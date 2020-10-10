Armenian diaspora unites to raise millions in humanitarian aid

As this crisis plays out overseas between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the local Armenian-American community in Los Angeles is mobilizing and collecting millions of dollars to send back to Armenia and Artsakh.

“This just shows how united Armenians around the world. This office raised over $30 million dollars in just two weeks.

Globally, the Armenia Fund has raised $120 million.

This is unprecedented,” said Maria Mehranian, President of the Armenia Fund.

“We are here volunteering, helping to collect donations for our country to help support to build Armenia and Artsakh back.”

That’s what brought these young local volunteers to the Armenia Fund headquarters in Glendale.

Since its establishment in 1994, Armenia Fund has implemented more than $300-million dollars in humanitarian and large-scale infrastructure development projects in Armenia and Artsakh.

“The money is going to Armenia to assist for building temporary shelters for displaced civilians, to do transport of children that are homeless right now, medical aid for civilians that are injured, food, to make sure that they survive,” said Maria Mehranian, President of the Armenia Fund.

It is being reported that half of the population of Artsakh has been displaced. Many have fled, or spend their days in shelters underground. There is much destruction and damage.

“We do support all countries and communities with their events and now this is the time where we need help, our country needs help.”

Protests, rallies, marches have taken place for days. Not just locally, but all across the country and around the world similar scenes are playing out.

Many locals just this week flew and drove to Washington D.C to demonstrate in front of the White House.

Everyone is doing what they can to bring awareness and prevent more loss of life.

This is a humanitarian issue.

