Hello Kitty cafe truck to make a stop in Orange County

By KJ Hiramoto
Brea
FOX 11
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is once again hitting the road and is making a stop in Southern California this weekend.

As part of Hello Kitty's west coast tour, the truck will make a stop at the Brea Mall on Saturday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the shopping center's California Pizza Kitchen. 

Hello Kitty fans can check out goodies and limited-edition collectibles.

Below are some of the items on sale:

  • Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets
  • Sprinkle Mugs
  • Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles)
  • Madeleine Cookie Sets
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes
  • Other best-selling items include Stainless Steel Thermal Bottles, Sprinkle T-shirts, Bow-shaped Water Bottles, Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies and a Cafe Lunchbox.

Workers in the truck will follow safety measures like wearing masks and gloves, putting up stantions and social-distancing markers, wiping down counters and hand sanitizers on-site.

Guests are asked to follow CDC guidelines like wearing a maks and practice social distancing.