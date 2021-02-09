Hello Kitty cafe truck to make a stop in Orange County

article

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is once again hitting the road and is making a stop in Southern California this weekend.

As part of Hello Kitty's west coast tour, the truck will make a stop at the Brea Mall on Saturday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the shopping center's California Pizza Kitchen.

Hello Kitty fans can check out goodies and limited-edition collectibles.

Below are some of the items on sale:

Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Sprinkle Mugs

Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles)

Madeleine Cookie Sets

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes

Other best-selling items include Stainless Steel Thermal Bottles, Sprinkle T-shirts, Bow-shaped Water Bottles, Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies and a Cafe Lunchbox.

Workers in the truck will follow safety measures like wearing masks and gloves, putting up stantions and social-distancing markers, wiping down counters and hand sanitizers on-site.

Advertisement

Guests are asked to follow CDC guidelines like wearing a maks and practice social distancing.