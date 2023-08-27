Heat wave coming to California: What to expect

A heat advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday for greater Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Mountains and the San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the National Weather Service said.

The coming heat wave is expected to bring near-record temperatures to much of Southern California, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees in parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys beginning Sunday and continuing through Wednesday, the NWS said. Peak heat is likely Monday and Tuesday.

Highs in downtown Los Angeles were expected to exceed 90 degrees Sunday through Wednesday.

The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated brush fire danger away from the coast through Wednesday.

Some cooling is possible later in the week, forecasters said.

"On the heels of Tropical Storm Hilary, we are now bracing for a significant heat wave, but as was the case last week, we are making sure we are prepared in advance," Mayor Karen Bass said. "We are making sure cooling centers are available citywide, and are ensuring our most vulnerable neighborhoods have safe places to avoid the heat."

Bass announced six cooling centers would be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the following locations:

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.;

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave.;

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd.;

Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St.;

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St.; and

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave.

Angelenos may find respite from the heat at all Recreation and Parks facilities and library branches during their normal business hours, Bass said.

For location and hours, visit laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches.

Climate stations were already open and running in Skid Row as free, designated areas for residents there to stay cool. Urban Alchemy staff will offer cold beverages, seating and activities, she said. They are on Towne Street (between Fifth and Sixth streets), across the street from the ReFresh Spot and San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

Bass added that the Mayor's Office of Public Safety is working to coordinate with the Emergency Management Department, Los Angeles police and fire departments, Recreation and Parks, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and other city Departments to ensure all departments are ready to respond to the heat wave.