Hearing delayed for suspect accused of attacking Dave Chappelle

A pretrial hearing was delayed Friday until June 2 for the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Isaiah Lee, 23, faces misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

Chappelle was not injured when Lee rushed the stage at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. on May 3 while Chappelle was performing as part of the "Netflix Is A Joke" Festival.

In a separate case, Lee faces a felony count of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing apartment last December, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. A preliminary hearing in that case is also set for June 2, but in a different courtroom in downtown Los Angeles.

As a result of media reports about the Chappelle incident, the alleged stabbing victim identified Lee as the person who committed the attack he previously reported to police, prosecutors said.

Lee has remained behind bars since his May 3 arrest in connection with the alleged attack on Chappelle, with a judge refusing last week to lower his bail.

According to police, Lee was allegedly in possession of a replica handgun equipped with a retractable knife blade when he appeared to rush the stage.

The District Attorney's Office issued a statement saying the Bowl incident did not rise to the level of a felony.

Prosecutors noted that Chappelle was not injured in the attack and Lee did not have the weapon in his hand at the time. They said that the switchblade was never extended during the attack, and there was no sign Lee held any actual animosity toward the comedian.

Lee has been ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, the Hollywood Bowl and any venue where Chappelle is performing in the event he manages to post bail and is released from custody.