Dave Chappelle assault raises security concerns at comedy venues across LA

Comedy venues across Los Angeles are stepping up security efforts after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his "Netflix Is a Joke: The Fest" performance by an armed at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week.

The alleged attacker, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee is due in court Thursday.

The assault captured on video has raised concerns at local performance venues like the YouTube Theater, which is set to host upcoming shows for the comedy festival.

"YouTube Theatre has robust venue security at all our events and is dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable entertainment experience. We follow a clear bag policy and require all guests to walk through magnetometers prior to entering the venue," a spokesperson for the venue said in a statement.

The comedy festival takes place over 11 days through Sunday at 25 venues including Dodger Stadium, The Greek Theatre, The Forum, The Laugh Factory and The Wiltern. It features over 130 artists, some of whom will appear in a taped special on Netflix at a later date.

Some are criticizing the safety measures that were in place at the Hollywood Bowl following the assault on Chappelle.

"If it was my security team I would have had security on all sides of the stage. That way, people can visualize that there is security on stage," said Kirk Manougian who owns Power House Security.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the 48-year-old comedian was nearing the end of his performance around 10:45 p.m. when the suspect made it onto the stage and tackled him to the ground. Security, along with Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes who were in attendance, then helped apprehend the assailant.

Chappelle's representatives later confirmed Foxx, along with Chris Rock, made jokes to help calm the crowd after the shocking incident.

Lee was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and his bail has been set at $30,000. Authorities said the suspect was armed with a replica gun that had a blade inside.

According to TMZ, he was able to sneak the weapon through security by circumventing the metal detector near the entrance area.