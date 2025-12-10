Expand / Collapse search

UCI Health makes history by opening nation's largest all-electric hospital

Published  December 10, 2025 10:47am PST
Orange County hospital makes history

A new medical center in Orange County made environmental history.

The Brief

    • UC Irvine opened the nation's largest all-electric hospital, featuring 144 beds and a wide range of specialties.
    • The facility eliminates natural gas use, relying on electricity from sources like solar power to enhance energy efficiency and reduce climate change impacts.
    • Discussions are ongoing about backup power systems, with potential use of diesel generators, as the hospital sets a precedent for sustainable healthcare infrastructure.

LOS ANGELES - University of California, Irvine Health made environmental history Wednesday with the opening of the country's largest all-electric hospital.

What we know:

The new UCI Health facility is a seven-story hospital located in Irvine. 

It boasts 144 beds and will serve residents of coastal and south Orange County. As a full-service hospital, it offers a wide range of specialties, including cancer, cardiology, and neurology. 

In addition, the hospital features a surgical floor the size of three football fields, advanced imaging, lab and pharmacy services, and a 24-hour emergency department with 20 treatment rooms.

Why you should care:

UCI Health is pioneering the use of all-electric systems in hospitals, eliminating natural gas for cooking and heating. Instead, it will rely on electricity from sources like solar power. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance energy efficiency and mitigate the impacts of climate change, setting a precedent for future healthcare facilities across the country.

The Source: This story was written with information from UCI Health officials.

