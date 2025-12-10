UCI Health makes history by opening nation's largest all-electric hospital

The Brief UC Irvine opened the nation's largest all-electric hospital, featuring 144 beds and a wide range of specialties. The facility eliminates natural gas use, relying on electricity from sources like solar power to enhance energy efficiency and reduce climate change impacts. Discussions are ongoing about backup power systems, with potential use of diesel generators, as the hospital sets a precedent for sustainable healthcare infrastructure.



University of California, Irvine Health made environmental history Wednesday with the opening of the country's largest all-electric hospital.

What we know:

The new UCI Health facility is a seven-story hospital located in Irvine.

It boasts 144 beds and will serve residents of coastal and south Orange County. As a full-service hospital, it offers a wide range of specialties, including cancer, cardiology, and neurology.

In addition, the hospital features a surgical floor the size of three football fields, advanced imaging, lab and pharmacy services, and a 24-hour emergency department with 20 treatment rooms.

Why you should care:

UCI Health is pioneering the use of all-electric systems in hospitals, eliminating natural gas for cooking and heating. Instead, it will rely on electricity from sources like solar power. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance energy efficiency and mitigate the impacts of climate change, setting a precedent for future healthcare facilities across the country.