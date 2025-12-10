UCI Health makes history by opening nation's largest all-electric hospital
LOS ANGELES - University of California, Irvine Health made environmental history Wednesday with the opening of the country's largest all-electric hospital.
What we know:
The new UCI Health facility is a seven-story hospital located in Irvine.
It boasts 144 beds and will serve residents of coastal and south Orange County. As a full-service hospital, it offers a wide range of specialties, including cancer, cardiology, and neurology.
In addition, the hospital features a surgical floor the size of three football fields, advanced imaging, lab and pharmacy services, and a 24-hour emergency department with 20 treatment rooms.
Why you should care:
UCI Health is pioneering the use of all-electric systems in hospitals, eliminating natural gas for cooking and heating. Instead, it will rely on electricity from sources like solar power. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance energy efficiency and mitigate the impacts of climate change, setting a precedent for future healthcare facilities across the country.
The Source: This story was written with information from UCI Health officials.