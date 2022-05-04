Dave Chappelle tackled on stage by armed man at Netflix Is A Joke Fest at Hollywood Bowl

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an armed man while performing at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest at the Hollywood Bowl late Tuesday night, police said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said as Chappelle was leaving the stage around 10:45 p.m., the suspect rushed to the stage and tackled him to the ground. Security then pulled the suspect off the comedian and tackled him.

LAPD officers said the weapon the suspect was armed with was a replica gun that had a blade inside.

The suspect was later identified by the LAPD as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and his bail has been set at $30,000.

Chappelle was not injured in the incident, authorities said. In videos posted on social media, Chappelle appeared to keep his composure after the scary moment and joked "It was a trans man," in reference to his controversial Netflix specials that some have described as transphobic.

In the special, Chappelle reportedly ridicules the LGBTQ+ community and repeatedly dismisses the concept of gender identity altogether. Critics said the special is offensive to transgender people and has the potential to instigate real-life violence.

In late March, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The "King Richard," actor is now banned from the ceremony for the next ten years.

