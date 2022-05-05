Dave Chappelle attack suspect charged with four misdemeanors

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has filed four charges against the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle.

23-year-old Isaiah Lee has been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

On Tuesday night, Lee allegedly rushed onto the stage of the Hollywood Bowl and tackled Dave Chappelle.

RELATED:

Police say Lee was armed with a replica gun that had a blade inside it.

Photos courtesy of LAPDHQ via Twitter.

Chappelle was uninjured in the attack.

Security, along with Jamie Foxx who was in attendance, then pulled the suspect off the comedian and tackled him.

Advertisement

The LA County DA’s office refused to file any felony charges against Lee. "After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct," the DA's office said. The case was then handed over to the LA City Attorney's Office.

