Suspected DUI driver accused of hitting 8 Anaheim High School runners identified

Suspect identified

What we know:

On Tuesday, Anaheim Police officials identified the driver accused of hitting a group of Anaheim High School track athletes during a practice run as 27-year-old Anthony Alva-Palafox, a resident of Anaheim.

Investigators said Alva-Palafox was also taken to the hospital after the collision for injuries he sustained. Police say he showed "objective signs of intoxication" at the scene, prompting officers to initiate a full DUI investigation.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

The suspect’s vehicle was impounded, and officials said a search warrant is in progress to determine whether any evidence linked to the investigation may be inside.

The backstory:

Officials said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the intersection of North Street and Harbor Boulevard.

That’s when Alva-Palafox allegedly hit eight Anaheim High School track athletes in his red sedan while the students were on a practice run.

Investigators said the teens were waiting at a red light when the sedan struck them. At least eight teens were hit and three were hospitalized in critical condition.

School officials said crisis counselors would be available for students and staff.