UC Irvine protests: Classes canceled Wednesday, staff asked to work remote Thursday

UC Irvine has canceled classes Wednesday, May 14 as the campus is at the center of a tense encounter between law enforcement, pro-Palestine protesters and possible counter-protesters hovering outside the demonstration's makeshift fence.

The school sent out a memo to students and staff announcing the class being called off. The memo also read that UC Irvine's staff is being asked to work remote Thursday.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, it is unknown if classes will go remote or called off all together for Thursday, May 15.

The announcement comes as pro-Palestine demonstrators are coming face-to-face with armed officers on Wednesday evening after the campus protests have lasted more than a week.

