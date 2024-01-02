Winter Storm: Rain, gusty winds, mountain snow move into Southern California

Multiple storm systems moved into Southern California, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds, possible thunderstorms, and mountain snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for the mountain communities in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, with snow levels dropping to 4,000 feet Wednesday evening.

In the Inland Empire, the Winter Weather Advisory was in place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for areas such as Wrightwood, Running Springs and Big Bear Lake.

The Winter Weather Advisory was also in effect from 3 a.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains, and the Highway 14 and 5 Freeway corridors. It will impact the communities of Pyramid Lake, Acton, Warm Springs, Mill Creek, Mount Wilson, and the Angeles Crest Highway.

Three to six inches of snow are expected at higher elevations. There is a 30% chance of one to two inches of snow at 4,000 feet, including on the 5 Freeway through the Tejon Pass.

The storm also brings the return of high surf, with a High Surf Advisory in effect for the coastal communities in Ventura and Los Angeles counties from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to NWS Los Angeles, light rain began to fall Tuesday night and into Wednesday with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Scattered light showers will fall Wednesday night and into Thursday in the mountain communities.

Officials recommended to avoid driving in mountain areas and urged motorists to pack food and water in case of long road delays.

The fast-moving storm was expected to taper off starting Thursday before rain chances return Sunday.