Grand Prix of Long Beach: City announces road closures ahead of big race

The 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is set to take place April 8 through the 10th.

On Thursday, the City of Long Beach released its list of street closures and traffic advisories.

Street closures will be in effect from April 6 to 11. All streets will reopen by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

Below is a list of street closures and alternative access points:

Wednesday, April 6:

The side streets off Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the Racecourse will close.

Westbound Shoreline Drive will close.

Northbound Queensway Bridge off ramp will close.

Southbound Queensway Bridge on ramp from Shoreline Drive will close.

Aquarium Way, south of Shoreline Drive, will close.

Eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard will close.

Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt Regency Long Beach (Hyatt), waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

Aquarium of the Pacific will only be accessible via Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue after 3 p.m. on April 7. All vehicles must be out of the Aquarium parking structure by 5 p.m. on April 7.

Friday, April 8:

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.

Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permitees.

Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, will close.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

The Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Saturday, April 9:

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.

Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permitees.

Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, will close.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

The Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Sunday, April 10:

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.

Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permitees.

Interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive, will close.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

The Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Monday, April 11:

By 5 p.m. Monday, traffic will be restored to:

Both east and west bound Shoreline Drive

Northbound Queensway Bridge off ramp, southbound Queensway Bridge on ramp from Shoreline Drive, east and west bound Seaside Way

North and south bound Pine Avenue, including Pine Avenue Circle

North and south bound Shoreline Village Drive

All service roads and internal streets of The Pike facility.

