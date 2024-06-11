Good Samaritan robbed by homeless woman she was trying to help

A heartwarming attempt to help someone in need took a turn for the worse Monday morning when a homeowner was robbed by the homeless woman she was trying to help.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of S. 2nd Ave. in Upland when a female transient approached a homeowner, asking for something to eat and drink. Acting out of kindness, the homeowner went into her kitchen to gather some food items.

Credit: Upland Police.

During this time, Upland Police said the suspect took advantage of the situation by opening a gate, entering the home, and stealing the homeowner's purse, wallet, and keys. After committing the theft, the suspect fled the scene.

The Upland Police Department was notified and responded promptly. Officers located the suspect nearly a mile away from the scene of the crime. She was arrested, and all stolen items were returned to the homeowner.

The suspect was booked for residential burglary.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of caution, even when extending a helping hand. While it is essential to show kindness and compassion, ensuring one's safety and security is equally important.