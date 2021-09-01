Glendale school board approves vaccine mandate for employees

The Glendale Unified School District is joining many of its Southland counterparts in requiring its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The district's Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

"Vaccination is our absolute best defense against COVID-19. Requiring vaccination for all employees is another important step in our journey to ensure all eligible members of our community are vaccinated," Board President Shant Sahakian said. "Getting our entire community vaccinated not only protects the health and safety of our community, but also maximizes the amount of time students can remain in school and engaged in learning with their teachers."

The Los Angeles Unified School District and the Long Beach Unified School District have also passed similar mandates.

"From the moment vaccinations were first available, Glendale Unified has worked diligently with our health care partners to provide vaccination opportunities for employees, students, and families," Glendale Unified Superintendent Vivian Ekchian saida. "I am incredibly proud of our district's continued commitment and efforts to vaccinate our community, which have resulted in an already high vaccination rate among our employees."

In August, the Glendale Community College Board of Trustees voted to require that all students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

