FOX 11 stumbles upon police chase with wrong-way driver during newscast

FOX 11's own Susan Hirasuna was reporting live from downtown Los Angeles near City Hall when she found herself in the middle of a police chase, following a wrong-way driver.

While reporting live from Main St. in downtown Los Angeles for FOX 11's 5 p.m. newscast on Wednesday evening, Hirasuna can be seen stopping and turning at the sound of sirens coming up behind her.

In the live shot, a white sedan can be seen swerving through traffic traveling the wrong way down the one-way street.

Hirasuna reported seeing multiple police cars following the speeding driver, as well as a police helicopter flying overhead.

She was standing between downtown LA's two city hall buildings while covering a story on former councilmember Nury Martinez.

The suspect has since been arrested after the police chase.