FOX 11 stumbles upon police chase with wrong-way driver during newscast
LOS ANGELES - FOX 11's own Susan Hirasuna was reporting live from downtown Los Angeles near City Hall when she found herself in the middle of a police chase, following a wrong-way driver.
While reporting live from Main St. in downtown Los Angeles for FOX 11's 5 p.m. newscast on Wednesday evening, Hirasuna can be seen stopping and turning at the sound of sirens coming up behind her.
In the live shot, a white sedan can be seen swerving through traffic traveling the wrong way down the one-way street.
Hirasuna reported seeing multiple police cars following the speeding driver, as well as a police helicopter flying overhead.
SUGGESTED:
- Suspect leads LAPD on brief chase in stolen golf cart with dog on his lap
- LA police chase driver slowly imitates somersault out of Mercedes-Benz
- Woman in suspected stolen Caltrans truck leads CHP on pursuit through LA County
- Only in LA? Police chase gets Hollywood ending with guns drawn, production crew rushing to scene
She was standing between downtown LA's two city hall buildings while covering a story on former councilmember Nury Martinez.
The suspect has since been arrested after the police chase.