Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, dies at 96

Frank O. Gehry, the innovative master architect and prolific designer whose organically shaped, steel-covered Walt Disney Concert Hall transformed the landscape of Los Angeles, has died at the age of 96.

What we know:

Gehry, known for his distinctive, geometrically complex "shape-making," passed away Friday at his home in Santa Monica, according to Gehry Partners chief of staff Meaghan Lloyd.

His survivors include his wife, Berta; daughter, Brina; sons Alejandro and Samuel; and the buildings he created.

Another daughter, Leslie Gehry Brenner, died of cancer in 2008.

The backstory:

Ephraim Owen Goldberg was born in Toronto on Feb. 28, 1929, and moved to Los Angeles with his family in 1947, eventually becoming a U.S. citizen. As an adult, he changed his name at the suggestion of his first wife, who told him antisemitism might be holding back his career.

Although he had enjoyed drawing and building model cities as a child, Gehry said it wasn’t until he was 20 that he pondered the possibility of pursuing a career in architecture, after a college ceramics teacher recognized his talent.

"It was like the first thing in my life that I’d done well in," he said.

He went on to earn a degree in architecture from the University of Southern California in 1954. After serving in the Army, he studied urban planning at Harvard University.

Dig deeper:

Gehry’s fascination with modern pop art led to the creation of some of the most wildly imaginative buildings ever constructed and brought him a measure of worldwide acclaim seldom afforded any architect.

Among his many masterpieces are his own home in Santa Monica, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and the Vitra Design Museum and DZ Bank Building, both in Germany.

Gehry was awarded every major prize architecture has to offer, including the field’s top honor, the Pritzker Prize, for what has been described as "refreshingly original and totally American" work.

Other honors include the Royal Institute of British Architects gold medal, the Americans for the Arts lifetime achievement award, and his native country’s highest honor, the Companion of the Order of Canada.

Local perspective:

Years after he stopped designing ordinary-looking buildings, word surfaced in 2006 that the pedestrian Santa Monica mall project that had led to his career epiphany might be headed for the wrecking ball.

"They’re going to tear it down now and build the kind of original idea I had," he said with a laugh.

Eventually, Santa Monica Place was remodeled, giving it a more contemporary, airy outdoor look.

In 2011, Gehry joined the faculty of his alma mater, USC, as a professor of architecture. He also taught at Yale and Columbia University over the years.

What they're saying:

"Frank Gehry didn't just design buildings--he created spaces that lift up artists and have brought generations of people together," LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted on X as word spread Friday of Gehry's passing.

"His design of the SELA Cultural Center on the LA River will be a lasting gift to the families of Southeast LA. We've lost a giant. Thank you, Frank."

Supervisor Chair Hilda L. Solis offered similar sentiments, saying in a statement, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend Frank Gehry."

"It was one of the great honors of my life to work alongside him on several projects, including The Grand in Downtown Los Angeles, the Colburn School expansion, and our ongoing work to reimagine the Lower Los Angeles River — where his vision helped inspire the possibility of the SELA Cultural Center, a concept that continues to develop with community engagement," Solis said.

"Frank's brilliance was matched only by his generosity of spirit, and his ability to see possibility where others saw limits transformed not only the County of Los Angeles and communities across the world, but all of us who had the privilege to work with him."

Solis added that, in recognition of Gehry's "extraordinary contributions," she has chosen the Walt Disney Concert Hall as the location for the new 2026 Board of Supervisors photo.

She called the structure "one of his most iconic and breathtaking works, and a treasured County asset," adding ``It is a place that captures both his genius and the spirit of creativity he brought to our County and the world. His visionary legacy will continue to inspire generations. I will miss him dearly."