Suspect leads LAPD on brief chase in stolen golf cart with dog on his lap

A suspect is in custody Sunday night after a man allegedly stole a golf cart and led police on a brief chase, all while he had a dog on his lap.

The chase started around 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect stole the golf cart from a local shopping center.

Views from SkyFOX showed the person driving the golf cart barefoot, shirtless and with a dog in his lap.

The chase was never fast-moving, the driver's speeds never got much higher than 18 miles an hour. He did however evade officers multiple times, including once by driving into a parking lot and looping around the building.

The chase came to an end just minutes later though, as the driver attempted to drive into another parking lot, where a semi truck was unloading a delivery. The driver jumped out of the golf cart with the dog in hand, and tried to get away by running around the truck, but officers cut him off and brought him to the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.