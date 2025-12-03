Vandals invade Wilshire Boulevard temple in Koreatown

The Brief Pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, with some entering the synagogue and shouting at attendees. The protest involved several dozen people, and a video showed protesters chanting and shouting outside the building. Mayor Karen Bass condemned the behavior, stating it was abhorrent, and additional LAPD officers were deployed to patrol near areas of worship.



A group of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown area Wednesday, with some people making their way into the synagogue and shouting at people inside, and police taking two people into custody.

The protest involving several dozen people began late Wednesday morning outside the synagogue at 3663 Wilshire Blvd., between Western and Normandie avenues. Video posted on social media showed protesters chanting and shouting outside the building.

Several protesters eventually made their way inside the synagogue, shouting at people in the building, according to the video. There was a report that a protester shattered a glass vase inside the synagogue.

"Earlier today, at an event being held at Wilshire Boulevard (Temple) intended to promote bridge building, learning and dialogue between the Israeli, Jewish, and AAPI communities, an antisemitic protest occurred that disrupted this peaceful gathering," Jewish Federation Los Angeles said in a statement.

Several arrests were made following the incident. Our Community Security Initiative was present and participating on a panel there at the time. CSI is working with our local law enforcement partners to make sure those who caused the incident will be held accountable and our houses of worship continue to remain safe and protected.

"We are outraged and condemn this antisemitic behavior in the strongest of terms. There is no place in our community -- or anywhere -- for antisemitism and hate disguised as dissent."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed shortly before 7 p.m. that two private person arrests were made: one person was taken into custody on suspicion of battery, and the other on suspicion of vandalism.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement on social media saying protesters "interrupted a private at event at the historic Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown, calling attendees anti-Semitic names and damaging property inside the temple."

"This behavior is abhorrent and has no place in Los Angeles," Bass wrote. "I spoke with Rabbi (Joel) Nickerson to ensure he and his congregation know that the city of Los Angeles stands with them and fully condemns these attacks. I am grateful to the LAPD officers who addressed this disturbance. Additional LAPD officers have been deployed to patrol near areas of worship."