'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for 6th time in 5 years

The Brief Former "Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, November 29. The 44-year-old actor was taken into custody for allegedly violating probation stemming from a prior domestic violence conviction. Bryan's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and booked on separate charges.



Actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend for allegedly violating the terms of his probation stemming from a prior domestic violence conviction, jail records indicate.

What we know:

The arrest on November 29 marks the sixth time in five years that Bryan has been taken into custody, according to multiple reports.

Bryan was held at Lane County Jail without bail and was released on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Bryan's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was arrested and booked at the same jail on five separate charges, including: one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering, and one count of attempted first-degree assault.

Domestic Violence and Probation

The backstory:

Bryan's arrest record shows a history of domestic violence and substance-related charges leading to the probation he is currently accused of violating.

Prior to this most recent incident, he was arrested in January earlier this year for allegedly choking and punching an unidentified woman during a domestic dispute in South Carolina, according to an incident report provided to Fox News Digitla by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was released two days later on $10,000 bond.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again

Bryan was charged in 2023 with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment. He ultimately pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence, and was sentenced to seven days in jail.

As part of a negotiated resolution, Bryan avoided 19 to 20 months of jail time and instead received 36 months of supervised probation (set to expire in October 2026), standard domestic violence conditions, and a no-contact order with the victim without his probation officer's approval.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again for domestic violence

The woman he allegedly strangled in the 2023 domestic violence incident in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was confirmed to be Cartwright, with whom he shares three children.

Bryan was arrested twice on DUI charges earlier in 2024 (February and October), and in 2020 he was arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend, pleading guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanor charges.

What they're saying:

In 2023, following one of Bryan's arrests, Cartwright released a statement showing support for the father of her children and asking for privacy.

"Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there," she said in a statement to Us Weekly. "I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."

Bryan also commented on his career struggles after "Home Improvement" ended. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that it "was actually really difficult" to find stability as an actor after the ABC sitcom concluded in 1999.

"Home Improvement" co-star Tim Allen previously said he didn't "know what's going on" with Bryan in an interview also with The Hollywood Reporter .

"At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control," Allen told the outlet in 2023. "I don’t know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don’t know."

"Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."

Career Overview

What we know:

Bryan began his career as a child, appearing in TV and print ads while he was raised in Denver, Colorado.

He landed his big break as Brad Taylor in "Home Improvement." Bryan transitioned from childhood into his teenage years with roles in TV shows such as "Cold Case," "E.R.," "Smallville" and "Veronica Mars." Eventually, he began his own production company – Lost Lane.