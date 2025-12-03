'Kissing Club' assaults on 8-year-old hidden by LA's elite Sierra Canyon School, lawsuit claims

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against Sierra Canyon School alleging an 8-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by older students as part of an unsupervised "Kissing Club" operating in school bathrooms. The suit claims faculty failed to provide adequate supervision and violated California law by not timely reporting the incidents, including videos of the sexual acts, to parents or police. The victim's family is seeking accountability for the school's systemic failures and the devastating impact on their young daughter.



A family is suing Sierra Canyon School, a Los Angeles private institution, alleging that their 8-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by older students as part of a pervasive "Kissing Club" operating in school bathrooms during school hours.

Allegations in the Lawsuit

What we know:

The civil lawsuit brought against Sierra Canyon School alleges severe misconduct by students and systemic negligence by staff.

The suit claims older girls pressured and coerced younger students, including the 8-year-old victim, into kissing, touching their genital areas, and engaging in oral copulation as part of the "Kissing Club" in school bathrooms, according to attorneys with the Dordulian Law Group.

The victim’s mother allegedly reported bullying concerns to the school in 2023, but the lawsuit states that no protective measures were implemented afterward.

Alleged Legal Violations

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit specifically accuses the school of violating state law after the incidents were discovered.

According to the lawsuit, when school staff discovered the sexual acts—including finding videos of the incidents recorded on students' phones—they allegedly failed to timely notify the victims' parents or law enforcement.

This failure constitutes a violation of California's mandatory reporting laws, which require school officials to report suspected child abuse to authorities immediately.

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to Sierra Canyon School for comment.