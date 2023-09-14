Woman in suspected stolen truck leads CHP on pursuit through LA County

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A woman in a suspected stolen truck was arrested Thursday after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit across Los Angeles County.

The pursuit began in Carson and ended in the Wilmington area, where the suspect bailed out of the truck and tried to run away.

SkyFOX video showed the woman being apprehended in front of a 99 Cent store by multiple officers.

No other information was immediately available.