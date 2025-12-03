Simi Valley doctor and wife gunned down in driveway by their own son, police say

The Brief The son of a Simi Valley radiologist has been identified as the suspect in the double shooting death of his father, Eric Cordes, and stepmother, Vicki Cordes. The suspect, Keith Cordes, was later found dead by suicide over 70 miles away in Chino after setting his car on fire. Detectives are still actively investigating the circumstances and the motive that led to the shooting.



The son of a beloved Southern California radiologist has been identified as the suspect in a double shooting that killed his father and stepmother, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

What we know:

Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife Vicki Cordes, 66, were shot to death in the driveway of their Hawks Bill Place home in Simi Valley on Sunday, Nov. 30.

The suspect was identified on Tuesday as Keith Cordes, 37, of Kentucky, the son of Dr. Cordes and the stepson of Vicki.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Double murder of Simi Valley doctor and wife linked to body discovered in Chino car fire

According to police, Keith entered the open garage of the home and opened fire, striking his father and stepmother multiple times. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Simi Valley police investigators identified Keith's black Honda Civic leaving the Wood Ranch neighborhood using the FLOCK camera system. The car was later captured on license plate-reading cameras traveling south on the 210 Freeway before arriving at Ayala Park in Chino.

Coordinating with Chino Police, Simi Valley detectives learned that Keith had set his car on fire before fatally shooting himself. The resulting burns initially prevented identification.

On Tuesday, the remains discovered in the Chino car fire were identified by the San Bernardino County Medical Examiner as Keith Cordes. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police believe the same gun was used in the homicides of Dr. Cordes and Vicki.

Local perspective:

Dr. Cordes was a board-certified radiologist who had worked with Adventist Health Simi Valley for nearly three decades.

In a statement, Adventist Health said it was "heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife Vicki, adding that Dr, Cordes was a "highly respected and beloved physician" known for his "compassion and excellence." The hospital expressed condolences as they "grieve this shocking loss."

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to investigate the full circumstances leading up to the shooting and the possible motive.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.