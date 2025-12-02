Pastor at a church in Torrance accused of trying to meet with minor for sex

The Brief Pastor James Stockton of South Bay Church of God in Torrance faces felony charges after allegedly attempting to meet a minor for lewd purposes in a sting operation. The sting was conducted by the online citizen group "Caught Fished," which claims Stockton knowingly communicated with someone posing as a 16-year-old. Stockton, who has ties to a Florida church and a past congressional run, was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on December 12, 2025.



A pastor at South Bay Church of God in Torrance is facing serious allegations after an undercover sting operation caught him allegedly attempting to meet someone he believed was a minor.

Pastor James Stockton is charged with a felony count of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

The sting was carried out by an online citizen group called "Caught Fished," founded by Antoine, who says the group chats with adults who believe they are communicating with a minor for the purpose of a sexual encounter.

"These are the ones that we trust, and we should be able to trust him with our kids," Antoine said.

According to Antoine, Stockton "very well knew" he was communicating with someone claiming to be 16 years old. The group released what they say are text exchanges between Stockton and the decoy, including a message in which Stockton appears to send a selfie and asks, "What time you get out of school today?"

In another message, he allegedly writes, "I promise to be gentle and make sure you are enjoying it."

Antoine says the messages became graphic.

"He got into the nasty part that no pastor should be talking about," Antoine said, describing the explicit comments Stockton allegedly sent.

When Stockton arrived to meet the decoy who had identified himself as 16, he told the group on camera after realizing it had been a sting operation, "Actually, I was hoping and praying that it was somebody older."

Stockton has also been affiliated with a church in Florida and previously ran for Congress.

At South Bay Church of God, members declined on-camera interviews but said the allegations came as a surprise.

"We don't know anything, other than what we see on the video," one member said. "But it was a shock to us, as everybody else."

Stockton was released on his own recognizance, and he is scheduled to be back in court on December 12, 2025.