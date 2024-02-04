Fontana police chase ends in crash, killing 2; officers injured

Two people were killed, and multiple others, including police officers, were seriously injured after a brief police chase through Fontana Saturday night.

The chase started just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Fontana Police Department, near the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Cypress Avenue.

Officers said they tried to pull over a Nissan Sentra for code violations, but the driver refused to pull over and sped off. Officers chased after the car. The ensuing police chase lasted less than 30 seconds, police said, but reached speeds upwards of 100 mph.

It came to an end when the driver of the Nissan lost control and collided with another police car jumping in to help with the chase. Both the Nissan and the police vehicle were severely damaged.

Paramedics came to the scene. Two people in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others from the car were brought to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," Fontana PD said.

Two officers in the cruiser were also seriously injured in the crash. They were both brought to the hospital.

The San Bernardino Sheriff Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

None of the victims have been identified.