Possible burglary suspect leads half-hour police chase across LA County

A person possibly linked to a burglary case led officers on a half-hour police chase across Los Angeles County Friday night.

SkyFOX was first over the Palms neighborhood around 8 p.m. when the suspect inside a black sedan led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

The suspect refused to pull over to police, passing by other Los Angeles County neighborhoods and cities including Mar Vista, Inglewood and Torrance, where they ditched the car and ran off on foot.

Officials did not say which alleged burglary incident the suspect may be connected to.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, officials have not released the suspect's identity.