VIDEO: Police chase suspect goes off-road on 105 Freeway in LA County

By
Published 
Updated 6:15PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Suspect goes off-road mid-police chase

A police chase suspect goes off-road on the 105 Freeway and crashed a pickup truck right underneath one of the overpasses in LA County.

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase takes a wild turn as the suspect goes off-road and crashes a pickup truck on a wash.

SkyFOX was over the scene on the 105 Freeway in Los Angeles County as the suspect led the Ontario Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of the 2-county chase, the suspect drove through various San Gabriel Valley neighborhoods, as well as Whittier before ending up cracking the pickup truck near the Norwalk area. The suspect took off right after crashing the vehicle.

Officials did not say where the pickup truck may have been stolen from. One person was briefly questioned by police near the wash, but that person was let go.

As of Friday, 5 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the police chase.