16-year-old Fontana student receives full-ride scholarship to MIT

article

A 16-year-old senior at a Fontana high school is getting ready to head off to college in the fall, after receiving a full-ride scholarship to the school of his dreams.

Amitoj Lobana skipped two grades before starting at Henry J. Kaiser High School. The senior boasts a 4.95 GPA, and this week received full scholarship to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I am so excited to attend MIT. It is my dream college," Lobana said. "My goal is to work towards the betterment of the world around me. What I love most about MIT is the school environment. MIT is completely focused on learning and every student is important. I want to make the most out of my opportunities. I believe that everything is a gift."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Lobana's academic record has been impressive since elementary school. He skipped third grade, then eighth grade. As a 12-year-old high school freshman, he won the gold medal at a regional science fair. In addition to his full ride to MIT, Lobana is a finalist fo an Edison scholarship and a semi-finalist for a Bill Gates scholarship.

His teachers couldn't be happier for him. "I am ecstatic that Amitoj has been accepted to MIT," said FUSD Director of Secondary Instruction Terry Abernathy. "He is thoughtful, intelligent and a role model for all students who want to make positive change in the world."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.