Brazen Follow-Home Robbery: Suspects in Maserati attacks man in downtown LA

A man lost more than $600,000 in valuables after he was targeted by a group of follow-home robbers in a Maserati.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man was leaving a design school in the South Bay on October 29, 2021. As the man arrived at his business in downtown Los Angeles, a group riding a white 4-door Maserati Ghibli was trailing behind.

The Maserati pulled up alongside the victim and three suspects hopped out of the fancy car. The man tried to run away, but the suspects chased the victim down and pinned him to the ground.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the man's head and made him take out his watch. The man lost about $604,000 in valuables in the follow-home robbery, which included two watches, a laptop and an iPad.

This week, LAPD announced officers have arrested one of the four suspects involved in the Oct. 2021 robbery. LAPD arrested 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale on April 6.

Hale was booked and was charged with robbery but has since posted bond. LAPD is worried Hale may have been involved in other similar crimes.

Anyone with information on Hale or the follow-home robbery is asked to call 213-486-6840 or 1-877-527-3247.

Officials have not yet announced arrests for the other three suspects.

