Meet the first babies born on January 1, 2024 in SoCal

As we ring in 2024, say hello to two little bundles of joy saying hello to the world for the first time right here in Southern California.

In Long Beach, baby Javier was born a couple weeks early to parents Lucerito Quevedo and Javier Gomez at MemorialCare Miller Childrens & Women's Hospital. Javier came into the world at 1:38 a.m. weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.

Lucerito Quevedo and Javier Gomez with baby Javier Jr. born on Jan. 1, 2024. / MemorialCare Miller Childrens & Women's Hospital

"It was definitely an eventful and exciting way to ring in the new year," said Lucerito. "We didn’t imagine that Javier would be born on New Year’s Day, since his due date was supposed to be January 14. We were excited to meet him so we couldn’t be happier to have him here with us two weeks early. It was definitely a great way to celebrate the new year."

In Los Angeles, baby Theodore said hello to his parents Andy and Annie at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital at 3:42 a.m.

"This was an extra special delivery for staff as Annie is also an ophthalmologist with the USC Roski Eye Institute," the hospital said while announcing the happy news.

Andy and Annie with baby Theodore, born on Jan. 1, 2024. / USC Verdugo Hills Hospital

All four mommies and daddies received gift baskets from their respective hospitals filled with all the necessary goodies as they begin their new journey with their little ones.

Congrats to the happy families!