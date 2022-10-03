Fire destroys Venice house under renovation, adjacent homes

A Major Emergency blaze destroyed a house under renovation and an adjacent house and damaged three more homes in Venice before firefighters were able to put it out early Monday.

The fire was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday at 421 Carroll Canal, along the Venice Canals, and was put out at 12:06 a.m. Monday, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

"A total of five homes were damaged. The three-story home under renovation is a total loss as is one of the exposed homes," Stewart said. "Three additional homes sustained damage to the eves from the ember cast."

The house under renovation was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, she said.

SUGGESTED: In Depth: Preps for fire season

No injuries were reported, she said. More than 100 firefighters were dispatched.

Firefighters expected to remain at the scene as required to ensure all hot spots were out, and their trucks were expected to impact traffic on the narrow street, Stewart said.

The number of people displaced by the fire was not immediately known, she said.

Arson investigators were sent to the scene under a protocol for an incident of this scale, Stewart said.