Why did fighter jets fly over Los Angeles?

Did you see or hear them?

Those were definitely fighter jets flying over Los Angeles ahead of the Oscars ceremony Sunday.

"Two F-18s will be doing a planned flyover this afternoon because of the Oscars," Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez tweeted Sunday. "They will be flying especially low over Hollywood Blvd between 4-5pm, but you may hear or see them across the city."

RELATED: Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture

The two U.S. Navy F-18s flew the Los Angeles skies to open the awards show at the iconic Dolby Theatre as part of an opening number for Best Picture nominee "Top Gun: Maverick." The award ultimately went to "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The sky-high intro featured host Jimmy Kimmel edited into a cockpit in "Top Gun," where he appeared to be ejected from the jet before parachuting down to the Oscars stage.

Cruise was also featured but was not in attendance at the awards show. The actor was in the United Kingdom shooting the latest installment of the "Mission Impossible" series - "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II."

With seven awards, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was the Oscars’ big winner.

RELATED: In Depth: Oscars

Going into the night with 11 nods, the film helmed by the duo known as the Daniels also picked up awards for best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), best director, best original screenplay and best film editing.

Last year’s telecast drew 16.6 million viewers, a 58% increase from the scaled-down 2021 edition, watched by a record-low 10.5 million.

FOX News Channel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.