In Depth: Oscars

Hal Eisner is joined by songwriter Diane Warren, who has been nominated for an Oscar for "Best Song" for the 14th time.

Warren and Hal discuss the moment she found out she was nominated, her honorary Oscar, and how she feels about being nominated so many times.

She discusses her collaboration with singer Sophia Carson on the song "Applause" from the film "Tell it Like A Woman."

Amanda Salas and Jenn Lahmers join Hal for Segments 2 and 3 to talk about the Oscars’ dwindling popularity, the increase in streaming services that make an impact in theatergoing, and controversies surrounding this year’s Academy Awards.

The two share their picks for the Oscars with Hal.