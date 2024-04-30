Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Lisa Ling speak on prison, justice reform at 'Homeboy Industries' gala

article

Pamela Diaz never decided to join a gang. But after a childhood surrounded by drugs, alcohol and fast money, the decision seemed to be made for her.

"Ten years goes by and suddenly, life is not where you want it to be," said Diaz.

Diaz got out of prison in February 2011. Her first order of business? Regaining custody of her children who had been placed in foster care.

But to do so, she needed to prove financial stability. Diaz needed a job. With no work experience or professional training, Diaz was at a loss.

"They just see ‘Felon’ written all over my face," Diaz explained. "I felt like I was never going to have the opportunity."

Diaz prayed for a lifeline, and, according to her, Homeboy Industries answered.

Homeboy Industries is a non-profit, whose mission is to provide healing and alternatives to gang life through job training, gang rehabilitation and re-entry programs for formerly incarcerated people. Diaz joined 8,000 of her peers, all seeking services and support through the program.

Diaz began in Homeboy's training program and was later promoted to lead server in Homegirl Café in LA's Chinatown neighborhood. Fast-forward a few years later, she now works as a nurse at Pomona Valley Hospital.

On Saturday, April 27, Diaz was honored as Homeboy Industries 2024 "Homegirl Hero," at the organization's annual "Lo Máximo Gala" at JW Marriott LA Live.

"[Homeboy Industries] is a great Los Angeles institution. It's as much a part of LA as palm trees and tacos," said "The Office" actor Rainn Wilson of the non-profit founded in 1988.

The organization's "Lo Máximo" event in downtown Los Angeles was meant to celebrate its namesake: "the best," meaning the "homegirls and homeboys, the brave people who walked through the doors to transform their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities," said founder, Father Greg Boyle.

"It's a privilege to hear the stories of the people who have suffered so much from neglect and trauma and violence and whose lives are being totally turned around. It's inspiring." — Jane Fonda, actress & activist

All proceeds raised from Saturday night's gala went directly into Homeboy Industries programs – to provide hope, training, and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated people, said organizers.

"Every story is a triumph, every story is an unspeakable challenge," said Homeboy Industries Board Member Mercedes Martinez.

Actress, activist, and Homeboy Industries board member Jane Fonda returned as host for the evening. Homeboy Industries also welcomed a special musical performance by Grammy-Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds.

Singer-songwriter and record producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds performs at Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo 2024 Gala 2024. (Photo credit: Rachel Hallett).

"I've been arrested a bunch of times, but when you're a white, privileged woman, and famous on top of that, you don't experience it the same way. Being in jail is different than being in prison, especially if you're a person of color. I have never been through that," said Fonda. "So it's a privilege to hear the stories of the people who have suffered so much from neglect and trauma and violence and whose lives are being totally turned around. It's inspiring."

Studies show that recidivism, or the likelihood of ex-convicts reoffending, can often be attributed to issues like inadequate job skills, social stigmatization and drug abuse. Such issues often pull ex-convicts further from reintegration into society.

"I would like to see a lot fewer people having to go to prison. Our prison system is not rehabilitation. People are harmed in prison - psychologically, physically… Our prison system, especially private prisons, are becoming like a plantation," said Fonda. "They make the clothes that we wear and the things that we use… It needs to have a major overhaul."

On Saturday, Homeboy Industries named entrepreneur, activist and reality TV star Kim Kardashian this year's ‘Kinship Honoree’ for her "commitment to criminal justice reform."

"I admire Kim, she's really working on criminal justice reform and I tip my hat off to her," said Fonda.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Jane Fonda and Kim Kardashian attend Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards And Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott LA Live on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Expand

Last week, Kardashian joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a roundtable highlighting the administration’s efforts on criminal justice reform and how President Joe Biden has used his clemency powers, particularly on those convicted of non-violent drug offenses who faced significantly longer sentences than they would under current laws.

Kardashian was a regular presence at the White House during the Trump administration after striking up a partnership with the then-president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who had taken on criminal justice issues as part of his portfolio, and leveraging her celebrity to help secure clemency for those she felt were unjustly imprisoned.

"I'm very proud of her, and what she's been doing these past few years," said musician Babyface "She's been consistent, she's been steadfast."

"I don't think we see justice-involved people as humans." — Lisa Ling, journalist & activist

The reality star first got involved in prison reform after learning about former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson in 2018. Johnson was serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian played a critical role in getting Johnson clemency and a second shot at life.

"I was so naive to think, ‘That's it, she's free.'" recalled Kardashian at Saturday's event.

Kardashian's experience with Johnson's case, and many others similar to hers, inspired her involvement with Homeboy Industries.

"I don't think we see justice-involved people as humans," said journalist and activist Lisa Ling.

"When people make the decision to walk through the doors of Homeboy, it is because they have lived a life where trauma and addiction and mental health fuel survival decisions. The decision to accept help is the first step in transitioning from surviving to thriving."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Lisa Ling attends Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Maximo Awards And Fundraising Gala at JW Marriott LA Live on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries) Expand

For actor Joseph Lucero, that decision was life-changing.

"Father Greg saved my life," said Lucero, who was given a job through Homeboy Industries when he was released from prison 23 years ago.

Homeboy Industries offers a plethora of services to all their homeboys and homegirls. But for Lucero during his early days in the program, one specific service stands out.

"The hugs," said Lucero. "They talk about unconditional love, but that is unconditional. It doesn't matter if you did something wrong or did something right. That hug is still the same."

For many of the program participants, Homeboy Industries isn't just a second shot. It's the first chance they never got.

"Tonight is beautiful," said Lucero "Because the world needs to know that we change."