FBI investigating Torrance substation attack: $25K reward offered

Authorities Tuesday announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps find those responsible for badly damaging a Southern California Edison electrical substation in Torrance.

The crime occurred on Aug. 20, 2023 in the 21700 block of Madrona Avenue, according to Laura Eimiller of the FBI.

"An unknown suspect or group attempted to destroy and cause a system failure of a Southern California Edison electrical substation by shooting one of the transformers and turning off various circuit breakers," Eimiller said in a statement.

"No one was injured during the incident, but property was significantly damaged," she added.

Security images were circulated of a person suspected of being involved, who was described as a male who was wearing a tan hooded overcoat, black pants and boots.

"Vandalizing or destroying electrical equipment can cause power outages, require costly repairs, and lead to serious physical injury or death," Eimiller said. "Each incident of tampering could constitute a felony charge, including federal charges for damaging interstate transmission lines. The FBI and the Torrance Police Department are investigating this incident with the assistance and cooperation of Southern California Edison."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the FBI's toll-free tipline at 800-CALL-FBI. Tipsters may also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.