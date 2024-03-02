Del Amo Mall starts new chaperone policy for teens

A new chaperone policy went into effect Saturday at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, requiring all underage visitors to be accompanied by an adult on the weekends.

The mall announced the new policy last month, just weeks after a massive teenage brawl at the mall ended with five arrests and at least three people injured. Torrance Police had to use riot gear in order to regain control from the more than 1,000 young people.

Thew new policy requires all visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

SUGGESTED:

The policy went into effect Saturday at 3 p.m. At the mall there were signs, extra security, and screenings to enforce the new rules. Many shoppers FOX 11 spoke to said the changes were good, and even a long time coming.

"I think it's good," said shopper Morris Brown. "It's too bad it had to come to that, but I think something has to be put in place to negate these kind of issues happening where innocent bystanders like myself and other people are just victims of what's going on."

Brown was at the mall back in December, when that massive brawl broke out, forcing the mall to close early.

The mall said "requiring adults to accompany youth during specific hours at the center will help us maintain a family-friendly shopping environment for all of our guests, including kids."

"We know that all teenagers hanging out at the mall, but it all comes down to home training and how to act at the mall," Morris said. "And these kids running around starting problems for God knows what reason. And it's just a sad situation."

Some other shoppers weren't as thrilled about the rules. They said they're frustrated, and that they think they're unfair to the teens who were obeying the old rules.

But for now the policy will remain in effect from 3 p.m. onward on Fridays and Saturdays. Teens and their friends are welcome at the mall any other day of the week.