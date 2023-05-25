Father pleads for driver to come forward after son dies in South LA hit-and-run

A $50,000 reward is being offered for the person that can help police find the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in South LA.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred April 13 around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and 43rd Street.

According to Los Angeles Police, 23-year-old Inmer Samuel Cruz was riding his bike westbound across Main Street when he was struck by a silver sedan traveling southbound.

The driver then fled the scene in a 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz C230 or C330.

Inmer’s father, Leo Cruz, is pleading for the driver to come forward. He says he has no anger but wants the driver to do the right thing.

Cruz told FOX 11 that since the night his son died, he hasn’t slept.

A wake for Inmer is planned for Sunday and eventually his body will be returned to El Salvador.