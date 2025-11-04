This fast food chain is offering $1 meals across Southern California amid government shutdown: See where
LOS ANGELES - Carl's Jr. is offering a $1 meal deal to those impacted by the federal government shutdown.
What we know:
The special meal includes a kids hamburger, a small fry, and a kids drink.
This effort is being led by Akash Management LLC, a local Carl's Jr. franchise group that owns and operates restaurants throughout Southern California.
The $1 meal deal is available at select Carl’s Jr. locations across Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, and the Inland Empire while supplies last.
To get the $1 meal, customers must show a valid federal employee ID, military ID, or SNAP/EBT card at the counter or drive-thru.
The offer requires no sign-ups and will be available as long as the government shutdown continues, while supplies last.
Below is a list of participating locations:
Los Angeles County
- 5709 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
- 1400 E Rosecrans Ave, Compton, CA 90221
- 7200 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241
- 9110 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242
- 14555 Lakewood Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723
- 16229 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723
- 9400 Slauson Ave, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
- 12940 Imperial Hwy, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
- 5760 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA 90280
- 17450 S Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746
- 1881 E Del Amo Blvd, Carson, CA 90746
- 639 N Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo, CA 90245
- 14208 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250
- 5315 Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
- 3300 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303
- 1752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Lomita, CA 90717
- 6601 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805
- 3500 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
- 308 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90024
- 2110 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057
- 28619 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
- 2210 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504
- 21112 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA 90503
- 1259 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502
- 3971 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504
- 15226 E Rosecrans Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638
- 2710 Del Amo Blvd, Lakewood, CA 90712
- 2920 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815
- 2100 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90807
- 18950 Soledad Canyon Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91351
- 23320 Lyons Ave, Newhall, CA 91321
- 20425 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321
- 18741 Via Princesa, Santa Clarita, CA 91387
- 27606 N Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355
- 24715 Pico Canyon Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
- 1755 Indian Hill Blvd, Pomona, CA 91767
- 801 Rio Rancho Rd., Pomona, CA 91766
- 3395 Pomona Blvd, Pomona, CA 91768
- 698 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773
Orange County
- 6002 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620
- 8991 Knott Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620
- 8361 La Palma, Buena Park, CA 90620
- 6947 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630
- 5012 W. La Palma, La Palma, CA 90623
- 1550 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
- 6882 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
- 9022 Adams St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
- 16031 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
- 19125 Goldenwest Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- 13902 Seal Beach, Seal Beach, CA 90740
- 13425 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683
- 6751 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683
- 275 S. Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
- 1189 S. State College, Anaheim, CA 92806
- 2025 E. Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804
- 1091 N Tustin Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807
- 3240 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831
- 222 N. Euclid St. , Fullerton, CA 92832
- 4010 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835
- 1070 E Bastanchury Rd, Fullerton, CA 92835
- 701 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631
- 750 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870
- 18032 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92612
- 55 Technology West, Irvine, CA 92618
- 4770 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620
- 6324 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620
- 23002 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
- 20552 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
- 27092 La Paz Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
- 26338 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
- 2092 S.E. Bristol, Newport Beach, CA 92660
- 4880 Campus Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
- 17085 Brookhurst Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
- 16101 N. Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
- 10012 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843
- 9917 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92841
- 6022 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92845
- 19512 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
- 8271 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
- 2820 E. Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806
- 17971 MacArthur Blvd, Irvine, CA 92614
- 4960 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92604
- 3510 E. Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869
- 145 N Tustin Ave, Orange, CA 92867
- 1522 E Katella, Orange, CA 92867
- 1720 E. Dyer Rd, Santa Ana, CA 92705
- 1943 E. 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705
- 14041 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92781
Riverside County
- 10100 Ben Nevis Blvd, Glen Avon, CA 92509
- 6221 Pats Ranch Rd, Mira Loma, CA 91752
- 16130 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551
- 1250 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507
- 10010 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503
- 4240 Riverwalk Pkwy, Riverside, CA 92505
- 3483 Madison St, Riverside, CA 92504
- 6079 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506
- 2940 Van Buren Blvd, Suite 100, Riverside, CA 92503
San Bernardino County
- 3880 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710
- 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy #220, Chino Hills, CA 91709
- 5295 Holt Blvd, Montclair, CA 91763
- 1445 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762
- 1625 E 4th St, Ontario, CA 91764
- 1610 Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786
- 4453 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764
- 3440 Ontario Ranch Road, Ontario, CA 91761
- 14292 Highway 395, Adelanto, CA 92301
- 9756 19th St, Alta Loma, CA 91737
- 12271 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308
- 1530 E Main St, Barstow, CA 92311
- 2856 Lenwood Rd, Barstow, CA 92311
- 14725 E. Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA 92335
- 11738 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
- 7359 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
- 1915 N Campus Ave, Upland, CA 91784
- 688 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786
- 15277 Hook Blvd, Victorville, CA 92394
- 12005 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710
- 7069 Schaefer Ave, Chino, CA 91710
- 16565 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA 92336
- 2421 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761
- 1205 Colton Ave, Redlands, CA 92373
- 620 W Foothill Blvd, Rialto, CA 92376
- 1334 S. Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376
- 2022 N Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92377
- 524 Inland Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92408
Ventura County
- 401 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021
- 411 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park, CA 91320
- 2402 N Erringer Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065
- 1208 Madera Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065
- 5786 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063
- 2619 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93063
- 1384 Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- 3015 Johnson Dr, Ventura, CA 93003
- 754 Ventura St, Fillmore, CA 93015
- 230 E Harvard Blvd, Santa Paula, CA 93060
- 1745 S Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93003
What they're saying:
"Our commitment has always been to the neighborhoods we serve," said Amir Siddiqi, Owner and CEO of Akash Management, a Carl’s Jr. franchisee. "We live here. We work here. We raise our families here. When our community is under stress, we feel it too. A warm meal at a fair price can offer a moment of comfort during uncertain times, and we believe that matters."
"In moments like this, being a good neighbor means stepping forward," Siddiqi added. "Our job is to feed our community, so we are going to make it as easy, comfortable and respectful for our neighbors to get a hot meal."
The backstory:
The U.S. government shutdown continues, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress no closer to ending their budget standoff.
It means that many — but not all — U.S. government services are temporarily suspended, and around 1.4 million federal employees are on unpaid leave or working without pay.
Also in the crossfire are the 42 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits. The Department of Agriculture planned to withhold $8 billion needed for payments to the food program starting on Saturday until two federal judges ordered the administration to fund it.
The Trump administration indicated in court Monday that it will only partially fund SNAP this month by using a $4.65 billion emergency fund. That left the program in uncertainty with no clear indication of how much beneficiaries will receive or when their cards will be loaded to buy groceries.
About 1 in 8 U.S. residents get an average of $187 a month per person on SNAP. Nearly 39% of recipients are children and adolescents under 18, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Why you should care:
This initiative provides immediate, tangible relief to federal government employees, military families, and SNAP or EBT recipients who may be experiencing financial strain due to the government shutdown.
