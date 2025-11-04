This fast food chain is offering $1 meals across Southern California amid government shutdown: See where

The Brief A local Carl's Jr. franchise group is offering a $1 meal deal to help individuals and families affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown. The special includes a kids hamburger, small fry, and drink, available at select locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. The deal is available to federal employees, military families, and SNAP/EBT recipients and lasts as long as the shutdown continues.



What we know:

The special meal includes a kids hamburger, a small fry, and a kids drink.

This effort is being led by Akash Management LLC, a local Carl's Jr. franchise group that owns and operates restaurants throughout Southern California.

The $1 meal deal is available at select Carl’s Jr. locations across Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, and the Inland Empire while supplies last.

To get the $1 meal, customers must show a valid federal employee ID, military ID, or SNAP/EBT card at the counter or drive-thru.

The offer requires no sign-ups and will be available as long as the government shutdown continues, while supplies last.

Below is a list of participating locations:

Los Angeles County

5709 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

1400 E Rosecrans Ave, Compton, CA 90221

7200 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241

9110 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242

14555 Lakewood Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723

16229 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA 90723

9400 Slauson Ave, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

12940 Imperial Hwy, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

5760 Imperial Hwy, South Gate, CA 90280

17450 S Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746

1881 E Del Amo Blvd, Carson, CA 90746

639 N Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo, CA 90245

14208 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250

5315 Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

3300 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303

1752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Lomita, CA 90717

6601 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805

3500 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

308 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90024

2110 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

28619 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

2210 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

21112 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA 90503

1259 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502

3971 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

15226 E Rosecrans Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638

2710 Del Amo Blvd, Lakewood, CA 90712

2920 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815

2100 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90807

18950 Soledad Canyon Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91351

23320 Lyons Ave, Newhall, CA 91321

20425 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321

18741 Via Princesa, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

27606 N Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

24715 Pico Canyon Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

1755 Indian Hill Blvd, Pomona, CA 91767

801 Rio Rancho Rd., Pomona, CA 91766

3395 Pomona Blvd, Pomona, CA 91768

698 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773

Orange County

6002 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620

8991 Knott Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620

8361 La Palma, Buena Park, CA 90620

6947 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630

5012 W. La Palma, La Palma, CA 90623

1550 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

6882 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

9022 Adams St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

16031 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

19125 Goldenwest Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

13902 Seal Beach, Seal Beach, CA 90740

13425 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683

6751 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683

275 S. Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805

1189 S. State College, Anaheim, CA 92806

2025 E. Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804

1091 N Tustin Ave, Anaheim, CA 92807

3240 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831

222 N. Euclid St. , Fullerton, CA 92832

4010 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835

1070 E Bastanchury Rd, Fullerton, CA 92835

701 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA 90631

750 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870

18032 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92612

55 Technology West, Irvine, CA 92618

4770 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620

6324 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92620

23002 Lake Forest Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

20552 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630

27092 La Paz Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

26338 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

2092 S.E. Bristol, Newport Beach, CA 92660

4880 Campus Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

17085 Brookhurst Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

16101 N. Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

10012 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843

9917 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92841

6022 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92845

19512 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

8271 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

2820 E. Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

17971 MacArthur Blvd, Irvine, CA 92614

4960 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92604

3510 E. Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869

145 N Tustin Ave, Orange, CA 92867

1522 E Katella, Orange, CA 92867

1720 E. Dyer Rd, Santa Ana, CA 92705

1943 E. 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92705

14041 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92781

Riverside County

10100 Ben Nevis Blvd, Glen Avon, CA 92509

6221 Pats Ranch Rd, Mira Loma, CA 91752

16130 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92551

1250 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92507

10010 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503

4240 Riverwalk Pkwy, Riverside, CA 92505

3483 Madison St, Riverside, CA 92504

6079 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

2940 Van Buren Blvd, Suite 100, Riverside, CA 92503

San Bernardino County

3880 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710

4200 Chino Hills Pkwy #220, Chino Hills, CA 91709

5295 Holt Blvd, Montclair, CA 91763

1445 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762

1625 E 4th St, Ontario, CA 91764

1610 Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786

4453 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764

3440 Ontario Ranch Road, Ontario, CA 91761

14292 Highway 395, Adelanto, CA 92301

9756 19th St, Alta Loma, CA 91737

12271 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308

1530 E Main St, Barstow, CA 92311

2856 Lenwood Rd, Barstow, CA 92311

14725 E. Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA 92335

11738 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

7359 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

1915 N Campus Ave, Upland, CA 91784

688 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786

15277 Hook Blvd, Victorville, CA 92394

12005 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710

7069 Schaefer Ave, Chino, CA 91710

16565 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA 92336

2421 S Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA 91761

1205 Colton Ave, Redlands, CA 92373

620 W Foothill Blvd, Rialto, CA 92376

1334 S. Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376

2022 N Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92377

524 Inland Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Ventura County

401 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021

411 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park, CA 91320

2402 N Erringer Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065

1208 Madera Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065

5786 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063

2619 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93063

1384 Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

3015 Johnson Dr, Ventura, CA 93003

754 Ventura St, Fillmore, CA 93015

230 E Harvard Blvd, Santa Paula, CA 93060

1745 S Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93003

What they're saying:

"Our commitment has always been to the neighborhoods we serve," said Amir Siddiqi, Owner and CEO of Akash Management, a Carl’s Jr. franchisee. "We live here. We work here. We raise our families here. When our community is under stress, we feel it too. A warm meal at a fair price can offer a moment of comfort during uncertain times, and we believe that matters."

"In moments like this, being a good neighbor means stepping forward," Siddiqi added. "Our job is to feed our community, so we are going to make it as easy, comfortable and respectful for our neighbors to get a hot meal."

The backstory:

The U.S. government shutdown continues, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress no closer to ending their budget standoff.

It means that many — but not all — U.S. government services are temporarily suspended, and around 1.4 million federal employees are on unpaid leave or working without pay.

Also in the crossfire are the 42 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits. The Department of Agriculture planned to withhold $8 billion needed for payments to the food program starting on Saturday until two federal judges ordered the administration to fund it.

The Trump administration indicated in court Monday that it will only partially fund SNAP this month by using a $4.65 billion emergency fund. That left the program in uncertainty with no clear indication of how much beneficiaries will receive or when their cards will be loaded to buy groceries.

About 1 in 8 U.S. residents get an average of $187 a month per person on SNAP. Nearly 39% of recipients are children and adolescents under 18, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Why you should care:

This initiative provides immediate, tangible relief to federal government employees, military families, and SNAP or EBT recipients who may be experiencing financial strain due to the government shutdown.

