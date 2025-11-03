Food banks ramp up distributions, seek donations amid SNAP funding uncertainty

Some relief is coming for those who rely on SNAP benefits.

The Trump administration announced that SNAP will be partially funded in November. It comes after several federal judges ruled separately ordering the federal government to use emergency funds to continue funding the food aid program during the shutdown.

But will it be enough to feed the tens of millions who rely on the federal program?

What they're saying:

"We need to purchase more food right now," said Claudia Keller, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. They work with partner networks to provide food across Orange County at places like pantries, schools and churches.

But the need for fresh food has grown with November SNAP payments being delayed amid the government shutdown.

"It was already high with this shutdown, it is a lot higher just in the last four days," said Keller.

Now they need donations to buy more food than usual to fill the gap during the government shutdown.

"We’re hyper focused on produce, protein, eggs and milk, the very basics that our families need," said Keller.

While some are hopeful, there is still a lot that is unknown.

That's why food banks across Southern California are ramping up food distributions.

"We're setting up these other distributions in conjunction with the county to do what we can," said Michael Flood, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which is also seeking donations, says what makes the lapse in SNAP funding even harder is that many families were already struggling to cover the high cost of groceries.

"Understandably those that are really tight with their budget you know its really tough to make ends meat with prices where they are," said Flood.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will have another food distribution on Wednesday at the Industry Expo Center. Food will be provided at the drive-through distribution to those in need from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.