Fake cop accused of conducting illegal traffic stops arrested by LA sheriff's deputies
INDUSTRY, Calif. - Authorities have arrested a person impersonating a police officer who has allegedly been conducting illegal traffic stops in Industry.
According to officials, the fake cop - who has not been publicly identified - was pulling people over in the East Valinda area near Nogales High School.
No other information was immediately released.
Authorities are asking anyone who was pulled over by the police impersonator to come forward with any information and contacgt Detective Walker at 626-934-3313.