Fake cop accused of conducting illegal traffic stops arrested by LA sheriff's deputies

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Authorities have arrested a person impersonating a police officer who has allegedly been conducting illegal traffic stops in Industry.

According to officials, the fake cop - who has not been publicly identified - was pulling people over in the East Valinda area near Nogales High School.

No other information was immediately released.

SUGGESTED:

Authorities are asking anyone who was pulled over by the police impersonator to come forward with any information and contacgt Detective Walker at 626-934-3313.