LAPD searching for violent sex offender who escaped near Mid-Wilshire

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a violent sex offender they said escaped earlier this week.

John Scott Carver escaped from his state mandated program around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, officials said, after he apparently cut off his ankle monitor. From there, police said he fled toward San Vicente Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue. He was last seen near Olympic Boulevard and Masselin Avenue in Mid-Wilshire area.

Police described Carver as mentally disordered and violent. He is 71 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and green eyes.

Authorities are warning the public to be vigilant around Carver, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said he's also been known to use the names Scott Carver and Michael Meadows.

Police asked anyone who sees Carver to call 911 or your local law enforcement.