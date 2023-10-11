Stabbing reported near Grand High School in Van Nuys

A stabbing near a high school in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood is under investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 13000 block of Oxnard Street a little after 4:15 p.m., which is a very short distance from Grant High School.

The suspects, believed to be teens, ran off from the scene in a white Honda hatchback. LAPD did not give a license plate number for the possible suspect car.

The person stabbed in Van Nuys was taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify the injured person's conditions.

