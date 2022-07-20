ESPY awards to be presented in Hollywood; Rams, Kupp, Ohtani among nominees

One day after baseball's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles will again be the center of the sporting world Wednesday evening as the 2022 ESPY Awards are presented at the Dolby Theatre, with the Rams nominated for best team and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani up for individual honors.

The Super Bowl-winning Rams will compete for best team honors against the NBA's Golden State Warriors, the WNBA's Chicago Sky, baseball's Atlanta Braves, Oklahoma's NCAA champion softball team, College Football Playoff national champion Georgia and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Ohtani will have stiff competition in the best men's sports athlete, facing off against four-time nominee Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, 2015 winner Stephen Curry of the Warriors and 2021 nominee Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Competing in the best women's sports athlete category are skier and biathlete Oksana Masters, gymnast Sunisa Lee, swimmer Katie Ledecky and WNBA standout Candace Parker. Parker won the award in 2008.

The ESPYS honor major sports achievements, memorable moments from the past year and top sports performers and performances. The ceremony also serves as a fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, named in honor of the late college basketball coach Jim Valvano. According to ESPN, the network has raised more than $165 million for the foundation since the awards show began in 1993.

Curry will host the event, while the list of presenters at the ceremony includes Odell Beckham Jr., Mookie Betts, Ciara, John Boyega, Jon Hamm, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Simu Liu, Aaron Rodgers, Alison Brie, Russell Wilson and Hannah Waddingham.

During the event, the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will be presented to former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, now the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine; the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be presented to college basketball announcer Dick Vitale, who is battling cancer; and the Pat Tillman Award for Service will be presented to retired Army Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans, one of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history.