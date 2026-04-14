Eric Swalwell accuser details 2018 incident where she was allegedly drugged, raped

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The Brief An accuser stated Tuesday that while she was working as a model and business owner, Eric Swalwell allegedly drugged her drink and raped her in a hotel room, claiming she was so "incapacitated" she could not move her body. The woman attributed her delay in coming forward to a fear of Swalwell’s "political power" and legal background, though she noted she allegedly disclosed the event to those closest to her and recorded it in a personal calendar at the time. The briefing follows Swalwell’s weekend decision to resign from Congress and exit the gubernatorial race, even as he continues to vehemently deny the sexual assault claims allegedly involving a former staffer that were published by the San Francisco Chronicle.



BEVERLY HILLS – A woman detailed a 2018 encounter during a Tuesday news briefing in Beverly Hills, where she claimed former Congressman Eric Swalwell allegedly drugged and raped her after offering professional mentorship. The account comes just days after Swalwell resigned his seat in Congress and suspended his bid for California governor following what he has termed "serious, false allegations."

What we know:

The accuser was joined by her attorneys, Lisa Bloom and Arick Fudali.

‘I stand with the other woman who have come forward’

What they're saying:

During Tuesday's press conference, the accuser detailed the 2018 incident in which she alleges former Congressman Eric Swalwell drugged and raped her.

The accuser said the incident occurred while she was living in Beverly Hills, working as a model and operating a fashion software company. At the time, she also had an interest in politics. She stated that during their interactions, Swalwell offered to assist her with her company.

"I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend," she said.

The woman alleged that during their third interaction, they were scheduled to attend a political event together when Swalwell drugged her drink. He reportedly told her he needed to retrieve paperwork from his hotel room.

"When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated and I couldn’t move my arms or my body," she recalled. "He raped me and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness and I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity."

The accuser explained that she did not undergo a rape kit at the time but disclosed the incident to those closest to her and recorded the details on a personal calendar. She later sought therapy at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.

"It had a profound impact on my mental health," she added.

The woman emphasized that she was never romantically interested in Swalwell, but rather in the professional business connections he could facilitate.

Addressing her decision to come forward now, she stated: "My delay in taking action was driven by fear, not doubt. Fear of his political power, his background as an attorney, and his family law enforcement ties. I have never doubted what happened. I stand with the other women who have come forward."

The backstory:

Over the weekend, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor amid sexual misconduct allegations that he vehemently denied.

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s," Swalwell said in a social media post.

Democrats quickly abandoned him after allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him, were published Friday in the San Francisco Chronicle. The reports came as Swalwell began to emerge as a leading contender in the crowded race.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The following day, he resigned from Congress and issued the following statement:

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.

I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.

I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district."