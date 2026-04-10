The Brief California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell has denied new allegations reported by the San Francisco Chronicle involving the alleged sexual assault of a former staffer on two occasions. The report alleges that the acted congressman acted inappropriately toward staff members and other women. Several politicians are calling for him to drop out of the race.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673



SACRAMENTO – Gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell is again denying allegations of misconduct following a Friday report that he allegedly sexually assaulted a former staffer.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the woman worked for Swalwell for two years and alleged she had sexual encounters with him during her employment. She told the outlet that Swalwell sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions when she was too intoxicated to consent. The woman was not publicly identified.

"These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor. For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women," Swalwell said in a statement. "I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies."

The woman told the Chronicle she worked for Swalwell in 2019 when she was 21. According to the report, she alleged that Swalwell messaged her on social media, sending explicit photos and asking her for nude photos.

Previous allegations

The report follows social media accusations from weeks ago alleging the East Bay congressman acted inappropriately toward staff members and other women. Some of those claims suggested victims had signed nondisclosure agreements.

None of the claims include specific examples, and they have not been independently verified by KTVU.

Swalwell addressed those allegations during a town hall in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

"It’s false, and some of the allegations are that we had NDAs. Never. Never been an allegation, never been a settlement," Swalwell said. "If they’re internet rumors, why even come out and address it? I don’t want there to be any question in the minds of Californians. I’m offering myself as someone who is fearlessly going to stand up for Californians and, on the toughest issues, not flinch."

It remains unclear if the social media allegations are tied to the accusations made in the Chronicle report.

Political fallout in governor’s race?

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Recent polls show Swalwell among the top Democratic contenders in the race for governor, alongside fellow Democrat and billionaire Tom Steyer.

However, the latest report prompted a sharp response from an opponent.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan called for Swalwell to exit the race.

"To the survivor who risked everything to come forward – I believe you. To the Democratic Party – you’d better hold him accountable. If we don’t, we have no credibility asking anyone else to do the same. To @ericswalwell – drop out." Mahan said on X.

Mail-in voting in California begins next month, ahead of the June 2 primary.