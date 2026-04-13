'Eric Who?': Billionaire who backed Swalwell's campaign disgusted by sex assault allegations

The Brief A billionaire businessman said he forced Rep. Eric Swalwell out of his home after alleging the Congressman "broke his trust" amid sexual misconduct accusations that Swalwell denies. The allegations have led to major political fallout, with Swalwell dropping out of the California governor’s race and resigning from Congress. Allies and political observers say the controversy has created uncertainty in the governor’s race as candidates move to gain support from Swalwell’s former backers.



A billionaire businessman says he forced Rep. Eric Swalwell out of his Beverly Hills mansion over the weekend after, he claims, the Congressman "broke his trust," as multiple women accuse Swalwell of sexual assault and misconduct — allegations he denies.

In a one-on-one interview with FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff, Stephen Cloobeck, a former major donor and supporter of Swalwell, expressed anger and disappointment following the allegations.

"Mad? I’m no longer a Democrat. I’m now a Libertarian Republican, because that’s what a blue-collar Democrat used to be," Cloobeck said.

The allegations have triggered swift political fallout. Swalwell, once considered a leading Democratic candidate for California governor, has dropped out of the race and resigned from Congress.

Swalwell posted a video Friday from Cloobeck’s home denying the allegations. Since then, pressure has intensified as more details have emerged.

Cloobeck said he confronted Swalwell and ordered him to leave his home.

"You busted the trust. I’m disappointed and disgusted — get out of here," Cloobeck said.

The race for governor is now in flux, with two Republicans and seven Democrats vying for the top two spots in the June primary, and campaigns moving quickly to attract Swalwell’s supporters.

"It creates a void Democrats haven’t been able to figure out in the last six months — and now they’re going to have to figure it out in the next six days," said independent political strategist Luis Alvarado.

A former senior communications adviser for Swalwell anonymously sent a message to Seedorff saying they’re "horrified, shocked and deeply disturbed" by the allegations.

"We were lied to by someone we trusted to lead this state," the adviser wrote in a statement to FOX 11, adding that voters "deserve leaders who uphold the highest standards of integrity and moral character."

Cloobeck also suggested broader concerns in Washington.

"You don’t sleep with people you work with — you don’t do it. And I’m telling you, there are so many more in D.C. that need to be looked at," he said.

The controversy is unfolding as ballots for the June primary are set to be mailed next month.

When asked about his relationship with Swalwell now, Cloobeck responded bluntly: "Eric who? Is that clear? Don’t bust the trust — you don’t exist in my life."

Swalwell, in a statement, said he "deeply regrets mistakes in judgment" and apologized to his family, staff and constituents while continuing to deny the most serious allegations.

Cloobeck, who briefly ran for governor before dropping out and endorsing Swalwell, told FOX 11 he now regrets both decisions.