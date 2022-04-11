Elon Musk has a suggestion for Twitter's SF headquarters and the homeless

Elon Musk has a suggestion for the use of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

Musk tweeted that Twitter should turn it into a homeless shelter since "no one shows up anyway," and asked his 81.4 billion followers to vote on his poll.

More than 1.9 million voted and most were in favor of that idea.

Billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos responded, saying Amazon's Seattle headquarters already features an attached 8-floor shelter.

Musk's controversial suggestion comes as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Musk would not be joining the company's board of directors, less than a week after being awarded a seat.

Over the weekend, Musk suggested more changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads.

Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk, who is now the company’s largest individual shareholder, as a member. But at the time it "believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward," he wrote.

Now that Musk has backed out of the deal, he’s free to build a bigger stake in Twitter, perhaps to try to take over the company or to push for a new slate of directors to change its direction.

In a letter to employees announcing Musk’s departure, Agrawal wrote that, "There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged."

Shares of Twitter Inc., which jumped nearly 30% after Musk’s stake became public last week, were 2.8% higher on Monday after swinging between gains and losses through the morning.

