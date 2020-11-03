Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives

California will hold some of the most competitive congressional races in the 2020 election as Democrats hope to maintain their majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The most notable race being California’s 25th congressional district, between Rep. Mike Garcia and Dem. Christy Smith.

Here are the real-time election results for U.S. House of Representatives races for districts representing FOX 11's viewing area:

In this election, Republicans are looking to retake control of the House, while Democrats are aiming to build on their majority and seize control of the Senate for the first time since 2015. The GOP would need to add 18 seats in order to gain a majority.

In a surprising upset, Mike Garcia won his seat for California’s 25th congressional district in a special election in May after the resignation of Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who stepped down after admitting to an affair with a campaign worker. The House opened an ethics probe into an allegation that she was involved with a member of her congressional staff, which Hill denied.

Democratic frontrunner Christy Smith, assemblywoman for the 38th District, lost the special election by nine points. Smith and Garcia face off in a rematch this November.

California's 25th congressional district makes up most of northern Los Angeles County, including part of L.A.’s Porter Ranch, the Santa Clarita Valley, part of the Antelope Valley, and Simi Valley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.