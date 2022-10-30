Election 2022: Who's on the ballot in Southern California?

article

The 2022 Midterm elections are just days away, and all the way down the ballot, from the national to municipal races, there are influential spots up for grabs throughout Southern California. Up for grabs on the national and statewide levels include one of the state's two senatorial positions, all 52 of California's U.S. House districts and the gubernatorial seat.

On the local level, California's largest city, Los Angeles, will have a new mayor, and there could be a new sheriff in town as recent polling puts former Long Beach police chief Robert Luna slightly ahead of incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

With so much up for grabs, it's easy to get confused. Why do you have to vote between the same two Senate candidates twice, for example? Below are all the spots up for grabs across Southern California on the national, statewide and municipal level. Click the level you want to view to see those candidates.

U.S. Senate

This year's California Senate race is a little unorthodox. That's because Sen. Alex Padilla and his opponent Mark Meuser are both on the ballot twice. This is all because of how Padilla came to serve in the Senate.

Padilla entered the Senate in January 2021, after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to replace then-Senator Kamala Harris, after she was elected Vice President of the U.S. Harris' term was set to expire in 2023. The two "races" Padilla is running in are first, so that he can ride out the remainder of that first term, then so he can continue into a "second" full term.

U.S. Senator (Short-Term, ending Jan. 3, 2023)

Alex Padilla (Incumbent - D)

Mark P. Meuser (R)

US Senator (Full Term)

Alex Padilla (Incumbent - D)

Mark P. Meuser (R)

U.S. House of Representatives

Members of the House of Representatives are elected every two years, and there are no term limits. California has the most representatives in the House with 52, and every seat is up for grabs.

District 8

Paula Villescaz (D)

Roger Niello (R)

District 25

Raul Ruiz (D)

Brian E. Hawkins (R)

District 26

Julia Brownley (Incumbent - D)

Matt Jacobs (R)

District 27

Christy Smith (D)

Mike Garcia (Incumbent - R)

District 28

Judy Chu (Incumbent - D)

Wes Hallman (R)

District 29

Tony Cárdenas (Incumbent - D)

Angélica María Dueñas (D)

District 30

G "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo (D)

Adam B. Schiff (Incumbent - D)

District 31

Grace F. Napolitano (Incumbent - D)

Daniel Bocic Martinez (R)

District 32

Brad Sherman (Incumbent - D)

Lucie Lapointe Volotzky (R)

District 33

Pete Aguilar (Incumbent - D)

John Mark Porter (R)

District 34

Jimmy Gomez (Incumbent - D)

David Kim (D)

District 35

Norma J. Torres (Incumbent - D)

Mike Cargile (R)

District 36

Ted W. Lieu (Incumbent - D)

Joe E. Collins III (R)

District 37

Sydney Kamlager (D)

Jan C. Perry (D)

District 38

Linda T. Sánchez (Incumbent - D)

Eric J. Ching (R)

District 39

Mark Takano (Incumbent - D)

Aja Smith (R)

District 40

Asid Mahmood (D)

Young Kim (Incumbent - R)

District 41

Will Rollins (D)

Ken Calvert (Incumbent - R)

District 42

Robert Garcia (D)

John Briscoe (R)

District 43

Maxine Waters (Incumbent - D)

Omar Navarro (R)

District 44

Nanette Diaz Barragán (Incumbent D)

Paul Jones (R)

District 45

Jay F. Chen (D)

Michelle Steel (Incumbent - R)

District 46

Lou Correa (Incumbent - D)

Christopher J. Gonzales (R)

District 47

Katie Porter (Incumbent - D)

Scott Baugh (R)

District 48

Stephen Houlahan (D)

Darrell Issa (Incumbent - R)

Governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for re-election in November, and he's up against California State Sen. Brian Dahle, who represents the state's first district. Newsom was elected in 2019, beating out John H. Cox. There was an attempt to recall Newsom in 2021, but Newsom won nearly 62% of the vote, keeping him in office. Now, despite rumors that he may run for president in 2024, Newsom has vowed to finish out his term if re-elected. Dahle has served in the State Senate since 2019. Before that he was a member of the California State Assembly.

Lieutenant Governor

The Lieutenant Governor is elected to a four-year term, with a limit of two terms. The lieutenant governor acts as Acting Governor whenever the Governor is absent from the state, or if there's a vacancy in the governor's seat. They also serve as the President of the State Senate, and just like on the national level, votes in the case of a tie. They also vote on the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the Board of Trusteets of the California State University system, and the Board of Governors of the California Communuity Colleges System.

Democratic candidate Eleni Kounalakis is running for re-election against Angela Underwood Jacobs. Kounalakis ran away with the June primary election, winning nearly 53% of the vote to Jacobs' 20%.

Eleni Kounalakis (Incumbent)

Angela Underwood Jacobs (R)

Secretary of State

Democrat Shirley Weber is running for a second term as California's Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is elected to a four-year term and limited to two terms. The Secretary of State serves as the state's Chief Elections Officer, maintains the state's business filings and state archives and more.

Rob Bernosky

Shirley Weber (Incumbent)

Controller

The state Controller is in charge of accounting for the state's funds. They control the disbursement of the state's funds, and audits state and local government programs, among other responsibilities.

Lanhee Chen

Malia Cohen

Treasurer

The treasurer also deals with state funds. While the controller acts as the state's accountant and auditor, the treasurer is the banker and asset manager. As the California State Treasurer's webpage says, the Treasurer oversees "the state’s savings account while the State Controller manages its checkbook."

Fiona Ma is running for re-election. The State Treasurer is elected to a four-year term, with a limit of two terms.

Jack Guerrero

Fiona Ma (Incumbent)

Attorney General

The state Attorney General represents the state in civil and criminal matters in court, and the legal counsel for state agencies boards and commissions. Rob Bonta is up for re-election. The state Attorney General is elected to a four-year term with a limit of two terms.

Rob Bonta (Incumbent)

Nathan Hochman

Insurance Commissioner

The California Insurance Commissioner heads the California Department of Insurance, which regulates the state's insurance agency. The Insurance Commissioner is elected to a four-year term with a limit of two terms.

Robert Howell

Ricardo Lara (Incumbent)

Board of Equalization

The Board of Equalization's responsibility is exactly what it sounds like. Its members make sure county tax assessment practices are equal throughout the state's 58 counties. Members are elected to four-year terms, with a limit of two terms.

First District (Northern LA County, most of San Bernardino County, Kern County)

Jose Altamirano

Ted Gaines (Incumbent)

Third District (Southern LA County, parts of Ventura County)

Y. Marie Manvel

Tony Vazquez (Incumbent)

Fourth District (Orange County, Riverside County, San Diego County, Imperial County)

David Dodson

Mike Schaefer (Incumbent)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lance Ray Christensen

Tony K. Thurmond

California State Senate

Candidates in the even-numbered State Senate districts are up for election in November. State senators serve a four-year term, with term limits capped at 12 years. Unlike many states, newly-elected state Senators in California assume office in the same year they're elected. In California state senators assume office on the first Monday in the December following an election. In 2022, that is Monday, Dec. 5.

District 16

Melissa Hurtado

David Shepard

District 18

Steve Padilla

Alejandro Galicia

District 20

Daniel Hertzberg

Caroline Menjivar

District 22

Susan Rubio (Incumbent)

Vincent Tsai

District 24

Ben Allen

Kristina Irwin

District 26

María Elena Durazo

Claudia Agraz

District 28

Lola Smallwood-Cuevas

Cheryl C. Turner

District 30

Bob Archuleta

Mitch Clemmons

District 32

Brian Nash

Kelly Seyarto

District 34

Tom Umberg (Incumbent)

Rhonda Shader

District 36

Kim Carr

Janet Nguyen

California State Assembly

California State Assembly members serve two-year terms with 12-year term limits. All 80 spots in the state Assembly are up for grabs every two years. California's Assembly is majority Democrat, with 60 representatives from the Democratic Party, and just 19 from the Republican Party. Chad Mayes, representing the 42nd District in the Inland Empire, is the Assembly's only Independent, however Mayes' 12-year term limit is up in 2022.

Below are the candidates running for the California State Assembly in November 2022.

District 33

Jose Sigala (D)

Devin J. Mathis (R)

District 36

Eduardo Garcia (D)

Ian M. Weeks (R)

District 37

Gregg Hart (D)

Mike Stoker (R)

District 38

Steve Bennett (D)

Cole Brocato (R)

District 39

Juan Carrillo (D)

Paul Andre Marsh (R)

District 40

Pilar Schiavo (D)

Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

District 41

Chris Holden (D)

Michael McMahon (R)

District 42

Jacqui Irwin (D)

Lori Mills (R)

District 43

Luz Maria Rivas (D)

Siaka Massaquoi (R)

District 44

Laura Friedman (D)

Barry Curtins Jacobsen (R)

District 45

James C. Ramos (D)

Joseph (Joe) W. Martinez (R)

District 46

Jesse Gabriel (D)

Dana Caruso (R)

District 47

Christy Holstege (D)

Greg Wallis (R)

District 48

Blanca Rubio (D)

Ryan Maye (R)

District 49

Mike Fong (D)

Burton Brink (R)

District 50

Eloise Gomez Reyes (D)

Sheela Stark (R)

District 51

Louis Abramson (D)

Rick Chavez Zbur (D)

District 52

Wendy Carrillo (D)

Mia Livas Porter (D)

District 53

Freddie Rodriguez (D)

Toni Holle (R)

District 54

Miguel Santiago (D)

Elaine Alaniz (R)

District 55

Isaac G. Bryan (D)

Keith Girolamo Cascio (R)

District 57

Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D)

District 58

Sabrina Cervantes (D)

Bernard William Murphy (R)

District 59

Phillip Chen (R)

Leon Q. Sit (No Party Preference)

District 60

Corey A Jackson (D)

Hector Diaz-Nava (R)

District 61

Tina Simone McKinnor (D)

Robert Pullen-Miles (D)

District 62

Maria Estrada (D)

Anthony Rendon (D)

District 63

Fauzia Rizvi (D)

Bill Essayli (R)

District 64

Blanca Pacheco (D)

Raul Ortiz, Jr. (R)

District 65

Mike Anthony Gipson (D)

Fatima Iqbal-Zubair (D)

District 66

Al Muratsuchi (D)

George Banks (R)

District 67

Sharon Quirk-Silva (D)

Soo Yoo (R)

District 68

Avelino Valencia (D)

Mike Tardif (R)

District 69

Al Austin II (D)

Josh Lowenthal (D)

District 70

Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen (D)

Tri Ta (R)

District 71

Matt Rahn (R)

Kate Sanchez (R)

District 72

Judie Mancuso (D)

Diane Dixon (R)

District 73

Cottie Petrie-Norris (D)

Steven "Steve" Choi (R)

District 74

Chris Duncan (D)

Laurie Davies (R)

California Courts

Justices in the Supreme Court of California and California's Courts of Appeal are appointed by the governor. Following appointment, they're confirmed to their seat in the next election. Justices in both courts are appointed to 12-year terms.

California's Second District Court of Appeals serves Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, while the Fourth District serves San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Inyo, San Diego and Imperial counties.

California Supreme Court

Chief Justice - Patricia Guerrero

Associate Justice - Goodwin Liu

Associate Justice - Martin J. Jenkins

Associate Justice - Joshua P. Groban

Court of Appeals, District 2

Presiding Justice, Division 1 - Frances Rothschild

Presiding Justice, Division 5 - Laurence D. Rubin

Presiding Justice, Division 8 - Maria E. Stratton

Associate Justice, Division 2 - Judith M. Ashman

Associate Justice, Division 3 - Luis A. Lavin

Associate Justice, Division 4 - Audrey B. Collins

Associate Justice, Division 4 - Brian S. Currey

Associate Justice, Division 5 - Lamar W. Baker

Associate Justice, Division 6 - Hernaldo J. Baltodano

Associate Justice, Division 7 - John L. Segal

Associate Justice, Division 8 - John Shepard Wiley, Jr.

Associate Justice, Division 8 - Elizabeth Annette Grimes

Court of Appeals, District 4

Presiding Justice, Division 1 - Judith McConnell

Presiding Justice, Division 2 - Manuela A. Ramirez

Presiding Justice, Division 3 - Kathleen E. O'Leary

Associate Justice, Division 1 - Truc T. Do

Associate Justice, Division 1 - Martin N. Buchanan

Associate Justice, Division 2 - Michael J. Raphael

Associate Justice, Division 2 - Carol D. Codrington

Associate Justice, Division 2 - Frank Menetrez

Associate Justice, Division 3 - William W. Bedsworth

Associate Justice, Division 3 - Maurice Sanchez

Associate Justice, Division 3 - Eileen C. Moore

Associate Justice, Division 3 - Joanne Motoike

Los Angeles County Sheriff

Alex Villanueva

Robert Luna

Los Angeles County Supervisor (District 3)

Bob Hertzberg

Lindsey Horvath

Agoura Hills City Council

Chris Anstead

David Bramante

Jeremy Wolf

Deborah Klein Lopez

Jan Gerstel

Alhambra City Council

District 1

Ari Gutiérrez Arámbula

Katherine Lee

Stephan Sham

District 2

Ross J. Maza

District 5

Adele Andrade-Stadler

Jeffrey Gomez

Arcadia City Council

District 2

Bob Harbicht

Tracy Jensen Han

Sharon Kwan

District 3

Sheng Chang

Eileen Wang

District 5

Michael Cao

Michael Danielson

Jason J. Lee

Daniel Malki

Artesia City Council

Ali Taj

Alma L. Griffin

Rene J. Trevino

Melissa Ramoso

Azusa City Clerk

Jeffrey Lawrence Cornejo. Jr.

Azusa Treasurer

Arthur M. Vasquez, Jr.

Azusa City Council

Kimberly Huff

Edward J. Alvarez

Andrew N. Mendez

Azusa Mayor

Robert Gonzales

Jonny M. Liu

Azusa City Council (Unexpired term ending Nov. 12, 2024)

Dennis Beckwith

Baldwin Park City Clerk

Christopher Saenz

Maria Davalos

Baldwin Park City Council

Alejandra Avila

Jean M. Ayala

Paul C. Hernandez

Raph Galvan

Ricardo Vazques

Baldwin Park Mayor

Albert Muro

Emmanuel J. Estrada

Manuel Lozano

Baldwin Park Treasurer

Christopher F. Garrido

Joanna Valenzuela

Bell Gardens City Council

Marco Barcena

Alejandra Cortez

Jose Angel Cruz

Francis De Leon Sanchez

Miguel De La Rosa

Steve Martin Figueroa

Lisseth Flores-Franco

Andrew Leon

Christian Mendez

Jennifer Rodriguez

Bellflower City Council (District 1)

Raymond Y. Hamada

Ricardo Fosado

Bellflower City Council (District 5)

Ray Dunton

Juan Garza

Burbank City Clerk

Kimberley Clark

Jamal El-Amin

Viviana Garzon

Burbank Treasurer

Krystle Palmer

Burbank City Council

Nikki Perez

Tamala Takahashi

Sharon Springer

Zizette Mullins

Carmenita Helligar

Calabasas City Council

Edward Albrecht

James R. Bozajian

Brian Cameron

Jasjeet (Monica) Kaur Parmar

David J. Shapiro

Carson City Clerk

Khaleah Bradshaw

Yolanda Chavez

Vera Robles Dewitt

Sharma Henderson

Carson Treasurer

Monica Cooper

Isaias "Isa" Jesus Pulido

Carson City Council (District 2)

Jim Dear

Oscar B. Ramos

Ricardo Contreras

Carson City Council (District 4)

Frederick Docdocil

Arleen Bocatija Rojas

Claremont City Council (District 2)

Peter S. Yao

Ed Reece

Claremont City Council (District 3)

Jennifer Stark

Maura Carter

Claremont City Council (District 4)

Jed Leano

Aundré Johnson

Cudahy City Council

Martin U. Fuentes

Elizabeth Alcantar

Blanca Lozoya

Patricia Covarrubias

Maria Jimenez

Cynthia Gonzalez

Culver City City Council

Harden Alexander "Alex" Fisch

Denice Renteria

Khin Khin Gyi

Freddy Puza

Devin Yaeger

Dan O'Brien

Diamond Bar City Council (District 1)

Ruben Torres

Steve Tye

Diamond Bar City Council (District 3)

Andrew Chou

Jianguo Jason Wang

Diamond Bar City Council (District 4)

Chia Yu Teng

Lee Mao

Downey Council (District 2)

Anthony Felix

Art Montoya

Hector Sosa

Downey Council (District 4)

Joaquín Beltrán

Claudia M. Frometa

Juan Martinez

Duarte City Council (District 1)

Margaret E. Finlay

Luz Yesenia Paez

Downey City Council (District 4)

Tera Martin Del Campo

Downey City Council (District 5)

Samuel Kang

Downey City Council (District 6)

Cesar Andres Garcia

Art Rodriguez, Jr.

El Monte City Council (District 2)

Maryann G. Barrios

Martin Herrera

El Monte City Council (District 3)

Joaquina Quiñones

Julia Ruedas

El Monte City Council (District 5)

Mario Martinez

Richard J. Rojo

El Monte City Council (District 6)

Irma Zamorano

Marisol Cortez

El Monte City Clerk

Catherine A. Eredia

Gabriel Ramirez

El Monte Mayor

Jessica Ancona

Maria Morales

El Monte Treasurer

Richard Thomas

Viviana Longoria

El Segundo City Council

Ryan W. Baldino

Robin Patch

John Pickhaver

Christopher Pimentel

Michelle Keldorf

Hawaiian Gardens City Council (Unexpired Term)

Michael Gomez

Ernie Vargas

Hawaiian Gardens City Council

Jesse Alvarado

Maria Teresa Del Rio

Luis Roa

Dandy De Paula

Reynaldo O. Rodriguez

Francisco Noyola

Hawthorne City Clerk

John L. Jefferson

Dayna S. Williams-Hunter

Hawthorne Treasurer

Gregory A. Fallon

Marie Poindexter-Hornback

Hawthorne City Council

Muhammad Awadallah

Eddyfunn Ikemefuna

Katrina Manning

Alexandre "Alex" Monteiro

Juan Antonio "Tony" Reynoso

Hugo M. Rojas

Donnisha Sanford

Amie Shepard

Hermosa Beach City Council

Daniel F. Godwin

Dean Francois

Jeff Raedy

Kieran Harrington

Matt McCool

Raymond A. Jackson

Rita A. Gerace

Rob Saemann

Hidden Hills City Council

Laura McCorkindale

Larry G. Weber

Joe Loggia

Bret Katz

Inglewood City Council (District 1)

George W. Dotson

Kevin Glenn Taylor II

Gloria Gray

Alena Cindy Giardina

Yolanda Davidson

Taj Powell

Leonard Redway

Inglewood City Council (District 2)

Alex Padilla

Bobby Brown

Inglewood Mayor

James T. Butts

Miya Angelou Walker

Chika Ogoke

Angelique Y. Johnson

Raina Carrillo

Fredrisha "Sha" Dixon

Irwindale City Council

Hector "Manuel" Ortiz

Albert F. "Albie" Ambriz

Rosemary P. Martinez

Jason L. Hickman

La Puente City Council

Charlie Klinakis

Ricardo Martinez

Valerie Muñoz

Amadeo Rodriguez

La Puente City Council (Unexpired Term)

John Michael Solis

Nadia Mendoza

Lawndale City Council

Erica Harbison

Pat Kearney

Samuel Cruz

Bernadette Lourdes Suarez

Dan Reid

Wanza Tolliver

Lawndale Mayor

Robert Pullen-Miles

Warrendell Jackson

Long Beach City Council (District 3)

Kailee Caruso

Kristina Duggan

Long Beach City Council (District 5)

Ian Patton

Megan Kerr

Long Beach City Council (District 9)

Ginny Gonzales

Joni Ricks-Oddie

Long Beach Mayor

Suzie Price

Rex Richardson

Los Angeles City Attorney

Hydee Feldstein Soto

Faisal M. Gill

Los Angeles Controller

Paul Koretz

Kenneth Mejia

Los Angeles City Council (District 5)

Katy Young Yaroslavsky

Sam Yebri

Los Angeles City Council (District 11)

Hugo Soto-Martinez

Mitch O'Farrell

Los Angeles City Council (District 15)

Danielle Sandoval

Tim McOsker

Los Angeles Mayor

Rick J. Caruso

Karen Ruth Bass

Lynwood City Council

Lorraine Avila Moore

Gabreila Camacho

Jorge Casanova

Juan Muñoz-Guevara

Marisela Santana

Jose Luis Solache

Malibu City Council

Marianne Riggins

Ryan Embree

Jimy Tallal

Bill Sampson

Doug Stewart

Hap Henry

Manhattan Beach City Council

Stewart L. Fournier

Frank Chiella

David Lesser

Amy Howorth

Mark Burton

Rita Crabtree-Kampe

Suzanne Hadley

Maywood City Clerk (Unexpired Term)

Andrea Aguilar

Maywood City Council

Eduardo "Eddie" De La Riva

Mayra Aguiluz

Maria Rosas

Carmen Perez

Carlos Alvarez

Heber Marquez

Montebello Treasurer

David Matanga

Osvaldo Lira

Montebello City Council (Unexpired Term, District 2)

Scarlet Peralta

Steven Andrade

Montebello City Council (Unexpired Term, District 4)

Rafael Gutierrez

David Torres

Montebello City Council (District 1)

Edward Franco

Kimberly A. Cobos-Cawthorne

Georgina Tamayo

Rosie Vasquez

Montebello City Council (District 3)

Salvador Melendez

Marie Ledezma

Montebello City Council (District 5)

Joseph R. Sanchez

Rick Alonzo

Angie Jimenez

Eduardo Garfias

Monterey Park City Clerk

Hans Liang

Maychelle Yee

Monterey Park Treasurer

Vincent Dionicio Chang

Amy Lee

Monterey Park City Council (District 1)

Jason Dhing

Thomas Wong

Monterey Park City Council (District 5)

Vinh T. Ngo

Joe Ray Avila

Delario M. Robinson

Teresa Real Sebastian

Monterey Part City Council (Unexpired Term, District 3)

Jose Sanchez

Tammy C. Wong

Norwalk City Council

Tony Ayala

Luis Navas

Petra Peña

Jennifer Perez

Dora Sandoval

Palmdale City Council (District 3)

Laura Bettencourt

Dave T. Gomez

Marcos T. Alvarez

Palmdale City Council (District 4)

Eric Ohlsen

Vergion Jesse Smith

Getro F. Elize

Palmdale City Council (District 5)

Mario Moises Melara

Erika Gloria Alverdi

Andrea Alarcon

Palos Verdes Estates City Council

Michael Kemps

David McGowan

Victoria A. Lozzi

Desiree "Dez" Myers

Pico Rivera City Council

Gustavo V. Camacho

John "Johnny" Garcia

Antonio "Tony" Hernandez

Raul Elias

Pomona City Council (District 2)

Jacky Elizalde

Victor Preciado

Pomona City Council (District 3)

Nora Garcia

Larry Ortega

Pomona City Council (District 5)

Steve Lustro

De'Andre Valencia

Rancho Palos Verdes City Council

David L. Bradley

Michele P. Carbone

Barbara Ferraro

Stephen Perestam

Paul Seo

Kevin Jay Yourman

Rolling Hills City Council

Pat Wilson

James Black

Leah Mirsch

James H. Aichele

Arun "Able" Bhumitra

San Fernando City Council

Sylvia Ballin

Mary Solorio

Mary Mendoza

Joel Fajardo

Victoria Garcia

San Gabriel City Clerk

Thu "Julie" Nguyen

Mary Acuna Garcia

San Gabriel Treasurer

David Localio

Kevin B. Sawkins

San Gabriel City Council

Denise Menchaca

John Wu

Jorge Herrera Avila

Carina Rivera

Jeanne E. Raya

Eric Chan

Reyna Isela Lopez Bowles

San Marino City Council

Steven Jones

Gretchen Shepherd Romey

Grant Fujiwara

Calvin Lo

Tony Chou

Sbhadra Su Viswanathan

Diana Milkie Nixon

Santa Clarity City Council

Selina M. Thomas

Jeffrey Malick

Douglas Fraser

David Barlavi

Denise Lite

Laurene Weste

Kody Amour

Marsha McLean

Bill Miranda

Santa Fe Springs City Council

Bill Rounds

Blake Carter

Juanita Martin

John Mora

Gabriel Jimenez

Annette Rodriguez

Santa Monica City Council

Whitney Bain

Ellis Raskin

Lana Negrete

Caroline M. Torosis

Samantha Mota

Natalya Zernitskaya

Jessie Zwick

Troy Harris

Albin Gielicz

Jonathan Mann

Armen Melkonians

Arthur Jeon

Santa Monica Rent Control Board

Daniel S. Ivanov

Ericka Lesley

Kurt Gonska

Sierra Madre City Council

Colin Barr

Edward Garcia

Gene Goss

Kris Lowe

Christine Moran

Signal Hill City Clerk

Carmen Brooks

Signal Hill Treasurer

David Hopper

Signal Hill City Council

Keir Jones

Tina L. Hansen

Salvador Hernandez

Richard Daskam

South El Monte City Council

Rudy Bojorquez

Manuel "Manny" Acosta

Gracie Retamoza

South Pasadena Treasurer

Zhen Tao

Alan M. Ehrlich

South Pasadena City Council (District 4)

Michael A. Cacciotti

South Pasadena City Council (District 5)

Janet Braun

South Gate City Clerk

Yodit Glaze

South Gate Treasurer

Greg Martinez

Jose DeLaPaz

South Gate City Council

Joshua Barron

Robert Montalvo

Al Rios

Jovanna Laborin

Adolfo Varas

Ruby M. Navarro

West Hollywood City Council

Lauren Meister

Chelsea Byers

John Heilman

Zekiah N. Wright

Ben Savage

Robert Oliver

Jodran Cockeram

Adam Darvish

Sarah Adolphson

John Duran

Marquita Thomas

Steve Martin

West Covina City Clerk

Nickolas Lewis

West Covina Treasurer

Sue Augino

Marsha Solorio

Colleen B. Rozatti

West Covina City Council (District 2)

Letty Lopez

West Covina City Council (District 4)

Ollie Cantos

Daniel Luna

Yara Wolff

West Covina City Council (District 5)

Richard Reyes

Fredrick Sykes

Hossein Rambod Sotoodeh

Tony Wu

Westlake Village City Council

Marc Bakerman

Ray Pearl

Susan McSweeney

Brad Halpern

Pam Johnson

Orange County Supervisor (District 2)

Kim Bernice Nguyen

Vicente Sarmiento

Orange County Supervisor (District 4)

Doug Chaffee

Sunny Park

Orange County Supervisor (District 5)

Patricia C. "Pat" Bates

Katrina Foley

Orange County Treasurer

Fiona Ma

Jack M. Guerrero

Aliso Viejo City Council

Tiffany Ackley

Max Duncan

Payal Avellan

Tara Ricksen

Arthur Osorio

Anaheim Mayor

Ashleigh Aitken

Trevor O'Neil

Dick Lopez

Lorri Galloway

Anaheim City Council (District 2)

Gloria Sahagún Ma'ae

Carlos A. Leon

Anaheim City Council (District 3)

Natalie Rubalcava

Al Jabbar

Anaheim City Council (District 6)

Natalie Meeks

Hari Shankar Lal

Brea City Council

Steven C. Vargas

Cecilia Hupp

Blair Stewart

Andrew Herrera

Kari J. Windes

Buena Park City Council (District 1)

Joyce Ahn

Kevin Rhee

John Siebert

Buena Park City Council (District 2)

Jose Trinidad Castaneda

Myoung Soo "Michael" Han

Costa Mesa City Council (District 3)

Andrea Marr

John Thomas Patton

Jorge Miron

Costa Mesa City Council (District 4)

Manuel Chavez

Costa Mesa City Council (District 5)

Arlis Reynolds

Robert Dickson

Costa Mesa Mayor

John Stephens

John M. W. Moorlach

Cypress City Council

Scott Minikus

David Burke

Bonnie Peat

Rachel Strong

Terry Miller

Carrie Hayashida

Helen Le

Fountain Valley City Council

Kim Constantine

Patrick Harper

Shaun Diamond

Nancy Dugay

Glenn Bleiweis

Cindy Cao

Jim Cunneen

Steve A. Nagel

Dwight Shackelford

Darrel Mymon-Brown

Michael Mau

Eugene Murray

Alicial "Rudy" Huebner

Fullerton City Council (District 3)

Johnny Ybarra

Arnel Dino

Shana Charles

Fullerton City Council (District 5)

Ahmad Zahra

Oscar Valadez

Tony Castro

Garden Grove Mayor

Steve Jones

Garden Grove City Council (District 1)

George S. Brietigam, III

Allen Raymon Rodriguez

Garden Grove City Council (District 3)

Cindy Tran

Laurie C Merrick

James "Jimmy" Webb

Gia Nguyen

Asia Nguyen Cunningham

Garden Grove City Council (District 4)

Joe Dovinh

Duy Nguyen

Trung Ta

Huntington Beach City Council

Kenneth Inouye

Bobby Britton

Pat Burns

Brian Burley

Oscar D. Rodriguez

Robert V. Reider

Gracey Van Der Mark

Mike Vogler

David Clifford

Gina Clayton-Tarvin

William "Billy" O'Connell

Gabrielle Samiy

Tony Strickland

Casey McKeon

Jill Hardy

Amory Hanson

Jeffrey Hansler

Vera Fair

Huntington Beach City Attorney

Michael E. Gates

Scott F. Field

Irvine Mayor

Farrah N. Khan

Katherine Daigle

Tom Chomyn

Simon Moon

Branda Lin

Irvine City Council

Larry Agran

Anthony Kuo

John Park

Kathkleen Treseder

Navid Sadigh

Scott Hansen

La Habra City Council (Full-Term)

Jose Medrano

James "Jim" Gomez

C Michelle Juarez Bernier

Susan M. Pritchard

La Habra City Council (Short-Term)

Daren Nigsarian

Guadalupe Lara

La Palma City Council

Nitesh Patel

Jonathan Dinwiddie

Janet K. Conklin

Laguna Beach City Council

Peter Blake

Sue Kempf

Alex Rounaghi

Mark S. Orgill

Jerome Pudwill

Ruben Flores

Louis Weil

Laguna Hills City Council (Full-Term)

Erica Pezold

David Wheeler

Joshua Sweeney

Parshan Khosravi

Laguna Hills City Council (Short-Term)

Donald Caskey

Laguna Niguel City Council

Jeff Von Waldburg

Melissa Caldwell

Stephanie Oddo

Randall Aaron Morton

Javad Mokhbery

Stephanie Winstead

Ray Gennawey

Laguna Woods City Council

Edward H. Tao

Annie McCary

Carol Moore

Lake Forest City Council (District 2)

Benjamin Yu

Suzy Betz

Bob Stuart

Lake Forest City Council (District 3)

Scott Voigts

Lake Forest City Council (District 4)

Mark Tettemer

Los Alamitos City Council (District 5)

Emily Hibard

Randy W. Hill

Mission Viejo City Council (District 1)

Robert "Bob" Ruesch

Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik

Linda Shepard

Mission Viejo City Council (District 2)

Stacy Holmes

Brian Goodell

Mission Viejo City Council (District 3)

Greg Raths

Cynthia Vasquez

Ed Sachs

Mission Viejo City Council (District 4)

Terri Aprati

Patricia "Trish" Kelley

Mission Viejo City Council (District 5)

Wendy Bucknum

Jon Miller

Newport Beach City Council (District 1)

Joe Stapleton

Tom Miller

Newport Beach City Council (District 3)

Amy Peters

Jim Mosher

Erik Weigand

Newport Beach City Council (District 4)

Robyn Grant

Newport Beach City Council (District 6)

Joy Brenner

Lauren Kleiman

Orange Mayor

Orange City Council (District 1)

Arianna Barrios

Jason White

Orange City Council (District 3)

Kathy Tavoularis

John R Russo

Orange City Council (District 4)

Denis Bilodeau

John Newman

Chris Horton

Orange City Council (District 6)

Brian Harrington

John Gyllenhammer

Adrienne Gladson

Placentia City Council (District 2)

Michael Beshai

Kevin Kirwin

Placentia City Council (District 4)

Chad Wanke

Placentia City Clerk

Robert S. "Bob" McKinnell

Rancho Santa Margarita City Council

Brad McGirr

Jerry Holloway

Anne Figueroa

Ken Dixon

San Clemente City Council

Steven "Steve" Knoblock

Donna Vidrine

Victor Cabral

Mark Enmeier

Martina McBurney-Wheeler

Shane Hirschman

Chanel Fetty

Ashley Williams

Aaron Washington

Zhen Wu

Thor Johnson

Dennis Kamp

San Juan Capistrano City Council (District 3)

John Campbell

Cody Martin

Paul Lopez

Santa Ana Mayor

Valerie Amezcua

Jesse Nestor

Sal Tinajero

Jose Solorio

Santa Ana City Council (District 2)

Nelida Mendoza

Benjamin Vazquez

Santa Ana City Council (District 4)

Phil Bacerra

Amalia Mejia

Santa Ana City Council (District 6)

David Penaloza

Manuel "Manny" Escamilla

Seal Beach City Council (District 1)

Joe Kalmick

Christopher DeSanto

Gregg Barton

Seal Beach City Council (District 3)

Fred Macksoud

Stephanie Wade

Lisa Landau

Seal Beach City Council (District 5)

Jonathan Rich

Nathan Steele

Michael McGrorty

Mariann Klinger

Stanton Mayor

David John Shawver

Stanton City Council (District 1)

Donald Torres

Elizabeth Barbara Maciol-Wiktor

Stanton City Council (District 3)

Gary Taylor

Tustin Mayor

Austin Lumbard

Rebecca "Beckie" Gomez

Tustin City Council (District 3)

Ray Schnell

Frank Gomez

Villa Park City Council

Crystal K. Miles

Donna Buxton

Marybeth Felcyn

Jordan Wu

Nicol Jones

Westminster Mayor

Tai Do

Moses F. Castillo

Chi Charlie Nguyen

Kimberly Ho

Westminster City Council (District 2)

Amy Phan West

John Gentile

Westminster City Council (District 4)

James D. Pham

Namquan Nguyen

Teri Vu Nguyen

Yorba Linda City Council

Carlos Rodriguez

Ryan Bent

Janice Lim

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors (District 2)

Jesse Armendarez

Adelanto Mayor

Ronald Beard

Gabriel Reyes

Monique M. Carrillo

Stevevonna Evans

Diana Esmeralda

Adelanto City Council

Edward Reyes

Amanda Uptergrove

Miguel Soto

Benjamin Smith

Angelo Meza

Heather Gaines

Apple Valley Mayor

Scott Nassif

Apple Valley City Council (District 3)

Kari Leon

Michael Karen

Apple Valley City Council (District 4)

Matthew Rutledge

Curt Emick

Barstow City Council (District 1)

Martha O'Brien

Carmen M. Hernandez

Barstow City Council (District 2)

Terri Peralta

James M. Noble

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 1 Recall)

Alan Lee (Yes/No vote to recall)

Jim Eakin

Kendi Segovia

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 2)

Omar Torres Cázares

Rick Herrick

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 3)

Randall Putz

Paul J. Sokoloff

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 4)

Robert Barton

Cory Blake Miholich

Perri Melnick

Chino City Council (District 2)

Curtis Burton

Sylvia (Cervantez) Orozco

Gregory Marquez

Chino City Council (District 3)

Aabir Bushara

Larry Wu

Marc A. Lucio

Chino Hills City Council (District 1)

Ray Marquez

Jason Zhang

Eddie Wong

Waimin (Norman) Liu

Chino Hills City Council (District 2)

Peter J. Rogers

Chino Hills City Council (District 4)

Diego Fernandez

Brian Johsz

Colton Mayor

Frank J. Navarro

Mark L. Garcia

Colton City Council (District 1)

David J. Toro

Colton City Council (District 2)

Kelly J. Chastain

Kenneth J. Koperski

Colton City Council (District 3)

Isaac T. Suchil

Luis S. González

Colton City Council (District 4)

John R. Echevarria

Gem Montes

Robert D. Wilson

Fontana Mayor

Shannon O'Brien

Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval

Acquanetta Warren

Fontana City Council (District 1)

Phillip W. Cothran

Ricardo Quintana

Alfred 'Al' Gonzales

Fontana City Council (District 4)

John B. Roberts

Brian Kolde

Fontana City Clerk

Alexandra C. Rivera

Elizabeth "Liz" Sena

Alyssa Flores

Germaine Key

Fontana Treasurer

Gabriel Snachez

Janet Koehler-Brooks

Grand Terrace Mayor

Darcy McNaboe

William "Bill" Hussey

Grand Terrace City Council

Doug A. Wilson

Montclair Mayor

Javier "John" Dutrey

Oscar Miranda

Montclair City Council

Bill Ruh

Juliet Orozco

Corysa Martinez

Xavier Mendez

Needles Mayor

Sandra Queen Noble

James M. Jones

Janet Jernigan

Needles City Council

Joanne Pogue

Jamie N. McCorkle

Henry Longbrake

Ontario Mayor

Ruben Valencia

Paul S. Leon

Christian Garcia

Ontario City Council

Michael Duenas

Aaron Bratton

Jim W. Bowman

Norberto Corona

Alan D. Wapner

Celina Lopez

Rancho Cucamonga City Council (District 1)

Floyd E. Clark

Rose Stephens Olmsted

Ashley Stickler

Mary Hannah

Lawrence Henderson

Erick Jimenez

Rancho Cucamonga City Council (District 2)

David Vangorden

Joanne Nursall

Kristine Scott

Redlands City Council (District 1)

Denis Davis

Tom Berg

Rodgir Cohen

Andrew Hoder

Redlands City Council (District 3)

Mike Saifie

Mario Jacob Saucedo

Redlands City Council (District 5)

Paul T. Barich

Rialto City Council

Joe Baca

Karla Perez

Kelly Erving

Ed Scott

Andrew Seyfried

San Bernardino Mayor

James F. "Jim" Penman

Helen Tran

Twentynine Palms City Council (District 3)

Daniel L. Mintz Sr.

Twentynine Palms City Council (District 4)

Karmolette O'Gilvie

Octavious Scott

Twentynine Palms City Council (District 5)

McArthur Wright

Upland City Council (District 2)

James Breitling

Janice Elliott

Upland City Council (District 3)

Carlos A. Garcia

Upland City Council (District 4)

Darwin Cruz

Christopher Seward

Rudy A. Zuniga

Victorville City Council (District 2)

Rafael Porras

Debra Jones

Victorville City Council (District 4)

Lizet Angulo

Robert "Bob" Harriman

Yucaipa City Council (District 1)

Mark L. Taylor

Erik V. Sahakian

Sherilyn Long

Matt Garner

Yucaipa City Council (District 2)

Nena R. Dragoo

Chris Venable

Yucca Valley City Council (District 1)

Jim Schooler

Yucca Valley City Council (District 3)

Merl R. Abel

Yucca Valley City Council (District 5)

Rick Denison

Riverside County Supervisor (District 5)

Jeff Hewitt

Yxstian Gutierrez

Riverside County Auditor-Controller

Paul A. Angelo

Ben J. Benoit

Banning City Council (District 4)

Antonio F. Dupré Jr.

David C. Happe

Rueben Gonzales

Banning City Council (District 5)

Nathaniel Pimentel

Colleen Wallace

Beaumont City Council

Sedrick D. Bedolla

Ron Roy

Jessica Voigt

David Castaldo

Lloyd White

Mike Lara

Beaumont Treasurer

AJ Patel

Blythe City Council

Robert A. Dummer

Joseph "Joey" Deconnick

Johnny Z. Rodriguez

Laura Porter

Debra Powels

James "Jamie" Schlueter

Joseph Halby III

Blythe City Clerk

Mallory Krista Crecelius

Blythe Treasurer

Christa Elms

Cathedral City City Council (District 3)

Mark Carnevale

Cathedral City City Council (District 4)

Rick Saldivar

David Koslow

Ernesto Gutierrez

Cathedral City City Council (District 5)

Raymond Gregory

Cathedral City Treasurer

Greg Jackson

Coachella Mayor

Denise Delgado

Steven A. Hernandez

Coachella City Council

Yurema Arizu

Stephanie Virgen

Frank Figueroa

Josie Gonzalez

Corona City Council (District 1)

Jacque Casillas

Gary Greenwood

Corona City Council (District 4)

Jim Steiner

Corona City Council (District 5)

Serge Tolstikov

Wes Speake

Desert Hot Springs City Council (District 1)

Gary Gardner

Desert Hot Springs City Council (District 3)

Jan Pye

Adam Sanchez

Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 1)

Todd Rigby

Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 3)

Clint Lorimore

Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 4)

Joeclyn Yow

Anu Saini

Raul Gutierrez

Eastvale City Council (Short-Term, District 5)

Michelle Sheen

Mike McMinn

Hemet City Council (District 2)

Jaculin "Jackie" Peterson

Gene Hikel

Kevin Franco

Hemet City Council (District 5)

John Petty

Wraymond Sawyerr

Linda Krupa

Indian Wells City Council (Full-Term)

Dana Reed

Toper Taylor

Ivan Moad

Douglas Hanson

Bruce Whitman

Indian Wells City Council (Short-Term)

Edward Ty Peabody

Ted J. Mertens

Indio City Council (District 3)

Jonathan Matthew Becerra

Elaine Holmes

Jurupa Valley City Council (District 1)

Lorena Barajas

Armando Carmona

Jesse Silva

Jurupa Valley City Council (District 3)

Brian Scott Berkson

Jurupa Valley City Council (District 5)

Chris Barajas

La Quinta Mayor

Linda Evans

Alan T. Woodruff

Robert F. Sylk

La Quinta City Council

John J. Peña

Deborah McGarrey

Brian Hanrahan

Joseph "Joe" Johnson

Richard Gray

Menifee City Council (District 2)

Ben Diederich

Angela "Angel" Nevin

Ricky Estrada

Altie Holcomb

Moreno Valley Mayor

Patsy D. Brown

Lindsay Robinson

Ulises Cabrera

Debra D. Craig

James Early, Sr.

Jaime C. Hurtado

Moreno Valley City Council (District 2)

Ed Delgado

Moreno Valley City Council (District 4)

Cheylynda Barnard

Greg Kuster

Murrieta City Council (District 2)

Ron Holliday

Christi White

Murrieta City Council (District 5)

Cindy Warren

Jimmie Jackson

Norco City Council

Kevin Bash

Greg Newton

Brent Sakamoto

Palm Desert City Council (District 2)

Gregg Akkerman

Evan Trubee

Gregory Meinhardt

Jan C. Harnik

Carlos E. Garcia

Palm Springs City Council (District 1)

Scott Nevins

Grace Elena Garner

Palm Springs City Council (District 2)

Renée Brown

Jeffrey Bernstein

Palm Springs City Council (District 3)

Ron Deharte

Joy Meredith

Rancho Mirage City Council

Louisa Davis

Steve Downs

Ken Ammann

Kim Martos

Meg Marker

Lynn Mallotto

San Jacinto City Council

Valerie Vandever

Kevin F. Saunders

Patricia Scott

Alonso L Ledezma

Temecula City Council (District 1)

Curtis Brown

Jeff Chrapczynski

Lanaé Turle-Trejo

Temecula City Council (District 3)

Maryann Edwards

Kathy Sizemore

Brendan Kalfus

Temecula City Council (District 5)

Zak Schwank

Bill Weston

Wildomar City Council (District 1)

Carlos Marquez

Chuck Jones

Wildomar City Council (District 3)

Matthew Baldwin

Joseph Morabito

Ventura County Supervisor (District 2)

Claudia Bill-De La Peña

Jeff Gorell

Ventura County Supervisor (District 4)

Janice S. Parvin

Bernardo Perez

Camarillo City Council (District 1)

Vishnu K. Patel

David M. Tennessen

Sylvia Schnopp

Camarillo City Council (District 2)

Susan Santangelo

Jeffrey Walker

Dirk Z. Lay

Sylvia C. Garcia

Camarillo City Council (District 5)

Billy A. Camarillo

Charles Sandlin

Timothy K. Spinkles

Martha Martinez-Bravo

Fillmore City Council (Short-Term)

Lynn R. Edmonds

Christopher Gurrola

Fillmore City Council

Carrie L. Broggie

Luis Alberto Rodriguez

Albert Mendez

Zachary Lotshaw

Moopark Mayor

Chris R. Enegren

Moorpark City Council (District 1)

Renee Delgado

Michael Navarro

Roseann Mikos

Moorpark City Council (District 3)

Tom Means

Ojai Mayor

Elizabeth E. Stix

Anson Williams

Ojai City Council (District 1)

Leslie C. Rule

Michelle Pineiro

Lorelei Korn Grace

Ojai City Council (District 2)

Kathryn Donwen

Randy Haney

Rachel Lang

Ojai City Council (District 3)

Carol "Renee" Roth

Andrew K. Whitman

Ojai Treasuer (Short-Term)

Steve Olsen

Oxnard City Council (District 1)

Christopher P. Arevalo

Douglas Dean Partello

Bert E. Perello

Equardo Q. Huerta

Oxnard City Council (District 2)

Gabriel Teran

Tai Hartley

Oxnard City Council (District 5)

Gabriela Basua

Armando Piña

Lawrence Paul Stein

Port Hueneme City Council

Seth Ryan Bonilla

Rabiah Rahman

Richard "Rich" Rollins

Martha R. McQueen-Legohn

Luis Mendez II

Laura D. Hernandez

Thomas Fiala

Steven A. Gama

Santa Paula City Council

Jenny Crosswhite

Pedro A. Chavez

Manuel A. Minjares

Carlos Juarez

Judy Klement

Simi Valley Mayor

Joe Ayala

Robert Clarizio

Mary Poitier

Fred Thomas

Wayne Hampton Holland, III

Simi Valley CIty Council (District 2)

Sean Weisman

Mike Judge

Simi Valley CIty Council (District 4)

Rocky Rhodes

Scott Enright

Nancy Mason

Eric Lundstrom

Thousand Oaks City Council

Kyle Rohrbach

David Newman

Bob Engler

Mikey Taylor

Dan Twedt

Jeff Schwartz

Halla Maher

Sharon McMahon

Ed Jones

Anoiel Khorshid

San Buenaventura City Council (District 1)

Alyona Brody

Liz Campos

Marco Cuevas

Helen Eloyan

San Buenaventura City Council (District 4)

Jim Rundle

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios

San Buenaventura City Council (District 5)

Bill McReynolds

Marie Lakin

San Buenaventura City Council (District 6)