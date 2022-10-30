Election 2022: Who's on the ballot in Southern California?
LOS ANGELES - The 2022 Midterm elections are just days away, and all the way down the ballot, from the national to municipal races, there are influential spots up for grabs throughout Southern California. Up for grabs on the national and statewide levels include one of the state's two senatorial positions, all 52 of California's U.S. House districts and the gubernatorial seat.
On the local level, California's largest city, Los Angeles, will have a new mayor, and there could be a new sheriff in town as recent polling puts former Long Beach police chief Robert Luna slightly ahead of incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
With so much up for grabs, it's easy to get confused. Why do you have to vote between the same two Senate candidates twice, for example? Below are all the spots up for grabs across Southern California on the national, statewide and municipal level. Click the level you want to view to see those candidates.
National
U.S. Senate
This year's California Senate race is a little unorthodox. That's because Sen. Alex Padilla and his opponent Mark Meuser are both on the ballot twice. This is all because of how Padilla came to serve in the Senate.
Padilla entered the Senate in January 2021, after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to replace then-Senator Kamala Harris, after she was elected Vice President of the U.S. Harris' term was set to expire in 2023. The two "races" Padilla is running in are first, so that he can ride out the remainder of that first term, then so he can continue into a "second" full term.
U.S. Senator (Short-Term, ending Jan. 3, 2023)
- Alex Padilla (Incumbent - D)
- Mark P. Meuser (R)
US Senator (Full Term)
- Alex Padilla (Incumbent - D)
- Mark P. Meuser (R)
U.S. House of Representatives
Members of the House of Representatives are elected every two years, and there are no term limits. California has the most representatives in the House with 52, and every seat is up for grabs.
District 8
- Paula Villescaz (D)
- Roger Niello (R)
District 25
- Raul Ruiz (D)
- Brian E. Hawkins (R)
District 26
- Julia Brownley (Incumbent - D)
- Matt Jacobs (R)
District 27
- Christy Smith (D)
- Mike Garcia (Incumbent - R)
District 28
- Judy Chu (Incumbent - D)
- Wes Hallman (R)
District 29
- Tony Cárdenas (Incumbent - D)
- Angélica María Dueñas (D)
District 30
- G "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo (D)
- Adam B. Schiff (Incumbent - D)
District 31
- Grace F. Napolitano (Incumbent - D)
- Daniel Bocic Martinez (R)
District 32
- Brad Sherman (Incumbent - D)
- Lucie Lapointe Volotzky (R)
District 33
- Pete Aguilar (Incumbent - D)
- John Mark Porter (R)
District 34
- Jimmy Gomez (Incumbent - D)
- David Kim (D)
District 35
- Norma J. Torres (Incumbent - D)
- Mike Cargile (R)
District 36
- Ted W. Lieu (Incumbent - D)
- Joe E. Collins III (R)
District 37
- Sydney Kamlager (D)
- Jan C. Perry (D)
District 38
- Linda T. Sánchez (Incumbent - D)
- Eric J. Ching (R)
District 39
- Mark Takano (Incumbent - D)
- Aja Smith (R)
District 40
- Asid Mahmood (D)
- Young Kim (Incumbent - R)
District 41
- Will Rollins (D)
- Ken Calvert (Incumbent - R)
District 42
- Robert Garcia (D)
- John Briscoe (R)
District 43
- Maxine Waters (Incumbent - D)
- Omar Navarro (R)
District 44
- Nanette Diaz Barragán (Incumbent D)
- Paul Jones (R)
District 45
- Jay F. Chen (D)
- Michelle Steel (Incumbent - R)
District 46
- Lou Correa (Incumbent - D)
- Christopher J. Gonzales (R)
District 47
- Katie Porter (Incumbent - D)
- Scott Baugh (R)
District 48
- Stephen Houlahan (D)
- Darrell Issa (Incumbent - R)
Statewide
Governor
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for re-election in November, and he's up against California State Sen. Brian Dahle, who represents the state's first district. Newsom was elected in 2019, beating out John H. Cox. There was an attempt to recall Newsom in 2021, but Newsom won nearly 62% of the vote, keeping him in office. Now, despite rumors that he may run for president in 2024, Newsom has vowed to finish out his term if re-elected. Dahle has served in the State Senate since 2019. Before that he was a member of the California State Assembly.
- Gov. Gavin Newsom (Incumbent - D)
- State Sen. Brian Dahle (R)
Lieutenant Governor
The Lieutenant Governor is elected to a four-year term, with a limit of two terms. The lieutenant governor acts as Acting Governor whenever the Governor is absent from the state, or if there's a vacancy in the governor's seat. They also serve as the President of the State Senate, and just like on the national level, votes in the case of a tie. They also vote on the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the Board of Trusteets of the California State University system, and the Board of Governors of the California Communuity Colleges System.
Democratic candidate Eleni Kounalakis is running for re-election against Angela Underwood Jacobs. Kounalakis ran away with the June primary election, winning nearly 53% of the vote to Jacobs' 20%.
- Eleni Kounalakis (Incumbent)
- Angela Underwood Jacobs (R)
Secretary of State
Democrat Shirley Weber is running for a second term as California's Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is elected to a four-year term and limited to two terms. The Secretary of State serves as the state's Chief Elections Officer, maintains the state's business filings and state archives and more.
- Rob Bernosky
- Shirley Weber (Incumbent)
Controller
The state Controller is in charge of accounting for the state's funds. They control the disbursement of the state's funds, and audits state and local government programs, among other responsibilities.
- Lanhee Chen
- Malia Cohen
Treasurer
The treasurer also deals with state funds. While the controller acts as the state's accountant and auditor, the treasurer is the banker and asset manager. As the California State Treasurer's webpage says, the Treasurer oversees "the state’s savings account while the State Controller manages its checkbook."
Fiona Ma is running for re-election. The State Treasurer is elected to a four-year term, with a limit of two terms.
- Jack Guerrero
- Fiona Ma (Incumbent)
Attorney General
The state Attorney General represents the state in civil and criminal matters in court, and the legal counsel for state agencies boards and commissions. Rob Bonta is up for re-election. The state Attorney General is elected to a four-year term with a limit of two terms.
- Rob Bonta (Incumbent)
- Nathan Hochman
Insurance Commissioner
The California Insurance Commissioner heads the California Department of Insurance, which regulates the state's insurance agency. The Insurance Commissioner is elected to a four-year term with a limit of two terms.
- Robert Howell
- Ricardo Lara (Incumbent)
Board of Equalization
The Board of Equalization's responsibility is exactly what it sounds like. Its members make sure county tax assessment practices are equal throughout the state's 58 counties. Members are elected to four-year terms, with a limit of two terms.
First District (Northern LA County, most of San Bernardino County, Kern County)
- Jose Altamirano
- Ted Gaines (Incumbent)
Third District (Southern LA County, parts of Ventura County)
- Y. Marie Manvel
- Tony Vazquez (Incumbent)
Fourth District (Orange County, Riverside County, San Diego County, Imperial County)
- David Dodson
- Mike Schaefer (Incumbent)
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Lance Ray Christensen
- Tony K. Thurmond
California State Senate
Candidates in the even-numbered State Senate districts are up for election in November. State senators serve a four-year term, with term limits capped at 12 years. Unlike many states, newly-elected state Senators in California assume office in the same year they're elected. In California state senators assume office on the first Monday in the December following an election. In 2022, that is Monday, Dec. 5.
- Melissa Hurtado
- David Shepard
- Steve Padilla
- Alejandro Galicia
- Daniel Hertzberg
- Caroline Menjivar
- Susan Rubio (Incumbent)
- Vincent Tsai
- Ben Allen
- Kristina Irwin
- María Elena Durazo
- Claudia Agraz
- Lola Smallwood-Cuevas
- Cheryl C. Turner
- Bob Archuleta
- Mitch Clemmons
- Brian Nash
- Kelly Seyarto
- Tom Umberg (Incumbent)
- Rhonda Shader
- Kim Carr
- Janet Nguyen
California State Assembly
California State Assembly members serve two-year terms with 12-year term limits. All 80 spots in the state Assembly are up for grabs every two years. California's Assembly is majority Democrat, with 60 representatives from the Democratic Party, and just 19 from the Republican Party. Chad Mayes, representing the 42nd District in the Inland Empire, is the Assembly's only Independent, however Mayes' 12-year term limit is up in 2022.
Below are the candidates running for the California State Assembly in November 2022.
- Jose Sigala (D)
- Devin J. Mathis (R)
- Eduardo Garcia (D)
- Ian M. Weeks (R)
- Gregg Hart (D)
- Mike Stoker (R)
- Steve Bennett (D)
- Cole Brocato (R)
- Juan Carrillo (D)
- Paul Andre Marsh (R)
- Pilar Schiavo (D)
- Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
- Chris Holden (D)
- Michael McMahon (R)
- Jacqui Irwin (D)
- Lori Mills (R)
- Luz Maria Rivas (D)
- Siaka Massaquoi (R)
- Laura Friedman (D)
- Barry Curtins Jacobsen (R)
- James C. Ramos (D)
- Joseph (Joe) W. Martinez (R)
- Jesse Gabriel (D)
- Dana Caruso (R)
- Christy Holstege (D)
- Greg Wallis (R)
- Blanca Rubio (D)
- Ryan Maye (R)
- Mike Fong (D)
- Burton Brink (R)
- Eloise Gomez Reyes (D)
- Sheela Stark (R)
- Louis Abramson (D)
- Rick Chavez Zbur (D)
- Wendy Carrillo (D)
- Mia Livas Porter (D)
- Freddie Rodriguez (D)
- Toni Holle (R)
- Miguel Santiago (D)
- Elaine Alaniz (R)
- Isaac G. Bryan (D)
- Keith Girolamo Cascio (R)
- Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D)
- Sabrina Cervantes (D)
- Bernard William Murphy (R)
- Phillip Chen (R)
- Leon Q. Sit (No Party Preference)
- Corey A Jackson (D)
- Hector Diaz-Nava (R)
- Tina Simone McKinnor (D)
- Robert Pullen-Miles (D)
- Maria Estrada (D)
- Anthony Rendon (D)
- Fauzia Rizvi (D)
- Bill Essayli (R)
- Blanca Pacheco (D)
- Raul Ortiz, Jr. (R)
- Mike Anthony Gipson (D)
- Fatima Iqbal-Zubair (D)
- Al Muratsuchi (D)
- George Banks (R)
- Sharon Quirk-Silva (D)
- Soo Yoo (R)
- Avelino Valencia (D)
- Mike Tardif (R)
- Al Austin II (D)
- Josh Lowenthal (D)
- Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen (D)
- Tri Ta (R)
- Matt Rahn (R)
- Kate Sanchez (R)
- Judie Mancuso (D)
- Diane Dixon (R)
- Cottie Petrie-Norris (D)
- Steven "Steve" Choi (R)
- Chris Duncan (D)
- Laurie Davies (R)
California Courts
Justices in the Supreme Court of California and California's Courts of Appeal are appointed by the governor. Following appointment, they're confirmed to their seat in the next election. Justices in both courts are appointed to 12-year terms.
California's Second District Court of Appeals serves Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, while the Fourth District serves San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Inyo, San Diego and Imperial counties.
California Supreme Court
- Chief Justice - Patricia Guerrero
- Associate Justice - Goodwin Liu
- Associate Justice - Martin J. Jenkins
- Associate Justice - Joshua P. Groban
Court of Appeals, District 2
- Presiding Justice, Division 1 - Frances Rothschild
- Presiding Justice, Division 5 - Laurence D. Rubin
- Presiding Justice, Division 8 - Maria E. Stratton
- Associate Justice, Division 2 - Judith M. Ashman
- Associate Justice, Division 3 - Luis A. Lavin
- Associate Justice, Division 4 - Audrey B. Collins
- Associate Justice, Division 4 - Brian S. Currey
- Associate Justice, Division 5 - Lamar W. Baker
- Associate Justice, Division 6 - Hernaldo J. Baltodano
- Associate Justice, Division 7 - John L. Segal
- Associate Justice, Division 8 - John Shepard Wiley, Jr.
- Associate Justice, Division 8 - Elizabeth Annette Grimes
Court of Appeals, District 4
- Presiding Justice, Division 1 - Judith McConnell
- Presiding Justice, Division 2 - Manuela A. Ramirez
- Presiding Justice, Division 3 - Kathleen E. O'Leary
- Associate Justice, Division 1 - Truc T. Do
- Associate Justice, Division 1 - Martin N. Buchanan
- Associate Justice, Division 2 - Michael J. Raphael
- Associate Justice, Division 2 - Carol D. Codrington
- Associate Justice, Division 2 - Frank Menetrez
- Associate Justice, Division 3 - William W. Bedsworth
- Associate Justice, Division 3 - Maurice Sanchez
- Associate Justice, Division 3 - Eileen C. Moore
- Associate Justice, Division 3 - Joanne Motoike
Municipal Elections
Click the county to see the candidates: Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County
Los Angeles County
- Alex Villanueva
- Robert Luna
Los Angeles County Supervisor (District 3)
- Bob Hertzberg
- Lindsey Horvath
Agoura Hills City Council
- Chris Anstead
- David Bramante
- Jeremy Wolf
- Deborah Klein Lopez
- Jan Gerstel
Alhambra City Council
District 1
- Ari Gutiérrez Arámbula
- Katherine Lee
- Stephan Sham
District 2
- Ross J. Maza
District 5
- Adele Andrade-Stadler
- Jeffrey Gomez
Arcadia City Council
District 2
- Bob Harbicht
- Tracy Jensen Han
- Sharon Kwan
District 3
- Sheng Chang
- Eileen Wang
District 5
- Michael Cao
- Michael Danielson
- Jason J. Lee
- Daniel Malki
Artesia City Council
- Ali Taj
- Alma L. Griffin
- Rene J. Trevino
- Melissa Ramoso
Azusa City Clerk
- Jeffrey Lawrence Cornejo. Jr.
Azusa Treasurer
- Arthur M. Vasquez, Jr.
Azusa City Council
- Kimberly Huff
- Edward J. Alvarez
- Andrew N. Mendez
Azusa Mayor
- Robert Gonzales
- Jonny M. Liu
Azusa City Council (Unexpired term ending Nov. 12, 2024)
- Dennis Beckwith
Baldwin Park City Clerk
- Christopher Saenz
- Maria Davalos
Baldwin Park City Council
- Alejandra Avila
- Jean M. Ayala
- Paul C. Hernandez
- Raph Galvan
- Ricardo Vazques
Baldwin Park Mayor
- Albert Muro
- Emmanuel J. Estrada
- Manuel Lozano
Baldwin Park Treasurer
- Christopher F. Garrido
- Joanna Valenzuela
Bell Gardens City Council
- Marco Barcena
- Alejandra Cortez
- Jose Angel Cruz
- Francis De Leon Sanchez
- Miguel De La Rosa
- Steve Martin Figueroa
- Lisseth Flores-Franco
- Andrew Leon
- Christian Mendez
- Jennifer Rodriguez
Bellflower City Council (District 1)
- Raymond Y. Hamada
- Ricardo Fosado
Bellflower City Council (District 5)
- Ray Dunton
- Juan Garza
Burbank City Clerk
- Kimberley Clark
- Jamal El-Amin
- Viviana Garzon
Burbank Treasurer
- Krystle Palmer
Burbank City Council
- Nikki Perez
- Tamala Takahashi
- Sharon Springer
- Zizette Mullins
- Carmenita Helligar
Calabasas City Council
- Edward Albrecht
- James R. Bozajian
- Brian Cameron
- Jasjeet (Monica) Kaur Parmar
- David J. Shapiro
Carson City Clerk
- Khaleah Bradshaw
- Yolanda Chavez
- Vera Robles Dewitt
- Sharma Henderson
Carson Treasurer
- Monica Cooper
- Isaias "Isa" Jesus Pulido
Carson City Council (District 2)
- Jim Dear
- Oscar B. Ramos
- Ricardo Contreras
Carson City Council (District 4)
- Frederick Docdocil
- Arleen Bocatija Rojas
Claremont City Council (District 2)
- Peter S. Yao
- Ed Reece
Claremont City Council (District 3)
- Jennifer Stark
- Maura Carter
Claremont City Council (District 4)
- Jed Leano
- Aundré Johnson
Cudahy City Council
- Martin U. Fuentes
- Elizabeth Alcantar
- Blanca Lozoya
- Patricia Covarrubias
- Maria Jimenez
- Cynthia Gonzalez
Culver City City Council
- Harden Alexander "Alex" Fisch
- Denice Renteria
- Khin Khin Gyi
- Freddy Puza
- Devin Yaeger
- Dan O'Brien
Diamond Bar City Council (District 1)
- Ruben Torres
- Steve Tye
Diamond Bar City Council (District 3)
- Andrew Chou
- Jianguo Jason Wang
Diamond Bar City Council (District 4)
- Chia Yu Teng
- Lee Mao
Downey Council (District 2)
- Anthony Felix
- Art Montoya
- Hector Sosa
Downey Council (District 4)
- Joaquín Beltrán
- Claudia M. Frometa
- Juan Martinez
Duarte City Council (District 1)
- Margaret E. Finlay
- Luz Yesenia Paez
Downey City Council (District 4)
- Tera Martin Del Campo
Downey City Council (District 5)
- Samuel Kang
Downey City Council (District 6)
- Cesar Andres Garcia
- Art Rodriguez, Jr.
El Monte City Council (District 2)
- Maryann G. Barrios
- Martin Herrera
El Monte City Council (District 3)
- Joaquina Quiñones
- Julia Ruedas
El Monte City Council (District 5)
- Mario Martinez
- Richard J. Rojo
El Monte City Council (District 6)
- Irma Zamorano
- Marisol Cortez
El Monte City Clerk
- Catherine A. Eredia
- Gabriel Ramirez
El Monte Mayor
- Jessica Ancona
- Maria Morales
El Monte Treasurer
- Richard Thomas
- Viviana Longoria
El Segundo City Council
- Ryan W. Baldino
- Robin Patch
- John Pickhaver
- Christopher Pimentel
- Michelle Keldorf
Hawaiian Gardens City Council (Unexpired Term)
- Michael Gomez
- Ernie Vargas
Hawaiian Gardens City Council
- Jesse Alvarado
- Maria Teresa Del Rio
- Luis Roa
- Dandy De Paula
- Reynaldo O. Rodriguez
- Francisco Noyola
Hawthorne City Clerk
- John L. Jefferson
- Dayna S. Williams-Hunter
Hawthorne Treasurer
- Gregory A. Fallon
- Marie Poindexter-Hornback
Hawthorne City Council
- Muhammad Awadallah
- Eddyfunn Ikemefuna
- Katrina Manning
- Alexandre "Alex" Monteiro
- Juan Antonio "Tony" Reynoso
- Hugo M. Rojas
- Donnisha Sanford
- Amie Shepard
Hermosa Beach City Council
- Daniel F. Godwin
- Dean Francois
- Jeff Raedy
- Kieran Harrington
- Matt McCool
- Raymond A. Jackson
- Rita A. Gerace
- Rob Saemann
Hidden Hills City Council
- Laura McCorkindale
- Larry G. Weber
- Joe Loggia
- Bret Katz
Inglewood City Council (District 1)
- George W. Dotson
- Kevin Glenn Taylor II
- Gloria Gray
- Alena Cindy Giardina
- Yolanda Davidson
- Taj Powell
- Leonard Redway
Inglewood City Council (District 2)
- Alex Padilla
- Bobby Brown
Inglewood Mayor
- James T. Butts
- Miya Angelou Walker
- Chika Ogoke
- Angelique Y. Johnson
- Raina Carrillo
- Fredrisha "Sha" Dixon
Irwindale City Council
- Hector "Manuel" Ortiz
- Albert F. "Albie" Ambriz
- Rosemary P. Martinez
- Jason L. Hickman
La Puente City Council
- Charlie Klinakis
- Ricardo Martinez
- Valerie Muñoz
- Amadeo Rodriguez
La Puente City Council (Unexpired Term)
- John Michael Solis
- Nadia Mendoza
Lawndale City Council
- Erica Harbison
- Pat Kearney
- Samuel Cruz
- Bernadette Lourdes Suarez
- Dan Reid
- Wanza Tolliver
Lawndale Mayor
- Robert Pullen-Miles
- Warrendell Jackson
Long Beach City Council (District 3)
- Kailee Caruso
- Kristina Duggan
Long Beach City Council (District 5)
- Ian Patton
- Megan Kerr
Long Beach City Council (District 9)
- Ginny Gonzales
- Joni Ricks-Oddie
Long Beach Mayor
- Suzie Price
- Rex Richardson
Los Angeles City Attorney
- Hydee Feldstein Soto
- Faisal M. Gill
Los Angeles Controller
- Paul Koretz
- Kenneth Mejia
Los Angeles City Council (District 5)
- Katy Young Yaroslavsky
- Sam Yebri
Los Angeles City Council (District 11)
Los Angeles City Council (District 13)
- Hugo Soto-Martinez
- Mitch O'Farrell
Los Angeles City Council (District 15)
- Danielle Sandoval
- Tim McOsker
- Rick J. Caruso
- Karen Ruth Bass
Lynwood City Council
- Lorraine Avila Moore
- Gabreila Camacho
- Jorge Casanova
- Juan Muñoz-Guevara
- Marisela Santana
- Jose Luis Solache
Malibu City Council
- Marianne Riggins
- Ryan Embree
- Jimy Tallal
- Bill Sampson
- Doug Stewart
- Hap Henry
Manhattan Beach City Council
- Stewart L. Fournier
- Frank Chiella
- David Lesser
- Amy Howorth
- Mark Burton
- Rita Crabtree-Kampe
- Suzanne Hadley
Maywood City Clerk (Unexpired Term)
- Andrea Aguilar
Maywood City Council
- Eduardo "Eddie" De La Riva
- Mayra Aguiluz
- Maria Rosas
- Carmen Perez
- Carlos Alvarez
- Heber Marquez
Montebello Treasurer
- David Matanga
- Osvaldo Lira
Montebello City Council (Unexpired Term, District 2)
- Scarlet Peralta
- Steven Andrade
Montebello City Council (Unexpired Term, District 4)
- Rafael Gutierrez
- David Torres
Montebello City Council (District 1)
- Edward Franco
- Kimberly A. Cobos-Cawthorne
- Georgina Tamayo
- Rosie Vasquez
Montebello City Council (District 3)
- Salvador Melendez
- Marie Ledezma
Montebello City Council (District 5)
- Joseph R. Sanchez
- Rick Alonzo
- Angie Jimenez
- Eduardo Garfias
Monterey Park City Clerk
- Hans Liang
- Maychelle Yee
Monterey Park Treasurer
- Vincent Dionicio Chang
- Amy Lee
Monterey Park City Council (District 1)
- Jason Dhing
- Thomas Wong
Monterey Park City Council (District 5)
- Vinh T. Ngo
- Joe Ray Avila
- Delario M. Robinson
- Teresa Real Sebastian
Monterey Part City Council (Unexpired Term, District 3)
- Jose Sanchez
- Tammy C. Wong
Norwalk City Council
- Tony Ayala
- Luis Navas
- Petra Peña
- Jennifer Perez
- Dora Sandoval
Palmdale City Council (District 3)
- Laura Bettencourt
- Dave T. Gomez
- Marcos T. Alvarez
Palmdale City Council (District 4)
- Eric Ohlsen
- Vergion Jesse Smith
- Getro F. Elize
Palmdale City Council (District 5)
- Mario Moises Melara
- Erika Gloria Alverdi
- Andrea Alarcon
Palos Verdes Estates City Council
- Michael Kemps
- David McGowan
- Victoria A. Lozzi
- Desiree "Dez" Myers
Pico Rivera City Council
- Gustavo V. Camacho
- John "Johnny" Garcia
- Antonio "Tony" Hernandez
- Raul Elias
Pomona City Council (District 2)
- Jacky Elizalde
- Victor Preciado
Pomona City Council (District 3)
- Nora Garcia
- Larry Ortega
Pomona City Council (District 5)
- Steve Lustro
- De'Andre Valencia
Rancho Palos Verdes City Council
- David L. Bradley
- Michele P. Carbone
- Barbara Ferraro
- Stephen Perestam
- Paul Seo
- Kevin Jay Yourman
Rolling Hills City Council
- Pat Wilson
- James Black
- Leah Mirsch
- James H. Aichele
- Arun "Able" Bhumitra
San Fernando City Council
- Sylvia Ballin
- Mary Solorio
- Mary Mendoza
- Joel Fajardo
- Victoria Garcia
San Gabriel City Clerk
- Thu "Julie" Nguyen
- Mary Acuna Garcia
San Gabriel Treasurer
- David Localio
- Kevin B. Sawkins
San Gabriel City Council
- Denise Menchaca
- John Wu
- Jorge Herrera Avila
- Carina Rivera
- Jeanne E. Raya
- Eric Chan
- Reyna Isela Lopez Bowles
San Marino City Council
- Steven Jones
- Gretchen Shepherd Romey
- Grant Fujiwara
- Calvin Lo
- Tony Chou
- Sbhadra Su Viswanathan
- Diana Milkie Nixon
Santa Clarity City Council
- Selina M. Thomas
- Jeffrey Malick
- Douglas Fraser
- David Barlavi
- Denise Lite
- Laurene Weste
- Kody Amour
- Marsha McLean
- Bill Miranda
Santa Fe Springs City Council
- Bill Rounds
- Blake Carter
- Juanita Martin
- John Mora
- Gabriel Jimenez
- Annette Rodriguez
Santa Monica City Council
- Whitney Bain
- Ellis Raskin
- Lana Negrete
- Caroline M. Torosis
- Samantha Mota
- Natalya Zernitskaya
- Jessie Zwick
- Troy Harris
- Albin Gielicz
- Jonathan Mann
- Armen Melkonians
- Arthur Jeon
Santa Monica Rent Control Board
- Daniel S. Ivanov
- Ericka Lesley
- Kurt Gonska
Sierra Madre City Council
- Colin Barr
- Edward Garcia
- Gene Goss
- Kris Lowe
- Christine Moran
Signal Hill City Clerk
- Carmen Brooks
Signal Hill Treasurer
- David Hopper
Signal Hill City Council
- Keir Jones
- Tina L. Hansen
- Salvador Hernandez
- Richard Daskam
South El Monte City Council
- Rudy Bojorquez
- Manuel "Manny" Acosta
- Gracie Retamoza
South Pasadena Treasurer
- Zhen Tao
- Alan M. Ehrlich
South Pasadena City Council (District 4)
- Michael A. Cacciotti
South Pasadena City Council (District 5)
- Janet Braun
South Gate City Clerk
- Yodit Glaze
South Gate Treasurer
- Greg Martinez
- Jose DeLaPaz
South Gate City Council
- Joshua Barron
- Robert Montalvo
- Al Rios
- Jovanna Laborin
- Adolfo Varas
- Ruby M. Navarro
West Hollywood City Council
- Lauren Meister
- Chelsea Byers
- John Heilman
- Zekiah N. Wright
- Ben Savage
- Robert Oliver
- Jodran Cockeram
- Adam Darvish
- Sarah Adolphson
- John Duran
- Marquita Thomas
- Steve Martin
West Covina City Clerk
- Nickolas Lewis
West Covina Treasurer
- Sue Augino
- Marsha Solorio
- Colleen B. Rozatti
West Covina City Council (District 2)
- Letty Lopez
West Covina City Council (District 4)
- Ollie Cantos
- Daniel Luna
- Yara Wolff
West Covina City Council (District 5)
- Richard Reyes
- Fredrick Sykes
- Hossein Rambod Sotoodeh
- Tony Wu
Westlake Village City Council
- Marc Bakerman
- Ray Pearl
- Susan McSweeney
- Brad Halpern
- Pam Johnson
Orange County
Orange County Supervisor (District 2)
- Kim Bernice Nguyen
- Vicente Sarmiento
Orange County Supervisor (District 4)
- Doug Chaffee
- Sunny Park
Orange County Supervisor (District 5)
- Patricia C. "Pat" Bates
- Katrina Foley
Orange County Treasurer
- Fiona Ma
- Jack M. Guerrero
Aliso Viejo City Council
- Tiffany Ackley
- Max Duncan
- Payal Avellan
- Tara Ricksen
- Arthur Osorio
Anaheim Mayor
- Ashleigh Aitken
- Trevor O'Neil
- Dick Lopez
- Lorri Galloway
Anaheim City Council (District 2)
- Gloria Sahagún Ma'ae
- Carlos A. Leon
Anaheim City Council (District 3)
- Natalie Rubalcava
- Al Jabbar
Anaheim City Council (District 6)
- Natalie Meeks
- Hari Shankar Lal
Brea City Council
- Steven C. Vargas
- Cecilia Hupp
- Blair Stewart
- Andrew Herrera
- Kari J. Windes
Buena Park City Council (District 1)
- Joyce Ahn
- Kevin Rhee
- John Siebert
Buena Park City Council (District 2)
- Jose Trinidad Castaneda
- Myoung Soo "Michael" Han
Costa Mesa City Council (District 3)
- Andrea Marr
- John Thomas Patton
- Jorge Miron
Costa Mesa City Council (District 4)
- Manuel Chavez
Costa Mesa City Council (District 5)
- Arlis Reynolds
- Robert Dickson
Costa Mesa Mayor
- John Stephens
- John M. W. Moorlach
Cypress City Council
- Scott Minikus
- David Burke
- Bonnie Peat
- Rachel Strong
- Terry Miller
- Carrie Hayashida
- Helen Le
Fountain Valley City Council
- Kim Constantine
- Patrick Harper
- Shaun Diamond
- Nancy Dugay
- Glenn Bleiweis
- Cindy Cao
- Jim Cunneen
- Steve A. Nagel
- Dwight Shackelford
- Darrel Mymon-Brown
- Michael Mau
- Eugene Murray
- Alicial "Rudy" Huebner
Fullerton City Council (District 3)
- Johnny Ybarra
- Arnel Dino
- Shana Charles
Fullerton City Council (District 5)
- Ahmad Zahra
- Oscar Valadez
- Tony Castro
Garden Grove Mayor
- Steve Jones
Garden Grove City Council (District 1)
- George S. Brietigam, III
- Allen Raymon Rodriguez
Garden Grove City Council (District 3)
- Cindy Tran
- Laurie C Merrick
- James "Jimmy" Webb
- Gia Nguyen
- Asia Nguyen Cunningham
Garden Grove City Council (District 4)
- Joe Dovinh
- Duy Nguyen
- Trung Ta
Huntington Beach City Council
- Kenneth Inouye
- Bobby Britton
- Pat Burns
- Brian Burley
- Oscar D. Rodriguez
- Robert V. Reider
- Gracey Van Der Mark
- Mike Vogler
- David Clifford
- Gina Clayton-Tarvin
- William "Billy" O'Connell
- Gabrielle Samiy
- Tony Strickland
- Casey McKeon
- Jill Hardy
- Amory Hanson
- Jeffrey Hansler
- Vera Fair
Huntington Beach City Attorney
- Michael E. Gates
- Scott F. Field
Irvine Mayor
- Farrah N. Khan
- Katherine Daigle
- Tom Chomyn
- Simon Moon
- Branda Lin
Irvine City Council
- Larry Agran
- Anthony Kuo
- John Park
- Kathkleen Treseder
- Navid Sadigh
- Scott Hansen
La Habra City Council (Full-Term)
- Jose Medrano
- James "Jim" Gomez
- C Michelle Juarez Bernier
- Susan M. Pritchard
La Habra City Council (Short-Term)
- Daren Nigsarian
- Guadalupe Lara
La Palma City Council
- Nitesh Patel
- Jonathan Dinwiddie
- Janet K. Conklin
Laguna Beach City Council
- Peter Blake
- Sue Kempf
- Alex Rounaghi
- Mark S. Orgill
- Jerome Pudwill
- Ruben Flores
- Louis Weil
Laguna Hills City Council (Full-Term)
- Erica Pezold
- David Wheeler
- Joshua Sweeney
- Parshan Khosravi
Laguna Hills City Council (Short-Term)
- Donald Caskey
Laguna Niguel City Council
- Jeff Von Waldburg
- Melissa Caldwell
- Stephanie Oddo
- Randall Aaron Morton
- Javad Mokhbery
- Stephanie Winstead
- Ray Gennawey
Laguna Woods City Council
- Edward H. Tao
- Annie McCary
- Carol Moore
Lake Forest City Council (District 2)
- Benjamin Yu
- Suzy Betz
- Bob Stuart
Lake Forest City Council (District 3)
- Scott Voigts
Lake Forest City Council (District 4)
- Mark Tettemer
Los Alamitos City Council (District 5)
- Emily Hibard
- Randy W. Hill
Mission Viejo City Council (District 1)
- Robert "Bob" Ruesch
- Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik
- Linda Shepard
Mission Viejo City Council (District 2)
- Stacy Holmes
- Brian Goodell
Mission Viejo City Council (District 3)
- Greg Raths
- Cynthia Vasquez
- Ed Sachs
Mission Viejo City Council (District 4)
- Terri Aprati
- Patricia "Trish" Kelley
Mission Viejo City Council (District 5)
- Wendy Bucknum
- Jon Miller
Newport Beach City Council (District 1)
- Joe Stapleton
- Tom Miller
Newport Beach City Council (District 3)
- Amy Peters
- Jim Mosher
- Erik Weigand
Newport Beach City Council (District 4)
- Robyn Grant
Newport Beach City Council (District 6)
- Joy Brenner
- Lauren Kleiman
Orange Mayor
Orange City Council (District 1)
- Arianna Barrios
- Jason White
Orange City Council (District 3)
- Kathy Tavoularis
- John R Russo
Orange City Council (District 4)
- Denis Bilodeau
- John Newman
- Chris Horton
Orange City Council (District 6)
- Brian Harrington
- John Gyllenhammer
- Adrienne Gladson
Placentia City Council (District 2)
- Michael Beshai
- Kevin Kirwin
Placentia City Council (District 4)
- Chad Wanke
Placentia City Clerk
- Robert S. "Bob" McKinnell
Rancho Santa Margarita City Council
- Brad McGirr
- Jerry Holloway
- Anne Figueroa
- Ken Dixon
San Clemente City Council
- Steven "Steve" Knoblock
- Donna Vidrine
- Victor Cabral
- Mark Enmeier
- Martina McBurney-Wheeler
- Shane Hirschman
- Chanel Fetty
- Ashley Williams
- Aaron Washington
- Zhen Wu
- Thor Johnson
- Dennis Kamp
San Juan Capistrano City Council (District 3)
- John Campbell
- Cody Martin
- Paul Lopez
Santa Ana Mayor
- Valerie Amezcua
- Jesse Nestor
- Sal Tinajero
- Jose Solorio
Santa Ana City Council (District 2)
- Nelida Mendoza
- Benjamin Vazquez
Santa Ana City Council (District 4)
- Phil Bacerra
- Amalia Mejia
Santa Ana City Council (District 6)
- David Penaloza
- Manuel "Manny" Escamilla
Seal Beach City Council (District 1)
- Joe Kalmick
- Christopher DeSanto
- Gregg Barton
Seal Beach City Council (District 3)
- Fred Macksoud
- Stephanie Wade
- Lisa Landau
Seal Beach City Council (District 5)
- Jonathan Rich
- Nathan Steele
- Michael McGrorty
- Mariann Klinger
Stanton Mayor
- David John Shawver
Stanton City Council (District 1)
- Donald Torres
- Elizabeth Barbara Maciol-Wiktor
Stanton City Council (District 3)
- Gary Taylor
Tustin Mayor
- Austin Lumbard
- Rebecca "Beckie" Gomez
Tustin City Council (District 3)
- Ray Schnell
- Frank Gomez
Villa Park City Council
- Crystal K. Miles
- Donna Buxton
- Marybeth Felcyn
- Jordan Wu
- Nicol Jones
Westminster Mayor
- Tai Do
- Moses F. Castillo
- Chi Charlie Nguyen
- Kimberly Ho
Westminster City Council (District 2)
- Amy Phan West
- John Gentile
Westminster City Council (District 4)
- James D. Pham
- Namquan Nguyen
- Teri Vu Nguyen
Yorba Linda City Council
- Carlos Rodriguez
- Ryan Bent
- Janice Lim
San Bernardino County
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors (District 2)
- Jesse Armendarez
Adelanto Mayor
- Ronald Beard
- Gabriel Reyes
- Monique M. Carrillo
- Stevevonna Evans
- Diana Esmeralda
Adelanto City Council
- Edward Reyes
- Amanda Uptergrove
- Miguel Soto
- Benjamin Smith
- Angelo Meza
- Heather Gaines
Apple Valley Mayor
- Scott Nassif
Apple Valley City Council (District 3)
- Kari Leon
- Michael Karen
Apple Valley City Council (District 4)
- Matthew Rutledge
- Curt Emick
Barstow City Council (District 1)
- Martha O'Brien
- Carmen M. Hernandez
Barstow City Council (District 2)
- Terri Peralta
- James M. Noble
Big Bear Lake City Council (District 1 Recall)
- Alan Lee (Yes/No vote to recall)
- Jim Eakin
- Kendi Segovia
Big Bear Lake City Council (District 2)
- Omar Torres Cázares
- Rick Herrick
Big Bear Lake City Council (District 3)
- Randall Putz
- Paul J. Sokoloff
Big Bear Lake City Council (District 4)
- Robert Barton
- Cory Blake Miholich
- Perri Melnick
Chino City Council (District 2)
- Curtis Burton
- Sylvia (Cervantez) Orozco
- Gregory Marquez
Chino City Council (District 3)
- Aabir Bushara
- Larry Wu
- Marc A. Lucio
Chino Hills City Council (District 1)
- Ray Marquez
- Jason Zhang
- Eddie Wong
- Waimin (Norman) Liu
Chino Hills City Council (District 2)
- Peter J. Rogers
Chino Hills City Council (District 4)
- Diego Fernandez
- Brian Johsz
Colton Mayor
- Frank J. Navarro
- Mark L. Garcia
Colton City Council (District 1)
- David J. Toro
Colton City Council (District 2)
- Kelly J. Chastain
- Kenneth J. Koperski
Colton City Council (District 3)
- Isaac T. Suchil
- Luis S. González
Colton City Council (District 4)
- John R. Echevarria
- Gem Montes
- Robert D. Wilson
Fontana Mayor
- Shannon O'Brien
- Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval
- Acquanetta Warren
Fontana City Council (District 1)
- Phillip W. Cothran
- Ricardo Quintana
- Alfred 'Al' Gonzales
Fontana City Council (District 4)
- John B. Roberts
- Brian Kolde
Fontana City Clerk
- Alexandra C. Rivera
- Elizabeth "Liz" Sena
- Alyssa Flores
- Germaine Key
Fontana Treasurer
- Gabriel Snachez
- Janet Koehler-Brooks
Grand Terrace Mayor
- Darcy McNaboe
- William "Bill" Hussey
Grand Terrace City Council
- Doug A. Wilson
Montclair Mayor
- Javier "John" Dutrey
- Oscar Miranda
Montclair City Council
- Bill Ruh
- Juliet Orozco
- Corysa Martinez
- Xavier Mendez
Needles Mayor
- Sandra Queen Noble
- James M. Jones
- Janet Jernigan
Needles City Council
- Joanne Pogue
- Jamie N. McCorkle
- Henry Longbrake
Ontario Mayor
- Ruben Valencia
- Paul S. Leon
- Christian Garcia
Ontario City Council
- Michael Duenas
- Aaron Bratton
- Jim W. Bowman
- Norberto Corona
- Alan D. Wapner
- Celina Lopez
Rancho Cucamonga City Council (District 1)
- Floyd E. Clark
- Rose Stephens Olmsted
- Ashley Stickler
- Mary Hannah
- Lawrence Henderson
- Erick Jimenez
Rancho Cucamonga City Council (District 2)
- David Vangorden
- Joanne Nursall
- Kristine Scott
Redlands City Council (District 1)
- Denis Davis
- Tom Berg
- Rodgir Cohen
- Andrew Hoder
Redlands City Council (District 3)
- Mike Saifie
- Mario Jacob Saucedo
Redlands City Council (District 5)
- Paul T. Barich
Rialto City Council
- Joe Baca
- Karla Perez
- Kelly Erving
- Ed Scott
- Andrew Seyfried
San Bernardino Mayor
- James F. "Jim" Penman
- Helen Tran
Twentynine Palms City Council (District 3)
- Daniel L. Mintz Sr.
Twentynine Palms City Council (District 4)
- Karmolette O'Gilvie
- Octavious Scott
Twentynine Palms City Council (District 5)
- McArthur Wright
Upland City Council (District 2)
- James Breitling
- Janice Elliott
Upland City Council (District 3)
- Carlos A. Garcia
Upland City Council (District 4)
- Darwin Cruz
- Christopher Seward
- Rudy A. Zuniga
Victorville City Council (District 2)
- Rafael Porras
- Debra Jones
Victorville City Council (District 4)
- Lizet Angulo
- Robert "Bob" Harriman
Yucaipa City Council (District 1)
- Mark L. Taylor
- Erik V. Sahakian
- Sherilyn Long
- Matt Garner
Yucaipa City Council (District 2)
- Nena R. Dragoo
- Chris Venable
Yucca Valley City Council (District 1)
- Jim Schooler
Yucca Valley City Council (District 3)
- Merl R. Abel
Yucca Valley City Council (District 5)
- Rick Denison
Riverside County
Riverside County Supervisor (District 5)
- Jeff Hewitt
- Yxstian Gutierrez
Riverside County Auditor-Controller
- Paul A. Angelo
- Ben J. Benoit
Banning City Council (District 4)
- Antonio F. Dupré Jr.
- David C. Happe
- Rueben Gonzales
Banning City Council (District 5)
- Nathaniel Pimentel
- Colleen Wallace
Beaumont City Council
- Sedrick D. Bedolla
- Ron Roy
- Jessica Voigt
- David Castaldo
- Lloyd White
- Mike Lara
Beaumont Treasurer
- AJ Patel
Blythe City Council
- Robert A. Dummer
- Joseph "Joey" Deconnick
- Johnny Z. Rodriguez
- Laura Porter
- Debra Powels
- James "Jamie" Schlueter
- Joseph Halby III
Blythe City Clerk
- Mallory Krista Crecelius
Blythe Treasurer
- Christa Elms
Cathedral City City Council (District 3)
- Mark Carnevale
Cathedral City City Council (District 4)
- Rick Saldivar
- David Koslow
- Ernesto Gutierrez
Cathedral City City Council (District 5)
- Raymond Gregory
Cathedral City Treasurer
- Greg Jackson
Coachella Mayor
- Denise Delgado
- Steven A. Hernandez
Coachella City Council
- Yurema Arizu
- Stephanie Virgen
- Frank Figueroa
- Josie Gonzalez
Corona City Council (District 1)
- Jacque Casillas
- Gary Greenwood
Corona City Council (District 4)
- Jim Steiner
Corona City Council (District 5)
- Serge Tolstikov
- Wes Speake
Desert Hot Springs City Council (District 1)
- Gary Gardner
Desert Hot Springs City Council (District 3)
- Jan Pye
- Adam Sanchez
Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 1)
- Todd Rigby
Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 3)
- Clint Lorimore
Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 4)
- Joeclyn Yow
- Anu Saini
- Raul Gutierrez
Eastvale City Council (Short-Term, District 5)
- Michelle Sheen
- Mike McMinn
Hemet City Council (District 2)
- Jaculin "Jackie" Peterson
- Gene Hikel
- Kevin Franco
Hemet City Council (District 5)
- John Petty
- Wraymond Sawyerr
- Linda Krupa
Indian Wells City Council (Full-Term)
- Dana Reed
- Toper Taylor
- Ivan Moad
- Douglas Hanson
- Bruce Whitman
Indian Wells City Council (Short-Term)
- Edward Ty Peabody
- Ted J. Mertens
Indio City Council (District 3)
- Jonathan Matthew Becerra
- Elaine Holmes
Jurupa Valley City Council (District 1)
- Lorena Barajas
- Armando Carmona
- Jesse Silva
Jurupa Valley City Council (District 3)
- Brian Scott Berkson
Jurupa Valley City Council (District 5)
- Chris Barajas
La Quinta Mayor
- Linda Evans
- Alan T. Woodruff
- Robert F. Sylk
La Quinta City Council
- John J. Peña
- Deborah McGarrey
- Brian Hanrahan
- Joseph "Joe" Johnson
- Richard Gray
Menifee City Council (District 2)
- Ben Diederich
- Angela "Angel" Nevin
- Ricky Estrada
- Altie Holcomb
Moreno Valley Mayor
- Patsy D. Brown
- Lindsay Robinson
- Ulises Cabrera
- Debra D. Craig
- James Early, Sr.
- Jaime C. Hurtado
Moreno Valley City Council (District 2)
- Ed Delgado
Moreno Valley City Council (District 4)
- Cheylynda Barnard
- Greg Kuster
Murrieta City Council (District 2)
- Ron Holliday
- Christi White
Murrieta City Council (District 5)
- Cindy Warren
- Jimmie Jackson
Norco City Council
- Kevin Bash
- Greg Newton
- Brent Sakamoto
Palm Desert City Council (District 2)
- Gregg Akkerman
- Evan Trubee
- Gregory Meinhardt
- Jan C. Harnik
- Carlos E. Garcia
Palm Springs City Council (District 1)
- Scott Nevins
- Grace Elena Garner
Palm Springs City Council (District 2)
- Renée Brown
- Jeffrey Bernstein
Palm Springs City Council (District 3)
- Ron Deharte
- Joy Meredith
Rancho Mirage City Council
- Louisa Davis
- Steve Downs
- Ken Ammann
- Kim Martos
- Meg Marker
- Lynn Mallotto
San Jacinto City Council
- Valerie Vandever
- Kevin F. Saunders
- Patricia Scott
- Alonso L Ledezma
Temecula City Council (District 1)
- Curtis Brown
- Jeff Chrapczynski
- Lanaé Turle-Trejo
Temecula City Council (District 3)
- Maryann Edwards
- Kathy Sizemore
- Brendan Kalfus
Temecula City Council (District 5)
- Zak Schwank
- Bill Weston
Wildomar City Council (District 1)
- Carlos Marquez
- Chuck Jones
Wildomar City Council (District 3)
- Matthew Baldwin
- Joseph Morabito
Ventura County
Ventura County Supervisor (District 2)
- Claudia Bill-De La Peña
- Jeff Gorell
Ventura County Supervisor (District 4)
- Janice S. Parvin
- Bernardo Perez
Camarillo City Council (District 1)
- Vishnu K. Patel
- David M. Tennessen
- Sylvia Schnopp
Camarillo City Council (District 2)
- Susan Santangelo
- Jeffrey Walker
- Dirk Z. Lay
- Sylvia C. Garcia
Camarillo City Council (District 5)
- Billy A. Camarillo
- Charles Sandlin
- Timothy K. Spinkles
- Martha Martinez-Bravo
Fillmore City Council (Short-Term)
- Lynn R. Edmonds
- Christopher Gurrola
Fillmore City Council
- Carrie L. Broggie
- Luis Alberto Rodriguez
- Albert Mendez
- Zachary Lotshaw
Moopark Mayor
- Chris R. Enegren
Moorpark City Council (District 1)
- Renee Delgado
- Michael Navarro
- Roseann Mikos
Moorpark City Council (District 3)
- Tom Means
Ojai Mayor
- Elizabeth E. Stix
- Anson Williams
Ojai City Council (District 1)
- Leslie C. Rule
- Michelle Pineiro
- Lorelei Korn Grace
Ojai City Council (District 2)
- Kathryn Donwen
- Randy Haney
- Rachel Lang
Ojai City Council (District 3)
- Carol "Renee" Roth
- Andrew K. Whitman
Ojai Treasuer (Short-Term)
- Steve Olsen
Oxnard City Council (District 1)
- Christopher P. Arevalo
- Douglas Dean Partello
- Bert E. Perello
- Equardo Q. Huerta
Oxnard City Council (District 2)
- Gabriel Teran
- Tai Hartley
Oxnard City Council (District 5)
- Gabriela Basua
- Armando Piña
- Lawrence Paul Stein
Port Hueneme City Council
- Seth Ryan Bonilla
- Rabiah Rahman
- Richard "Rich" Rollins
- Martha R. McQueen-Legohn
- Luis Mendez II
- Laura D. Hernandez
- Thomas Fiala
- Steven A. Gama
Santa Paula City Council
- Jenny Crosswhite
- Pedro A. Chavez
- Manuel A. Minjares
- Carlos Juarez
- Judy Klement
Simi Valley Mayor
- Joe Ayala
- Robert Clarizio
- Mary Poitier
- Fred Thomas
- Wayne Hampton Holland, III
Simi Valley CIty Council (District 2)
- Sean Weisman
- Mike Judge
Simi Valley CIty Council (District 4)
- Rocky Rhodes
- Scott Enright
- Nancy Mason
- Eric Lundstrom
Thousand Oaks City Council
- Kyle Rohrbach
- David Newman
- Bob Engler
- Mikey Taylor
- Dan Twedt
- Jeff Schwartz
- Halla Maher
- Sharon McMahon
- Ed Jones
- Anoiel Khorshid
San Buenaventura City Council (District 1)
- Alyona Brody
- Liz Campos
- Marco Cuevas
- Helen Eloyan
San Buenaventura City Council (District 4)
- Jim Rundle
- Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios
San Buenaventura City Council (District 5)
- Bill McReynolds
- Marie Lakin
San Buenaventura City Council (District 6)
- Jim Duran
- Lorrie Brown
- Danny Carrillo
- Steph Karba