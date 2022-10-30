Expand / Collapse search

Election 2022: Who's on the ballot in Southern California?

By Joe Calabrese
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 11
article

"I Voted" stickers at a voting center during the 2020 presidential primary vote. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - The 2022 Midterm elections are just days away, and all the way down the ballot, from the national to municipal races, there are influential spots up for grabs throughout Southern California. Up for grabs on the national and statewide levels include one of the state's two senatorial positions, all 52 of California's U.S. House districts and the gubernatorial seat. 

On the local level, California's largest city, Los Angeles, will have a new mayor, and there could be a new sheriff in town as recent polling puts former Long Beach police chief Robert Luna slightly ahead of incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva

With so much up for grabs, it's easy to get confused. Why do you have to vote between the same two Senate candidates twice, for example? Below are all the spots up for grabs across Southern California on the national, statewide and municipal level. Click the level you want to view to see those candidates.  

SUGGESTED: Midterm 2022 survival guide: Take a deep breath, drink lots of water, and go vote

National

U.S. Senate

This year's California Senate race is a little unorthodox. That's because Sen. Alex Padilla and his opponent Mark Meuser are both on the ballot twice. This is all because of how Padilla came to serve in the Senate.

Padilla entered the Senate in January 2021, after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to replace then-Senator Kamala Harris, after she was elected Vice President of the U.S. Harris' term was set to expire in 2023. The two "races" Padilla is running in are first, so that he can ride out the remainder of that first term, then so he can continue into a "second" full term.

U.S. Senator (Short-Term, ending Jan. 3, 2023)

  • Alex Padilla (Incumbent - D)
  • Mark P. Meuser (R)

US Senator (Full Term)

  • Alex Padilla (Incumbent - D)
  • Mark P. Meuser (R)

U.S. House of Representatives

Members of the House of Representatives are elected every two years, and there are no term limits. California has the most representatives in the House with 52, and every seat is up for grabs.

District 8

  • Paula Villescaz (D)
  • Roger Niello (R)

District 25

  • Raul Ruiz (D)
  • Brian E. Hawkins (R)

District 26

  • Julia Brownley (Incumbent - D)
  • Matt Jacobs (R)

District 27

  • Christy Smith (D)
  • Mike Garcia (Incumbent - R)

District 28

  • Judy Chu (Incumbent - D)
  • Wes Hallman (R)

District 29

  • Tony Cárdenas (Incumbent - D)
  • Angélica María Dueñas (D)

District 30

  • G "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo (D)
  • Adam B. Schiff (Incumbent - D)

District 31

  • Grace F. Napolitano (Incumbent - D)
  • Daniel Bocic Martinez (R)

District 32

  • Brad Sherman (Incumbent - D)
  • Lucie Lapointe Volotzky (R)

District 33

  • Pete Aguilar (Incumbent - D)
  • John Mark Porter (R)

District 34

  • Jimmy Gomez (Incumbent - D)
  • David Kim (D)

District 35

  • Norma J. Torres (Incumbent - D)
  • Mike Cargile (R)

District 36

  • Ted W. Lieu (Incumbent - D)
  • Joe E. Collins III (R)

District 37

  • Sydney Kamlager (D)
  • Jan C. Perry (D)

District 38

  • Linda T. Sánchez (Incumbent - D)
  • Eric J. Ching (R)

District 39

  • Mark Takano (Incumbent - D)
  • Aja Smith (R)

District 40

  • Asid Mahmood (D)
  • Young Kim (Incumbent - R)

District 41

  • Will Rollins (D)
  • Ken Calvert (Incumbent - R)

District 42

  • Robert Garcia (D)
  • John Briscoe (R)

District 43

  • Maxine Waters (Incumbent - D)
  • Omar Navarro (R)

District 44

  • Nanette Diaz Barragán (Incumbent D)
  • Paul Jones (R)

District 45

  • Jay F. Chen (D)
  • Michelle Steel (Incumbent - R)

District 46

  • Lou Correa (Incumbent - D)
  • Christopher J. Gonzales (R)

District 47

  • Katie Porter (Incumbent - D)
  • Scott Baugh (R)

District 48

  • Stephen Houlahan (D)
  • Darrell Issa (Incumbent - R)

Statewide

Newsom, Dahle square off in only gubernatorial debate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Sen. Brian Dahle faced off in their only debate Sunday, ahead of the gubernatorial election in November.

Governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for re-election in November, and he's up against California State Sen. Brian Dahle, who represents the state's first district. Newsom was elected in 2019, beating out John H. Cox. There was an attempt to recall Newsom in 2021, but Newsom won nearly 62% of the vote, keeping him in office. Now, despite rumors that he may run for president in 2024, Newsom has vowed to finish out his term if re-elected. Dahle has served in the State Senate since 2019. Before that he was a member of the California State Assembly.

Lieutenant Governor

The Lieutenant Governor is elected to a four-year term, with a limit of two terms. The lieutenant governor acts as Acting Governor whenever the Governor is absent from the state, or if there's a vacancy in the governor's seat. They also serve as the President of the State Senate, and just like on the national level, votes in the case of a tie. They also vote on the Board of Regents of the University of California, and the Board of Trusteets of the California State University system, and the Board of Governors of the California Communuity Colleges System.

Democratic candidate Eleni Kounalakis is running for re-election against Angela Underwood Jacobs. Kounalakis ran away with the June primary election, winning nearly 53% of the vote to Jacobs' 20%.

  • Eleni Kounalakis (Incumbent)
  • Angela Underwood Jacobs (R)

Secretary of State

Democrat Shirley Weber is running for a second term as California's Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is elected to a four-year term and limited to two terms. The Secretary of State serves as the state's Chief Elections Officer, maintains the state's business filings and state archives and more. 

  • Rob Bernosky
  • Shirley Weber (Incumbent)

Controller

The state Controller is in charge of accounting for the state's funds. They control the disbursement of the state's funds, and audits state and local government programs, among other responsibilities. 

  • Lanhee Chen
  • Malia Cohen

Treasurer

The treasurer also deals with state funds. While the controller acts as the state's accountant and auditor, the treasurer is the banker and asset manager. As the California State Treasurer's webpage says, the Treasurer oversees "the state’s savings account while the State Controller manages its checkbook."

Fiona Ma is running for re-election. The State Treasurer is elected to a four-year term, with a limit of two terms. 

  • Jack Guerrero
  • Fiona Ma (Incumbent)

Attorney General

The state Attorney General represents the state in civil and criminal matters in court, and the legal counsel for state agencies boards and commissions. Rob Bonta is up for re-election. The state Attorney General is elected to a four-year term with a limit of two terms.

  • Rob Bonta (Incumbent)
  • Nathan Hochman

Insurance Commissioner

The California Insurance Commissioner heads the California Department of Insurance, which regulates the state's insurance agency. The Insurance Commissioner is elected to a four-year term with a limit of two terms.

  • Robert Howell
  • Ricardo Lara (Incumbent)

Board of Equalization

The Board of Equalization's responsibility is exactly what it sounds like. Its members make sure county tax assessment practices are equal throughout the state's 58 counties. Members are elected to four-year terms, with a limit of two terms.

First District (Northern LA County, most of San Bernardino County, Kern County)

  • Jose Altamirano
  • Ted Gaines (Incumbent)

Third District (Southern LA County, parts of Ventura County)

  • Y. Marie Manvel
  • Tony Vazquez (Incumbent)

Fourth District (Orange County, Riverside County, San Diego County, Imperial County)

  • David Dodson
  • Mike Schaefer (Incumbent)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

  • Lance Ray Christensen
  • Tony K. Thurmond

California State Senate

Candidates in the even-numbered State Senate districts are up for election in November. State senators serve a four-year term, with term limits capped at 12 years. Unlike many states, newly-elected state Senators in California assume office in the same year they're elected. In California state senators assume office on the first Monday in the December following an election. In 2022, that is Monday, Dec. 5.

District 16

  • Melissa Hurtado
  • David Shepard

District 18

  • Steve Padilla
  • Alejandro Galicia

District 20

  • Daniel Hertzberg
  • Caroline Menjivar

District 22

  • Susan Rubio (Incumbent)
  • Vincent Tsai

District 24

  • Ben Allen
  • Kristina Irwin

District 26

  • María Elena Durazo
  • Claudia Agraz

District 28

  • Lola Smallwood-Cuevas
  • Cheryl C. Turner

District 30

  • Bob Archuleta
  • Mitch Clemmons

District 32

  • Brian Nash
  • Kelly Seyarto

District 34

  • Tom Umberg (Incumbent)
  • Rhonda Shader

District 36

  • Kim Carr
  • Janet Nguyen

California State Assembly

California State Assembly members serve two-year terms with 12-year term limits. All 80 spots in the state Assembly are up for grabs every two years. California's Assembly is majority Democrat, with 60 representatives from the Democratic Party, and just 19 from the Republican Party. Chad Mayes, representing the 42nd District in the Inland Empire, is the Assembly's only Independent, however Mayes' 12-year term limit is up in 2022.

Below are the candidates running for the California State Assembly in November 2022.  

District 33

  • Jose Sigala (D)
  • Devin J. Mathis (R)

District 36

  • Eduardo Garcia (D)
  • Ian M. Weeks (R)

District 37

  • Gregg Hart (D)
  • Mike Stoker (R)

District 38

  • Steve Bennett (D)
  • Cole Brocato (R)

District 39

  • Juan Carrillo (D)
  • Paul Andre Marsh (R)

District 40

  • Pilar Schiavo (D)
  • Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)

District 41

  • Chris Holden (D)
  • Michael McMahon (R)

District 42

  • Jacqui Irwin (D)
  • Lori Mills (R)

District 43

  • Luz Maria Rivas (D)
  • Siaka Massaquoi (R)

District 44

  • Laura Friedman (D)
  • Barry Curtins Jacobsen (R)

District 45

  • James C. Ramos (D)
  • Joseph (Joe) W. Martinez (R)

District 46

  • Jesse Gabriel (D)
  • Dana Caruso (R)

District 47

  • Christy Holstege (D)
  • Greg Wallis (R)

District 48

  • Blanca Rubio (D)
  • Ryan Maye (R)

District 49

  • Mike Fong (D)
  • Burton Brink (R)

District 50

  • Eloise Gomez Reyes (D)
  • Sheela Stark (R)

District 51

  • Louis Abramson (D)
  • Rick Chavez Zbur (D)

District 52

  • Wendy Carrillo (D)
  • Mia Livas Porter (D)

District 53

  • Freddie Rodriguez (D)
  • Toni Holle (R)

District 54

  • Miguel Santiago (D)
  • Elaine Alaniz (R)

District 55

  • Isaac G. Bryan (D)
  • Keith Girolamo Cascio (R)

District 57

  • Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D)

District 58

  • Sabrina Cervantes (D)
  • Bernard William Murphy (R)

District 59

  • Phillip Chen (R)
  • Leon Q. Sit (No Party Preference)

District 60

  • Corey A Jackson (D)
  • Hector Diaz-Nava (R)

District 61

  • Tina Simone McKinnor (D)
  • Robert Pullen-Miles (D)

District 62

  • Maria Estrada (D)
  • Anthony Rendon (D)

District 63

  • Fauzia Rizvi (D)
  • Bill Essayli (R)

District 64

  • Blanca Pacheco (D)
  • Raul Ortiz, Jr. (R)

District 65

  • Mike Anthony Gipson (D)
  • Fatima Iqbal-Zubair (D)

District 66

  • Al Muratsuchi (D)
  • George Banks (R)

District 67

  • Sharon Quirk-Silva (D)
  • Soo Yoo (R)

District 68

  • Avelino Valencia (D)
  • Mike Tardif (R)

District 69

  • Al Austin II (D)
  • Josh Lowenthal (D)

District 70

  • Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen (D)
  • Tri Ta (R)

District 71

  • Matt Rahn (R)
  • Kate Sanchez (R)

District 72

  • Judie Mancuso (D)
  • Diane Dixon (R)

District 73

  • Cottie Petrie-Norris (D)
  • Steven "Steve" Choi (R)

District 74

  • Chris Duncan (D)
  • Laurie Davies (R)

California Courts

Justices in the Supreme Court of California and California's Courts of Appeal are appointed by the governor. Following appointment, they're confirmed to their seat in the next election. Justices in both courts are appointed to 12-year terms.

California's Second District Court of Appeals serves Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, while the Fourth District serves San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Inyo, San Diego and Imperial counties.

SUGGESTED: Judge is first Latina nominated to California Supreme Court

California Supreme Court

  • Chief Justice - Patricia Guerrero
  • Associate Justice  - Goodwin Liu
  • Associate Justice - Martin J. Jenkins
  • Associate Justice - Joshua P. Groban

Court of Appeals, District 2

  • Presiding Justice, Division 1 - Frances Rothschild
  • Presiding Justice, Division 5 - Laurence D. Rubin
  • Presiding Justice, Division 8 - Maria E. Stratton
  • Associate Justice, Division 2 - Judith M. Ashman
  • Associate Justice, Division 3 - Luis A. Lavin
  • Associate Justice, Division 4 - Audrey B. Collins
  • Associate Justice, Division 4 - Brian S. Currey
  • Associate Justice, Division 5 - Lamar W. Baker
  • Associate Justice, Division 6 - Hernaldo J. Baltodano
  • Associate Justice, Division 7 - John L. Segal
  • Associate Justice, Division 8 - John Shepard Wiley, Jr.
  • Associate Justice, Division 8 - Elizabeth Annette Grimes

Court of Appeals, District 4

  • Presiding Justice, Division 1 - Judith McConnell
  • Presiding Justice, Division 2 - Manuela A. Ramirez
  • Presiding Justice, Division 3 - Kathleen E. O'Leary
  • Associate Justice, Division 1 - Truc T. Do
  • Associate Justice, Division 1 - Martin N. Buchanan
  • Associate Justice, Division 2 - Michael J. Raphael
  • Associate Justice, Division 2 - Carol D. Codrington
  • Associate Justice, Division 2 - Frank Menetrez
  • Associate Justice, Division 3 - William W. Bedsworth
  • Associate Justice, Division 3 - Maurice Sanchez
  • Associate Justice, Division 3 - Eileen C. Moore
  • Associate Justice, Division 3 - Joanne Motoike

Municipal Elections 

Click the county to see the candidates: Los Angeles County, Orange County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Supervisor (District 3)

  • Bob Hertzberg
  • Lindsey Horvath

Agoura Hills City Council

  • Chris Anstead
  • David Bramante
  • Jeremy Wolf
  • Deborah Klein Lopez
  • Jan Gerstel

Alhambra City Council

District 1

  • Ari Gutiérrez Arámbula
  • Katherine Lee
  • Stephan Sham

District 2

  • Ross J. Maza

District 5

  • Adele Andrade-Stadler
  • Jeffrey Gomez

Arcadia City Council

District 2

  • Bob Harbicht
  • Tracy Jensen Han
  • Sharon Kwan

District 3

  • Sheng Chang
  • Eileen Wang

District 5

  • Michael Cao
  • Michael Danielson
  • Jason J. Lee
  • Daniel Malki

Artesia City Council

  • Ali Taj
  • Alma L. Griffin
  • Rene J. Trevino
  • Melissa Ramoso

Azusa City Clerk

  • Jeffrey Lawrence Cornejo. Jr.

Azusa Treasurer

  • Arthur M. Vasquez, Jr.

Azusa City Council

  • Kimberly Huff
  • Edward J. Alvarez
  • Andrew N. Mendez

Azusa Mayor

  • Robert Gonzales
  • Jonny M. Liu

Azusa City Council (Unexpired term ending Nov. 12, 2024)

  • Dennis Beckwith

Baldwin Park City Clerk

  • Christopher Saenz
  • Maria Davalos

Baldwin Park City Council

  • Alejandra Avila
  • Jean M. Ayala
  • Paul C. Hernandez
  • Raph Galvan
  • Ricardo Vazques

Baldwin Park Mayor

  • Albert Muro
  • Emmanuel J. Estrada
  • Manuel Lozano

Baldwin Park Treasurer

  • Christopher F. Garrido
  • Joanna Valenzuela

Bell Gardens City Council

  • Marco Barcena
  • Alejandra Cortez
  • Jose Angel Cruz
  • Francis De Leon Sanchez
  • Miguel De La Rosa
  • Steve Martin Figueroa
  • Lisseth Flores-Franco
  • Andrew Leon
  • Christian Mendez
  • Jennifer Rodriguez

Bellflower City Council (District 1)

  • Raymond Y. Hamada
  • Ricardo Fosado

Bellflower City Council (District 5)

  • Ray Dunton
  • Juan Garza

Burbank City Clerk

  • Kimberley Clark
  • Jamal El-Amin
  • Viviana Garzon

Burbank Treasurer

  • Krystle Palmer

Burbank City Council

  • Nikki Perez
  • Tamala Takahashi
  • Sharon Springer
  • Zizette Mullins
  • Carmenita Helligar

Calabasas City Council

  • Edward Albrecht
  • James R. Bozajian
  • Brian Cameron
  • Jasjeet (Monica) Kaur Parmar
  • David J. Shapiro

Carson City Clerk

  • Khaleah Bradshaw
  • Yolanda Chavez
  • Vera Robles Dewitt
  • Sharma Henderson

Carson Treasurer

  • Monica Cooper
  • Isaias "Isa" Jesus Pulido

Carson City Council (District 2)

  • Jim Dear
  • Oscar B. Ramos
  • Ricardo Contreras

Carson City Council (District 4)

  • Frederick Docdocil
  • Arleen Bocatija Rojas

Claremont City Council (District 2)

  • Peter S. Yao
  • Ed Reece

Claremont City Council (District 3)

  • Jennifer Stark
  • Maura Carter

Claremont City Council (District 4)

  • Jed Leano
  • Aundré Johnson

Cudahy City Council

  • Martin U. Fuentes
  • Elizabeth Alcantar
  • Blanca Lozoya
  • Patricia Covarrubias
  • Maria Jimenez
  • Cynthia Gonzalez

Culver City City Council

  • Harden Alexander "Alex" Fisch
  • Denice Renteria
  • Khin Khin Gyi
  • Freddy Puza
  • Devin Yaeger
  • Dan O'Brien

Diamond Bar City Council (District 1)

  • Ruben Torres
  • Steve Tye

Diamond Bar City Council (District 3)

  • Andrew Chou
  • Jianguo Jason Wang

Diamond Bar City Council (District 4)

  • Chia Yu Teng
  • Lee Mao

Downey Council (District 2)

  • Anthony Felix
  • Art Montoya
  • Hector Sosa

Downey Council (District 4)

  • Joaquín Beltrán
  • Claudia M. Frometa
  • Juan Martinez

Duarte City Council (District 1)

  • Margaret E. Finlay
  • Luz Yesenia Paez

Downey City Council (District 4)

  • Tera Martin Del Campo

Downey City Council (District 5)

  • Samuel Kang

Downey City Council (District 6)

  • Cesar Andres Garcia
  • Art Rodriguez, Jr.

El Monte City Council (District 2)

  • Maryann G. Barrios
  • Martin Herrera

El Monte City Council (District 3)

  • Joaquina Quiñones
  • Julia Ruedas

El Monte City Council (District 5)

  • Mario Martinez
  • Richard J. Rojo

El Monte City Council (District 6)

  • Irma Zamorano
  • Marisol Cortez

El Monte City Clerk

  • Catherine A. Eredia
  • Gabriel Ramirez

El Monte Mayor

  • Jessica Ancona
  • Maria Morales

El Monte Treasurer

  • Richard Thomas
  • Viviana Longoria

El Segundo City Council

  • Ryan W. Baldino
  • Robin Patch
  • John Pickhaver
  • Christopher Pimentel
  • Michelle Keldorf

Hawaiian Gardens City Council (Unexpired Term)

  • Michael Gomez
  • Ernie Vargas

Hawaiian Gardens City Council 

  • Jesse Alvarado
  • Maria Teresa Del Rio
  • Luis Roa
  • Dandy De Paula
  • Reynaldo O. Rodriguez
  • Francisco Noyola

Hawthorne City Clerk

  • John L. Jefferson
  • Dayna S. Williams-Hunter

Hawthorne Treasurer

  • Gregory A. Fallon
  • Marie Poindexter-Hornback

Hawthorne City Council

  • Muhammad Awadallah
  • Eddyfunn Ikemefuna
  • Katrina Manning
  • Alexandre "Alex" Monteiro
  • Juan Antonio "Tony" Reynoso
  • Hugo M. Rojas
  • Donnisha Sanford
  • Amie Shepard

Hermosa Beach City Council

  • Daniel F. Godwin
  • Dean Francois
  • Jeff Raedy
  • Kieran Harrington
  • Matt McCool
  • Raymond A. Jackson
  • Rita A. Gerace
  • Rob Saemann

Hidden Hills City Council

  • Laura McCorkindale
  • Larry G. Weber
  • Joe Loggia
  • Bret Katz

Inglewood City Council (District 1)

  • George W. Dotson
  • Kevin Glenn Taylor II
  • Gloria Gray
  • Alena Cindy Giardina
  • Yolanda Davidson
  • Taj Powell
  • Leonard Redway

Inglewood City Council (District 2)

  • Alex Padilla
  • Bobby Brown

Inglewood Mayor

  • James T. Butts
  • Miya Angelou Walker
  • Chika Ogoke
  • Angelique Y. Johnson
  • Raina Carrillo
  • Fredrisha "Sha" Dixon

Irwindale City Council

  • Hector "Manuel" Ortiz
  • Albert F. "Albie" Ambriz
  • Rosemary P. Martinez
  • Jason L. Hickman

La Puente City Council

  • Charlie Klinakis
  • Ricardo Martinez
  • Valerie Muñoz
  • Amadeo Rodriguez

La Puente City Council (Unexpired Term)

  • John Michael Solis
  • Nadia Mendoza

Lawndale City Council

  • Erica Harbison
  • Pat Kearney
  • Samuel Cruz
  • Bernadette Lourdes Suarez
  • Dan Reid
  • Wanza Tolliver

Lawndale Mayor

  • Robert Pullen-Miles
  • Warrendell Jackson

Long Beach City Council (District 3)

  • Kailee Caruso
  • Kristina Duggan

Long Beach City Council (District 5)

  • Ian Patton
  • Megan Kerr

Long Beach City Council (District 9)

  • Ginny Gonzales
  • Joni Ricks-Oddie

Long Beach Mayor

  • Suzie Price
  • Rex Richardson

Los Angeles City Attorney

  • Hydee Feldstein Soto
  • Faisal M. Gill

Los Angeles Controller

  • Paul Koretz
  • Kenneth Mejia

Los Angeles City Council (District 5)

  • Katy Young Yaroslavsky
  • Sam Yebri

Los Angeles City Council (District 11)

Los Angeles City Council (District 13)

  • Hugo Soto-Martinez
  • Mitch O'Farrell

Los Angeles City Council (District 15)

  • Danielle Sandoval
  • Tim McOsker

Los Angeles Mayor

  • Rick J. Caruso
  • Karen Ruth Bass

SUGGESTED: The Issue Is: Race for LA Mayor gets personal

Lynwood City Council

  • Lorraine Avila Moore
  • Gabreila Camacho
  • Jorge Casanova
  • Juan Muñoz-Guevara
  • Marisela Santana
  • Jose Luis Solache

Malibu City Council

  • Marianne Riggins
  • Ryan Embree
  • Jimy Tallal
  • Bill Sampson
  • Doug Stewart
  • Hap Henry

Manhattan Beach City Council

  • Stewart L. Fournier
  • Frank Chiella
  • David Lesser
  • Amy Howorth
  • Mark Burton
  • Rita Crabtree-Kampe
  • Suzanne Hadley

Maywood City Clerk (Unexpired Term)

  • Andrea Aguilar

Maywood City Council

  • Eduardo "Eddie" De La Riva
  • Mayra Aguiluz
  • Maria Rosas
  • Carmen Perez
  • Carlos Alvarez
  • Heber Marquez

Montebello Treasurer

  • David Matanga
  • Osvaldo Lira

Montebello City Council (Unexpired Term, District 2)

  • Scarlet Peralta
  • Steven Andrade

Montebello City Council (Unexpired Term, District 4)

  • Rafael Gutierrez
  • David Torres

Montebello City Council (District 1)

  • Edward Franco
  • Kimberly A. Cobos-Cawthorne
  • Georgina Tamayo
  • Rosie Vasquez

Montebello City Council (District 3)

  • Salvador Melendez
  • Marie Ledezma

Montebello City Council (District 5)

  • Joseph R. Sanchez
  • Rick Alonzo
  • Angie Jimenez
  • Eduardo Garfias

Monterey Park City Clerk

  • Hans Liang
  • Maychelle Yee

Monterey Park Treasurer

  • Vincent Dionicio Chang
  • Amy Lee

Monterey Park City Council (District 1)

  • Jason Dhing
  • Thomas Wong

Monterey Park City Council (District 5)

  • Vinh T. Ngo
  • Joe Ray Avila
  • Delario M. Robinson
  • Teresa Real Sebastian

Monterey Part City Council (Unexpired Term, District 3)

  • Jose Sanchez
  • Tammy C. Wong

Norwalk City Council

  • Tony Ayala
  • Luis Navas
  • Petra Peña
  • Jennifer Perez
  • Dora Sandoval

Palmdale City Council (District 3)

  • Laura Bettencourt
  • Dave T. Gomez
  • Marcos T. Alvarez

Palmdale City Council (District 4)

  • Eric Ohlsen
  • Vergion Jesse Smith
  • Getro F. Elize

Palmdale City Council (District 5)

  • Mario Moises Melara
  • Erika Gloria Alverdi
  • Andrea Alarcon

Palos Verdes Estates City Council

  • Michael Kemps
  • David McGowan
  • Victoria A. Lozzi
  • Desiree "Dez" Myers

Pico Rivera City Council

  • Gustavo V. Camacho
  • John "Johnny" Garcia
  • Antonio "Tony" Hernandez
  • Raul Elias

Pomona City Council (District 2)

  • Jacky Elizalde
  • Victor Preciado

Pomona City Council (District 3)

  • Nora Garcia
  • Larry Ortega

Pomona City Council (District 5)

  • Steve Lustro
  • De'Andre Valencia

Rancho Palos Verdes City Council

  • David L. Bradley
  • Michele P. Carbone
  • Barbara Ferraro
  • Stephen Perestam
  • Paul Seo
  • Kevin Jay Yourman

Rolling Hills City Council

  • Pat Wilson
  • James Black
  • Leah Mirsch
  • James H. Aichele
  • Arun "Able" Bhumitra

San Fernando City Council

  • Sylvia Ballin
  • Mary Solorio
  • Mary Mendoza
  • Joel Fajardo
  • Victoria Garcia

San Gabriel City Clerk

  • Thu "Julie" Nguyen
  • Mary Acuna Garcia

San Gabriel Treasurer

  • David Localio
  • Kevin B. Sawkins

San Gabriel City Council

  • Denise Menchaca
  • John Wu
  • Jorge Herrera Avila
  • Carina Rivera
  • Jeanne E. Raya
  • Eric Chan
  • Reyna Isela Lopez Bowles

San Marino City Council

  • Steven Jones
  • Gretchen Shepherd Romey
  • Grant Fujiwara
  • Calvin Lo
  • Tony Chou
  • Sbhadra Su Viswanathan
  • Diana Milkie Nixon

Santa Clarity City Council

  • Selina M. Thomas
  • Jeffrey Malick
  • Douglas Fraser
  • David Barlavi
  • Denise Lite
  • Laurene Weste
  • Kody Amour
  • Marsha McLean
  • Bill Miranda

Santa Fe Springs City Council 

  • Bill Rounds
  • Blake Carter
  • Juanita Martin
  • John Mora
  • Gabriel Jimenez
  • Annette Rodriguez

Santa Monica City Council

  • Whitney Bain
  • Ellis Raskin
  • Lana Negrete
  • Caroline M. Torosis
  • Samantha Mota
  • Natalya Zernitskaya
  • Jessie Zwick
  • Troy Harris
  • Albin Gielicz
  • Jonathan Mann
  • Armen Melkonians
  • Arthur Jeon

Santa Monica Rent Control Board

  • Daniel S. Ivanov
  • Ericka Lesley
  • Kurt Gonska

Sierra Madre City Council

  • Colin Barr
  • Edward Garcia
  • Gene Goss
  • Kris Lowe
  • Christine Moran

Signal Hill City Clerk

  • Carmen Brooks

Signal Hill Treasurer

  • David Hopper

Signal Hill City Council

  • Keir Jones
  • Tina L. Hansen
  • Salvador Hernandez
  • Richard Daskam

South El Monte City Council 

  • Rudy Bojorquez
  • Manuel "Manny" Acosta
  • Gracie Retamoza

South Pasadena Treasurer

  • Zhen Tao
  • Alan M. Ehrlich

South Pasadena City Council (District 4)

  • Michael A. Cacciotti

South Pasadena City Council (District 5)

  • Janet Braun

South Gate City Clerk

  • Yodit Glaze

South Gate Treasurer

  • Greg Martinez
  • Jose DeLaPaz

South Gate City Council 

  • Joshua Barron
  • Robert Montalvo
  • Al Rios
  • Jovanna Laborin
  • Adolfo Varas
  • Ruby M. Navarro

West Hollywood City Council

  • Lauren Meister
  • Chelsea Byers
  • John Heilman
  • Zekiah N. Wright
  • Ben Savage
  • Robert Oliver
  • Jodran Cockeram
  • Adam Darvish
  • Sarah Adolphson
  • John Duran
  • Marquita Thomas
  • Steve Martin

West Covina City Clerk

  • Nickolas Lewis

West Covina Treasurer 

  • Sue Augino
  • Marsha Solorio
  • Colleen B. Rozatti

West Covina City Council (District 2)

  • Letty Lopez

West Covina City Council (District 4)

  • Ollie Cantos
  • Daniel Luna
  • Yara Wolff

West Covina City Council (District 5)

  • Richard Reyes
  • Fredrick Sykes
  • Hossein Rambod Sotoodeh
  • Tony Wu

Westlake Village City Council 

  • Marc Bakerman
  • Ray Pearl
  • Susan McSweeney
  • Brad Halpern
  • Pam Johnson

Orange County

Orange County Supervisor (District 2)

  • Kim Bernice Nguyen
  • Vicente Sarmiento

Orange County Supervisor (District 4)

  • Doug Chaffee
  • Sunny Park

Orange County Supervisor (District 5)

  • Patricia C. "Pat" Bates
  • Katrina Foley

Orange County Treasurer

  • Fiona Ma
  • Jack M. Guerrero

Aliso Viejo City Council 

  • Tiffany Ackley
  • Max Duncan
  • Payal Avellan
  • Tara Ricksen
  • Arthur Osorio

Anaheim Mayor

  • Ashleigh Aitken
  • Trevor O'Neil
  • Dick Lopez
  • Lorri Galloway

Anaheim City Council (District 2)

  • Gloria Sahagún Ma'ae
  • Carlos A. Leon

Anaheim City Council (District 3)

  • Natalie Rubalcava
  • Al Jabbar

Anaheim City Council (District 6)

  • Natalie Meeks
  • Hari Shankar Lal

Brea City Council

  • Steven C. Vargas
  • Cecilia Hupp
  • Blair Stewart
  • Andrew Herrera
  • Kari J. Windes

Buena Park City Council (District 1)

  • Joyce Ahn
  • Kevin Rhee
  • John Siebert

Buena Park City Council (District 2) 

  • Jose Trinidad Castaneda
  • Myoung Soo "Michael" Han

Costa Mesa City Council (District 3)

  • Andrea Marr
  • John Thomas Patton
  • Jorge Miron

Costa Mesa City Council (District 4)

  • Manuel Chavez

Costa Mesa City Council (District 5)

  • Arlis Reynolds
  • Robert Dickson

Costa Mesa Mayor

  • John Stephens
  • John M. W. Moorlach

Cypress City Council

  • Scott Minikus
  • David Burke
  • Bonnie Peat
  • Rachel Strong
  • Terry Miller
  • Carrie Hayashida
  • Helen Le

Fountain Valley City Council

  • Kim Constantine
  • Patrick Harper
  • Shaun Diamond
  • Nancy Dugay
  • Glenn Bleiweis
  • Cindy Cao
  • Jim Cunneen
  • Steve A. Nagel
  • Dwight Shackelford
  • Darrel Mymon-Brown
  • Michael Mau
  • Eugene Murray
  • Alicial "Rudy" Huebner

Fullerton City Council (District 3)

  • Johnny Ybarra
  • Arnel Dino
  • Shana Charles

Fullerton City Council (District 5)

  • Ahmad Zahra
  • Oscar Valadez
  • Tony Castro

Garden Grove Mayor

  • Steve Jones

Garden Grove City Council (District 1)

  • George S. Brietigam, III
  • Allen Raymon Rodriguez

Garden Grove City Council (District 3) 

  • Cindy Tran
  • Laurie C Merrick
  • James "Jimmy" Webb
  • Gia Nguyen
  • Asia Nguyen Cunningham

Garden Grove City Council (District 4)

  • Joe Dovinh
  • Duy Nguyen
  • Trung Ta

Huntington Beach City Council

  • Kenneth Inouye
  • Bobby Britton
  • Pat Burns
  • Brian Burley
  • Oscar D. Rodriguez
  • Robert V. Reider
  • Gracey Van Der Mark
  • Mike Vogler
  • David Clifford
  • Gina Clayton-Tarvin
  • William "Billy" O'Connell
  • Gabrielle Samiy
  • Tony Strickland
  • Casey McKeon
  • Jill Hardy
  • Amory Hanson
  • Jeffrey Hansler
  • Vera Fair

Huntington Beach City Attorney

  • Michael E. Gates
  • Scott F. Field

Irvine Mayor

  • Farrah N. Khan
  • Katherine Daigle
  • Tom Chomyn
  • Simon Moon
  • Branda Lin

Irvine City Council

  • Larry Agran
  • Anthony Kuo
  • John Park
  • Kathkleen Treseder
  • Navid Sadigh
  • Scott Hansen

La Habra City Council (Full-Term)

  • Jose Medrano
  • James "Jim" Gomez
  • C Michelle Juarez Bernier
  • Susan M. Pritchard

La Habra City Council (Short-Term)

  • Daren Nigsarian
  • Guadalupe Lara

La Palma City Council

  • Nitesh Patel
  • Jonathan Dinwiddie
  • Janet K. Conklin

Laguna Beach City Council

  • Peter Blake
  • Sue Kempf
  • Alex Rounaghi
  • Mark S. Orgill
  • Jerome Pudwill
  • Ruben Flores
  • Louis Weil

Laguna Hills City Council (Full-Term)

  • Erica Pezold
  • David Wheeler
  • Joshua Sweeney
  • Parshan Khosravi

Laguna Hills City Council (Short-Term)

  • Donald Caskey

Laguna Niguel City Council 

  • Jeff Von Waldburg
  • Melissa Caldwell
  • Stephanie Oddo
  • Randall Aaron Morton
  • Javad Mokhbery
  • Stephanie Winstead
  • Ray Gennawey

Laguna Woods City Council

  • Edward H. Tao
  • Annie McCary
  • Carol Moore

Lake Forest City Council (District 2)

  • Benjamin Yu
  • Suzy Betz
  • Bob Stuart

Lake Forest City Council (District 3)

  • Scott Voigts

Lake Forest City Council (District 4)

  • Mark Tettemer

Los Alamitos City Council (District 5)

  • Emily Hibard
  • Randy W. Hill

Mission Viejo City Council (District 1)

  • Robert "Bob" Ruesch
  • Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik
  • Linda Shepard

Mission Viejo City Council (District 2)

  • Stacy Holmes
  • Brian Goodell

Mission Viejo City Council (District 3)

  • Greg Raths
  • Cynthia Vasquez
  • Ed Sachs

Mission Viejo City Council (District 4)

  • Terri Aprati
  • Patricia "Trish" Kelley

Mission Viejo City Council (District 5)

  • Wendy Bucknum
  • Jon Miller

Newport Beach City Council (District 1)

  • Joe Stapleton
  • Tom Miller

Newport Beach City Council (District 3)

  • Amy Peters
  • Jim Mosher
  • Erik Weigand

Newport Beach City Council (District 4)

  • Robyn Grant

Newport Beach City Council (District 6)

  • Joy Brenner
  • Lauren Kleiman

Orange Mayor

Orange City Council (District 1)

  • Arianna Barrios
  • Jason White

Orange City Council (District 3)

  • Kathy Tavoularis
  • John R Russo

Orange City Council (District 4)

  • Denis Bilodeau
  • John Newman
  • Chris Horton

Orange City Council (District 6)

  • Brian Harrington
  • John Gyllenhammer
  • Adrienne Gladson

Placentia City Council (District 2)

  • Michael Beshai
  • Kevin Kirwin

Placentia City Council (District 4)

  • Chad Wanke

Placentia City Clerk

  • Robert S. "Bob" McKinnell

Rancho Santa Margarita City Council

  • Brad McGirr
  • Jerry Holloway
  • Anne Figueroa
  • Ken Dixon

San Clemente City Council 

  • Steven "Steve" Knoblock
  • Donna Vidrine
  • Victor Cabral
  • Mark Enmeier
  • Martina McBurney-Wheeler
  • Shane Hirschman
  • Chanel Fetty
  • Ashley Williams
  • Aaron Washington
  • Zhen Wu
  • Thor Johnson
  • Dennis Kamp

San Juan Capistrano City Council (District 3)

  • John Campbell
  • Cody Martin
  • Paul Lopez

Santa Ana Mayor

  • Valerie Amezcua
  • Jesse Nestor
  • Sal Tinajero
  • Jose Solorio

Santa Ana City Council (District 2)

  • Nelida Mendoza
  • Benjamin Vazquez

Santa Ana City Council (District 4)

  • Phil Bacerra
  • Amalia Mejia

Santa Ana City Council (District 6)

  • David Penaloza
  • Manuel "Manny" Escamilla

Seal Beach City Council (District 1)

  • Joe Kalmick
  • Christopher DeSanto
  • Gregg Barton

Seal Beach City Council (District 3)

  • Fred Macksoud
  • Stephanie Wade
  • Lisa Landau

Seal Beach City Council (District 5)

  • Jonathan Rich
  • Nathan Steele
  • Michael McGrorty
  • Mariann Klinger

Stanton Mayor

  • David John Shawver

Stanton City Council (District 1)

  • Donald Torres
  • Elizabeth Barbara Maciol-Wiktor

Stanton City Council (District 3)

  • Gary Taylor

Tustin Mayor

  • Austin Lumbard
  • Rebecca "Beckie" Gomez

Tustin City Council (District 3)

  • Ray Schnell
  • Frank Gomez

Villa Park City Council

  • Crystal K. Miles
  • Donna Buxton
  • Marybeth Felcyn
  • Jordan Wu
  • Nicol Jones

Westminster Mayor

  • Tai Do
  • Moses F. Castillo
  • Chi Charlie Nguyen
  • Kimberly Ho

Westminster City Council (District 2)

  • Amy Phan West
  • John Gentile

Westminster City Council (District 4)

  • James D. Pham
  • Namquan Nguyen
  • Teri Vu Nguyen

Yorba Linda City Council

  • Carlos Rodriguez
  • Ryan Bent
  • Janice Lim

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors (District 2)

  • Jesse Armendarez

Adelanto Mayor

  • Ronald Beard
  • Gabriel Reyes
  • Monique M. Carrillo
  • Stevevonna Evans
  • Diana Esmeralda

Adelanto City Council

  • Edward Reyes
  • Amanda Uptergrove
  • Miguel Soto
  • Benjamin Smith
  • Angelo Meza
  • Heather Gaines

Apple Valley Mayor

  • Scott Nassif

Apple Valley City Council (District 3)

  • Kari Leon
  • Michael Karen

Apple Valley City Council (District 4)

  • Matthew Rutledge
  • Curt Emick

Barstow City Council (District 1)

  • Martha O'Brien
  • Carmen M. Hernandez

Barstow City Council (District 2)

  • Terri Peralta
  • James M. Noble

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 1 Recall)

  • Alan Lee (Yes/No vote to recall)
  • Jim Eakin
  • Kendi Segovia

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 2)

  • Omar Torres Cázares
  • Rick Herrick

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 3)

  • Randall Putz
  • Paul J. Sokoloff

Big Bear Lake City Council (District 4)

  • Robert Barton
  • Cory Blake Miholich
  • Perri Melnick

Chino City Council (District 2)

  • Curtis Burton
  • Sylvia (Cervantez) Orozco
  • Gregory Marquez

Chino City Council (District 3)

  • Aabir Bushara
  • Larry Wu
  • Marc A. Lucio

Chino Hills City Council (District 1)

  • Ray Marquez
  • Jason Zhang
  • Eddie Wong
  • Waimin (Norman) Liu

Chino Hills City Council (District 2)

  • Peter J. Rogers

Chino Hills City Council (District 4)

  • Diego Fernandez
  • Brian Johsz

Colton Mayor

  • Frank J. Navarro
  • Mark L. Garcia

Colton City Council (District 1)

  • David J. Toro

Colton City Council (District 2)

  • Kelly J. Chastain
  • Kenneth J. Koperski

Colton City Council (District 3)

  • Isaac T. Suchil
  • Luis S. González

Colton City Council (District 4)

  • John R. Echevarria
  • Gem Montes
  • Robert D. Wilson

Fontana Mayor

  • Shannon O'Brien
  • Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval
  • Acquanetta Warren

Fontana City Council (District 1)

  • Phillip W. Cothran
  • Ricardo Quintana
  • Alfred 'Al' Gonzales

Fontana City Council (District 4)

  • John B. Roberts
  • Brian Kolde

Fontana City Clerk

  • Alexandra C. Rivera
  • Elizabeth "Liz" Sena
  • Alyssa Flores
  • Germaine Key

Fontana Treasurer

  • Gabriel Snachez
  • Janet Koehler-Brooks

Grand Terrace Mayor

  • Darcy McNaboe
  • William "Bill" Hussey

Grand Terrace City Council

  • Doug A. Wilson

Montclair Mayor

  • Javier "John" Dutrey
  • Oscar Miranda

Montclair City Council

  • Bill Ruh
  • Juliet Orozco
  • Corysa Martinez
  • Xavier Mendez

Needles Mayor

  • Sandra Queen Noble
  • James M. Jones
  • Janet Jernigan

Needles City Council

  • Joanne Pogue
  • Jamie N. McCorkle
  • Henry Longbrake

Ontario Mayor

  • Ruben Valencia
  • Paul S. Leon
  • Christian Garcia

Ontario City Council

  • Michael Duenas
  • Aaron Bratton
  • Jim W. Bowman
  • Norberto Corona
  • Alan D. Wapner
  • Celina Lopez

Rancho Cucamonga City Council (District 1)

  • Floyd E. Clark
  • Rose Stephens Olmsted
  • Ashley Stickler
  • Mary Hannah
  • Lawrence Henderson
  • Erick Jimenez

Rancho Cucamonga City Council (District 2)

  • David Vangorden
  • Joanne Nursall
  • Kristine Scott

Redlands City Council (District 1)

  • Denis Davis
  • Tom Berg
  • Rodgir Cohen
  • Andrew Hoder

Redlands City Council (District 3)

  • Mike Saifie
  • Mario Jacob Saucedo

Redlands City Council (District 5)

  • Paul T. Barich

Rialto City Council 

  • Joe Baca
  • Karla Perez
  • Kelly Erving
  • Ed Scott
  • Andrew Seyfried

San Bernardino Mayor

  • James F. "Jim" Penman
  • Helen Tran

Twentynine Palms City Council (District 3)

  • Daniel L. Mintz Sr.

Twentynine Palms City Council (District 4)

  • Karmolette O'Gilvie
  • Octavious Scott

Twentynine Palms City Council (District 5)

  • McArthur Wright

Upland City Council (District 2)

  • James Breitling
  • Janice Elliott

Upland City Council (District 3)

  • Carlos A. Garcia

Upland City Council (District 4)

  • Darwin Cruz
  • Christopher Seward
  • Rudy A. Zuniga

Victorville City Council (District 2)

  • Rafael Porras
  • Debra Jones

Victorville City Council (District 4)

  • Lizet Angulo
  • Robert "Bob" Harriman

Yucaipa City Council (District 1)

  • Mark L. Taylor
  • Erik V. Sahakian
  • Sherilyn Long
  • Matt Garner

Yucaipa City Council (District 2)

  • Nena R. Dragoo
  • Chris Venable

Yucca Valley City Council (District 1)

  • Jim Schooler

Yucca Valley City Council (District 3)

  • Merl R. Abel

Yucca Valley City Council (District 5)

  • Rick Denison

Riverside County

Riverside County Supervisor (District 5)

  • Jeff Hewitt
  • Yxstian Gutierrez

Riverside County Auditor-Controller

  • Paul A. Angelo
  • Ben J. Benoit

Banning City Council (District 4)

  • Antonio F. Dupré Jr.
  • David C. Happe
  • Rueben Gonzales

Banning City Council (District 5)

  • Nathaniel Pimentel
  • Colleen Wallace

Beaumont City Council

  • Sedrick D. Bedolla
  • Ron Roy
  • Jessica Voigt
  • David Castaldo
  • Lloyd White
  • Mike Lara

Beaumont Treasurer

  • AJ Patel

Blythe City Council

  • Robert A. Dummer
  • Joseph "Joey" Deconnick
  • Johnny Z. Rodriguez
  • Laura Porter
  • Debra Powels
  • James "Jamie" Schlueter
  • Joseph Halby III

Blythe City Clerk

  • Mallory Krista Crecelius

Blythe Treasurer

  • Christa Elms

Cathedral City City Council (District 3)

  • Mark Carnevale

Cathedral City City Council (District 4)

  • Rick Saldivar
  • David Koslow
  • Ernesto Gutierrez

Cathedral City City Council (District 5)

  • Raymond Gregory

Cathedral City Treasurer

  • Greg Jackson

Coachella Mayor

  • Denise Delgado
  • Steven A. Hernandez

Coachella City Council

  • Yurema Arizu
  • Stephanie Virgen
  • Frank Figueroa
  • Josie Gonzalez

Corona City Council (District 1)

  • Jacque Casillas
  • Gary Greenwood

Corona City Council (District 4)

  • Jim Steiner

Corona City Council (District 5)

  • Serge Tolstikov
  • Wes Speake

Desert Hot Springs City Council (District 1)

  • Gary Gardner

Desert Hot Springs City Council (District 3)

  • Jan Pye
  • Adam Sanchez

Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 1)

  • Todd Rigby

Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 3)

  • Clint Lorimore

Eastvale City Council (Full-Term, District 4)

  • Joeclyn Yow
  • Anu Saini
  • Raul Gutierrez

Eastvale City Council (Short-Term, District 5)

  • Michelle Sheen
  • Mike McMinn

Hemet City Council (District 2)

  • Jaculin "Jackie" Peterson
  • Gene Hikel
  • Kevin Franco

Hemet City Council (District 5)

  • John Petty
  • Wraymond Sawyerr
  • Linda Krupa

Indian Wells City Council (Full-Term)

  • Dana Reed
  • Toper Taylor
  • Ivan Moad
  • Douglas Hanson
  • Bruce Whitman

Indian Wells City Council (Short-Term)

  • Edward Ty Peabody
  • Ted J. Mertens

Indio City Council (District 3)

  • Jonathan Matthew Becerra
  • Elaine Holmes

Jurupa Valley City Council (District 1)

  • Lorena Barajas
  • Armando Carmona
  • Jesse Silva

Jurupa Valley City Council (District 3)

  • Brian Scott Berkson

Jurupa Valley City Council (District 5)

  • Chris Barajas

La Quinta Mayor

  • Linda Evans
  • Alan T. Woodruff
  • Robert F. Sylk

La Quinta City Council

  • John J. Peña
  • Deborah McGarrey
  • Brian Hanrahan
  • Joseph "Joe" Johnson
  • Richard Gray

Menifee City Council (District 2)

  • Ben Diederich
  • Angela "Angel" Nevin
  • Ricky Estrada
  • Altie Holcomb

Moreno Valley Mayor

  • Patsy D. Brown
  • Lindsay Robinson
  • Ulises Cabrera
  • Debra D. Craig
  • James Early, Sr.
  • Jaime C. Hurtado

Moreno Valley City Council (District 2)

  • Ed Delgado

Moreno Valley City Council (District 4)

  • Cheylynda Barnard
  • Greg Kuster

Murrieta City Council (District 2)

  • Ron Holliday
  • Christi White

Murrieta City Council (District 5)

  • Cindy Warren
  • Jimmie Jackson

Norco City Council

  • Kevin Bash
  • Greg Newton
  • Brent Sakamoto

Palm Desert City Council (District 2)

  • Gregg Akkerman
  • Evan Trubee
  • Gregory Meinhardt
  • Jan C. Harnik
  • Carlos E. Garcia

Palm Springs City Council (District 1)

  • Scott Nevins
  • Grace Elena Garner

Palm Springs City Council (District 2)

  • Renée Brown
  • Jeffrey Bernstein

Palm Springs City Council (District 3)

  • Ron Deharte
  • Joy Meredith

Rancho Mirage City Council 

  • Louisa Davis
  • Steve Downs
  • Ken Ammann
  • Kim Martos
  • Meg Marker
  • Lynn Mallotto

San Jacinto City Council

  • Valerie Vandever
  • Kevin F. Saunders
  • Patricia Scott
  • Alonso L Ledezma

Temecula City Council (District 1)

  • Curtis Brown
  • Jeff Chrapczynski
  • Lanaé Turle-Trejo

Temecula City Council (District 3)

  • Maryann Edwards
  • Kathy Sizemore
  • Brendan Kalfus

Temecula City Council (District 5)

  • Zak Schwank
  • Bill Weston

Wildomar City Council (District 1)

  • Carlos Marquez
  • Chuck Jones

Wildomar City Council (District 3)

  • Matthew Baldwin
  • Joseph Morabito

Ventura County

Ventura County Supervisor (District 2)

  • Claudia Bill-De La Peña
  • Jeff Gorell

Ventura County Supervisor (District 4)

  • Janice S. Parvin
  • Bernardo Perez

Camarillo City Council (District 1)

  • Vishnu K. Patel
  • David M. Tennessen
  • Sylvia Schnopp

Camarillo City Council (District 2)

  • Susan Santangelo
  • Jeffrey Walker
  • Dirk Z. Lay
  • Sylvia C. Garcia

Camarillo City Council (District 5)

  • Billy A. Camarillo
  • Charles Sandlin
  • Timothy K. Spinkles
  • Martha Martinez-Bravo

Fillmore City Council (Short-Term)

  • Lynn R. Edmonds
  • Christopher Gurrola

Fillmore City Council

  • Carrie L. Broggie
  • Luis Alberto Rodriguez
  • Albert Mendez
  • Zachary Lotshaw

Moopark Mayor

  • Chris R. Enegren

Moorpark City Council (District 1)

  • Renee Delgado
  • Michael Navarro
  • Roseann Mikos

Moorpark City Council (District 3)

  • Tom Means

Ojai Mayor 

  • Elizabeth E. Stix
  • Anson Williams

Ojai City Council (District 1)

  • Leslie C. Rule
  • Michelle Pineiro
  • Lorelei Korn Grace

Ojai City Council (District 2)

  • Kathryn Donwen
  • Randy Haney
  • Rachel Lang

Ojai City Council (District 3)

  • Carol "Renee" Roth
  • Andrew K. Whitman

Ojai Treasuer (Short-Term)

  • Steve Olsen

Oxnard City Council (District 1)

  • Christopher P. Arevalo
  • Douglas Dean Partello
  • Bert E. Perello
  • Equardo Q. Huerta

Oxnard City Council (District 2)

  • Gabriel Teran
  • Tai Hartley

Oxnard City Council (District 5)

  • Gabriela Basua
  • Armando Piña
  • Lawrence Paul Stein

Port Hueneme City Council

  • Seth Ryan Bonilla
  • Rabiah Rahman
  • Richard "Rich" Rollins
  • Martha R. McQueen-Legohn
  • Luis Mendez II
  • Laura D. Hernandez
  • Thomas Fiala
  • Steven A. Gama

Santa Paula City Council

  • Jenny Crosswhite
  • Pedro A. Chavez
  • Manuel A. Minjares
  • Carlos Juarez
  • Judy Klement

Simi Valley Mayor 

  • Joe Ayala
  • Robert Clarizio
  • Mary Poitier
  • Fred Thomas
  • Wayne Hampton Holland, III

Simi Valley CIty Council (District 2)

  • Sean Weisman
  • Mike Judge

Simi Valley CIty Council (District 4)

  • Rocky Rhodes
  • Scott Enright
  • Nancy Mason
  • Eric Lundstrom

Thousand Oaks City Council

  • Kyle Rohrbach
  • David Newman
  • Bob Engler
  • Mikey Taylor
  • Dan Twedt
  • Jeff Schwartz
  • Halla Maher
  • Sharon McMahon
  • Ed Jones
  • Anoiel Khorshid

San Buenaventura City Council (District 1)

  • Alyona Brody
  • Liz Campos
  • Marco Cuevas
  • Helen Eloyan

San Buenaventura City Council (District 4)

  • Jim Rundle
  • Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios

San Buenaventura City Council (District 5)

  • Bill McReynolds
  • Marie Lakin

San Buenaventura City Council (District 6)

  • Jim Duran
  • Lorrie Brown
  • Danny Carrillo
  • Steph Karba