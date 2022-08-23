Actor Ben Savage running for West Hollywood City Council

"Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is throwing his hat in the ring for West Hollywood City Council, according to reports.

Savage, who studied political science at Stanford University and interned for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter in 2003, lists public safety, struggling businesses, inflation, and housings costs among some of the challenges he hopes to take on, according to his campaign website.

He promises "supportive and deed-restricted housing" and says he will "explore every single avenue to bring down the cost of new housing." He also talks about community safety as another priority, saying that law enforcement and "community safety partners" need more support from city council.

Savage has been a resident of West Hollywood for nearly two decades.

The City Council race coincides with the midterm elections on Nov. 8.



