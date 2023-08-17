6 LA taco stands hit by armed robbers in less than 2 hours

Six taco trucks in four geographic locations were robbed at gunpoint overnight by the same group of suspects in a crime spree that lasted just under two hours, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Not only were the taco stands robbed, but officials said the suspects robbed each employee individually as well, at times pointing guns at their heads and other times pushing and shoving the victims.

Authorities said cash was taken at all the locations plus at least one iPhone.

LAPD investigators said it all started at 9:40 p.m. in the area near 3rd and Bixel streets in the Echo Park area. Then five minutes later, the same suspects in the same getaway vehicle - a white Honda - hit the taco stand at Union Avenue and Shatto St. in the Westlake District. Just after 11 p.m., the taco stand at 5936 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood was robbed; then less than ten minutes later another taco truck at Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard back in Echo Park. The crime spree ended around 11:30 p.m. with the robbery of the last taco stand at 9th Street and Broadway.

RELATED:



According to a press release shared by the LAPD, the suspects are described as two to four Black males in their mid-20s to early-30s who were dressed in dark clothing.

They made their escape in a white sedan, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, or Det. Lisette Garcia at (213) 486-6833 and Det. Frank Flores at (213) 486-6840 directly. For anonymous tips, please call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org